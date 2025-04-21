$41.380.00
On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy
April 20, 02:07 PM • 15219 views

On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy

April 20, 06:46 AM • 35836 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

April 20, 03:00 AM • 51290 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 03:10 PM • 52303 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 60044 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 32520 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 26248 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM • 21029 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 81515 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 86294 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

Trump's plan for Ukraine involves recognizing Crimea as Russian and blocking NATO membership. Kyiv is preparing a response, which is to be provided at a meeting in London.

Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ

Kyiv is preparing to respond to US President Donald Trump's plan to end the "conflict" in Ukraine. This is stated in a material by The Wall Street Journal, UNN reports.

Details

The authors remind that the US proposal includes recognizing Russia's annexation of Crimea and blocking Ukraine's accession to NATO.

The US is now awaiting Kyiv's response, which is expected at a meeting of US, Ukrainian, and European officials in London later this week. Then, if there is a convergence between American, European, and Ukrainian positions, the proposals can be sent to Moscow

- noted in the material.

Does Ukraine support US President Trump's peace plan by 90%? What the Ministry of Defense says19.04.25, 16:53 • 4136 views

It is indicated that accepting some ideas of the Trump administration may prove difficult for Kyiv, as Ukraine refuses to recognize that Russia has legitimate claims to any of its territory.

If the US recognizes Russia's annexation of the Crimean Peninsula in 2014, it would mark a break with more than a decade of US policy - under both Democratic and Republican administrations

- the authors emphasize.

According to their information, another US idea involves defining the territory around the Zaporizhzhia NPP as neutral and potentially under American control.

Recall

According to Bloomberg, the US may recognize Russian control over Crimea in a potential peace agreement. This proposal could freeze the front line, leaving most occupied territories to the Russian Federation, and remove the issue of Ukraine's NATO membership.

US State Department calls for extension of "Easter truce"20.04.25, 21:14 • 2430 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
NATO
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Donald Trump
Crimea
United States
Ukraine
London
Kyiv
