Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ
Kyiv • UNN
Trump's plan for Ukraine involves recognizing Crimea as Russian and blocking NATO membership. Kyiv is preparing a response, which is to be provided at a meeting in London.
Kyiv is preparing to respond to US President Donald Trump's plan to end the "conflict" in Ukraine. This is stated in a material by The Wall Street Journal, UNN reports.
Details
The authors remind that the US proposal includes recognizing Russia's annexation of Crimea and blocking Ukraine's accession to NATO.
The US is now awaiting Kyiv's response, which is expected at a meeting of US, Ukrainian, and European officials in London later this week. Then, if there is a convergence between American, European, and Ukrainian positions, the proposals can be sent to Moscow
Does Ukraine support US President Trump's peace plan by 90%? What the Ministry of Defense says19.04.25, 16:53 • 4136 views
It is indicated that accepting some ideas of the Trump administration may prove difficult for Kyiv, as Ukraine refuses to recognize that Russia has legitimate claims to any of its territory.
If the US recognizes Russia's annexation of the Crimean Peninsula in 2014, it would mark a break with more than a decade of US policy - under both Democratic and Republican administrations
According to their information, another US idea involves defining the territory around the Zaporizhzhia NPP as neutral and potentially under American control.
Recall
According to Bloomberg, the US may recognize Russian control over Crimea in a potential peace agreement. This proposal could freeze the front line, leaving most occupied territories to the Russian Federation, and remove the issue of Ukraine's NATO membership.
US State Department calls for extension of "Easter truce"20.04.25, 21:14 • 2430 views