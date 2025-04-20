$41.380.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US State Department calls for extension of "Easter truce"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 664 views

The US would welcome an extension of the Easter ceasefire after Sunday, the State Department said. Russia and Ukraine accused each other of violating the regime.

US State Department calls for extension of "Easter truce"

The United States of America would welcome an extension of the ceasefire regime after the one-day Easter truce. Reuters reports this, citing a statement from the US State Department, informs UNN.

Details

The publication reminds that both Russia and Ukraine accused each other of violating the ceasefire.

We saw President Putin's announcement of a temporary ceasefire in connection with Easter. We remain committed to achieving a full and comprehensive ceasefire. As we evaluate its seriousness in this case, we would welcome it (the ceasefire - ed.) to continue after Sunday

- the publication quotes the State Department spokesman.

The authors add that US President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned of the risk of escalation of the three-year war. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday that Washington would abandon attempts to reach a peace agreement if there were no clear signs of progress soon.

Recall

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha stated that Russia is ignoring Ukraine's call for an extension of the "truce" that Putin announced yesterday. Therefore, Russia's further actions after midnight will show Moscow's true attitude towards the peace proposal.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Andrii Sybiha
Marco Rubio
United States Department of State
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
