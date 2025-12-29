"We need a just peace": Alexander Stubb revealed details of Zelenskyy and Trump's negotiations

Finnish President Alexander Stubb commented on the negotiations in the US involving Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He reported this on the social network "X", UNN reports.

Stubb confirmed the participation in the negotiations not only of Zelenskyy and Trump, but also of other European leaders. These are Polish President Karol Nawrocki, French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and the heads of government of Italy, Germany, and Great Britain, Giorgia Meloni, Friedrich Merz, and Keir Starmer.

The negotiations lasted over an hour. We discussed concrete steps to end the war. We all strive for a just and lasting peace - Stubb stated.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced significant progress in the peace talks.