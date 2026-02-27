The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with Tsymbalyuk

$43.240.02
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 15168 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 19007 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 20872 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 20077 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 32778 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM • 19233 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 89994 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM • 45139 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 52476 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Melania Trump to chair UN Security Council - US Ambassador
In Geneva, we worked in bilateral and trilateral formats, with a separate focus on the economic bloc - Umerov
The Ukrainian people will not agree to territorial concessions to Russia - Budanov
The next trilateral meeting is likely to take place in Abu Dhabi in early March - Zelenskyy
Graffiti with insults against Ukrainian ambassador appear in Serbia - media
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic Hides
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 32778 views
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changes
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 89994 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 72984 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 77277 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with Tsymbalyuk
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania Trump
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photos
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial Evening
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new look
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with Tsymbalyuk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Nadine Holovchuk, the winner of "The Bachelor-14", announced the termination of all relations with Taras Tsymbalyuk. Their relationship did not continue after filming, and communication eventually ceased.

The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with Tsymbalyuk

The winner of the romantic reality show "The Bachelor-14", model and blogger Nadin Holovchuk, made a statement about her communication with the main character of the project — actor Taras Tsymbalyuk — after the filming ended. She spoke about this in an interview with journalist Ksenia Shcherbach, UNN reports.

Details

Despite the fact that the couple chose each other in the finale, their relationship off-camera did not continue. According to Nadin, after the show ended, there was no romantic story between her and Tsymbalyuk, and communication eventually ceased.

So, as the blogger says, at first she hoped that after the post-show they would be able to maintain at least warm relations.

Even before the post-show, I thought that we would remain on good terms, because I am not one of those people who want to cut everything off, leave a bad mark or an aftertaste of negativity. That's not me. Therefore, I didn't say anything superfluous and won't say anything

— says the blogger.

Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectations03.02.26, 13:58 • 37366 views

However, as Holovchuk made clear, reality turned out to be different. She hinted at disappointment with the actor's behavior, but refrained from specifics. After the project ended, they completely stopped contact.

After the New Year, I received voice messages. But I took all responsibility off myself, I saw what attitude towards me was at the post-show and before. But I also have my own character, my own vision. I didn't even listen. I read it so that the person would see it, but I didn't listen. I don't want to let it into my space again. We haven't seen each other, we haven't communicated

— she concluded.

Thus, the romantic story that ended with a choice in the finale of "The Bachelor-14" actually came to naught immediately after the cameras were turned off.

Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to him16.02.26, 20:54 • 34018 views

Stepan Haftko

