The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with Tsymbalyuk

The winner of the romantic reality show "The Bachelor-14", model and blogger Nadin Holovchuk, made a statement about her communication with the main character of the project — actor Taras Tsymbalyuk — after the filming ended. She spoke about this in an interview with journalist Ksenia Shcherbach, UNN reports.

Despite the fact that the couple chose each other in the finale, their relationship off-camera did not continue. According to Nadin, after the show ended, there was no romantic story between her and Tsymbalyuk, and communication eventually ceased.

So, as the blogger says, at first she hoped that after the post-show they would be able to maintain at least warm relations.

Even before the post-show, I thought that we would remain on good terms, because I am not one of those people who want to cut everything off, leave a bad mark or an aftertaste of negativity. That's not me. Therefore, I didn't say anything superfluous and won't say anything — says the blogger.

However, as Holovchuk made clear, reality turned out to be different. She hinted at disappointment with the actor's behavior, but refrained from specifics. After the project ended, they completely stopped contact.

After the New Year, I received voice messages. But I took all responsibility off myself, I saw what attitude towards me was at the post-show and before. But I also have my own character, my own vision. I didn't even listen. I read it so that the person would see it, but I didn't listen. I don't want to let it into my space again. We haven't seen each other, we haven't communicated — she concluded.

Thus, the romantic story that ended with a choice in the finale of "The Bachelor-14" actually came to naught immediately after the cameras were turned off.

