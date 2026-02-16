Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to him

$43.100.11
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
04:45 PM • 9214 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
02:18 PM • 11361 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 21432 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 12:57 PM • 20858 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 41608 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 24655 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 28752 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 34920 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 37551 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
In Ukraine, due to bad weather, there have already been 377 road accidents, with short-term traffic complications across the countryVideoFebruary 16, 09:27 AM • 4800 views
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musician01:26 PM • 16688 views
Ukraine to be hit by cold snap after a brief respite from snowfalls: where the frosts will be strongestPhoto01:28 PM • 23512 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhoto02:10 PM • 15126 views
Russian delegation leaves for Geneva tonight: what instructions it has02:49 PM • 5956 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professions06:03 PM • 2504 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhoto02:10 PM • 15374 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 79001 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Marco Rubio
Herman Halushchenko
Ukraine
United States
Switzerland
State Border of Ukraine
Crimea
UNN Lite
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhoto06:54 PM • 54 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideo05:06 PM • 3732 views
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musician01:26 PM • 16891 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 26824 views
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 30443 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
The Guardian

Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to him

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

Ukrainian actor Taras Tsymbalyuk appeared on a hospital bed with an IV drip. He explained that it was vitamin therapy to strengthen his body.

Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to him

Famous Ukrainian actor Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with his unexpected appearance on a hospital bed. This is reported by UNN with reference to the artist's Instagram.

Details

So, in his stories, the celebrity posted a photo showing a drip system connected to his arm.

Despite the dramatic appearance, Tsymbalyuk quickly dispelled all fan concerns. The actor explained that being on a drip was not related to illness. According to him, he was undergoing a course of vitamin therapy for preventive purposes to strengthen his body.

After a short medical "break," the celebrity plans to return to work on stage as soon as possible. The next performance with the actor will take place in Uzhhorod, where he promises to delight the audience with his acting.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote about how Taras Tsymbalyuk shared his impressions of participating in the 14th season of the reality show "The Bachelor," noting that his expectations were not met. He spoke about script limitations and the lack of complete freedom of action on the project.

Stanislav Karmazin

SocietyUNN Lite
Social network
Bloggers
Uzhhorod