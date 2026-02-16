Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to him
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian actor Taras Tsymbalyuk appeared on a hospital bed with an IV drip. He explained that it was vitamin therapy to strengthen his body.
Famous Ukrainian actor Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with his unexpected appearance on a hospital bed. This is reported by UNN with reference to the artist's Instagram.
Details
So, in his stories, the celebrity posted a photo showing a drip system connected to his arm.
Despite the dramatic appearance, Tsymbalyuk quickly dispelled all fan concerns. The actor explained that being on a drip was not related to illness. According to him, he was undergoing a course of vitamin therapy for preventive purposes to strengthen his body.
After a short medical "break," the celebrity plans to return to work on stage as soon as possible. The next performance with the actor will take place in Uzhhorod, where he promises to delight the audience with his acting.
Recall
