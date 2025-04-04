From March 24, 40 speed cameras will be launched in Ukraine, 36 of which will be installed in new locations and 4 will resume operation. The cameras will appear in various regions.
Due to the work on laying the European standard track between Chop and Uzhhorod, Ukrzaliznytsia is temporarily changing the train schedule to Zakarpattia from March 31 to July 31. Alternative flights will be provided.
The Transcarpathian Museum of Local Lore has announced a tender for the purchase of a Toyota Proace Verso for UAH 1. 94 million. The minivan with 8 seats is to be purchased during the war, but the purpose of the purchase is not specified.
Due to an increase in the incidence of influenza and ARVI, schools in Kirovohrad, Zakarpattia, Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk and Odesa regions are switching to distance learning. Quarantine in some institutions will last until February 21.
At the intersection of Mynaiska and Heroiv 128th Brigade streets, a bus of the Uzhhorod Municipal Transport hit a woman. The victim suffered a head injury, her condition is not critical.
In Uzhhorod, a man put his pants to dry in a gas oven and went to rest, which led to a fire. Neighbors who smelled smoke helped the owner put out the fire.
The construction of the euro track on the chop-Uzhgorod section will not be completed before the end of 2023. According to Alexander Kamishin, the project will be completed approximately by the middle of next year.
From April to August 2024, 23,448 male students over the age of 30 were expelled from Ukrainian universities. According to the results of inspections of the State Administrative Service of Ukraine, 8 criminal proceedings were opened against university officials.
A 30-year-old woman jumped off a pedestrian bridge in Uzhhorod, sustaining serious injuries. Patrol policemen pulled her out of the water, and she is now in the hospital with fractures and a brain injury.
Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported on the successful evacuation of a 77-year-old woman from the occupied Crimea. Due to her advanced age and health condition, she needed urgent medical care, which she could not receive in the occupied territory.
Ukrzaliznytsia is actively building Ukraine's first European railroad between Chop and Uzhhorod. 3.5 km of the planned 8.3 km have already been laid, and the work is expected to be completed this year.
Additional trains for children's groups and other passengers have been arranged for the popular Kyiv-Uzhhorod and Kyiv-Lviv routes. The flights will take place on October 25-31, and tickets are already on sale.
17 Ukrainian higher education institutions were included in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2025. Sumy State University was ranked the highest among Ukrainian universities, entering the 801-1000 group.
Law enforcement officers exposed corruption schemes in Kyiv, Cherkasy, and Zakarpattia. Among the organizers are heads of private universities and military registration and enlistment office officials who helped evade the draft for money.
In many regions of Ukraine, there have been reports of dozens of “mined” facilities. Law enforcement confirmed the information in several cities, and some buildings are being evacuated.
During a meeting with Denys Shmyhal, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico expressed his full support for Ukraine's accession to the EU. At the same time, he confirmed that he would block Ukraine's membership in NATO as long as he was in power.
Denys Shmyhal and Robert Fico met near Uzhhorod on October 7. They will discuss cooperation in energy security and infrastructure projects.
Ukrainian cities are actively establishing partnerships with foreign municipalities. This allows them to receive humanitarian aid, implement energy efficiency projects, and prepare for post-war reconstruction.
An accident occurred in a residential area of Uzhhorod: a car hit a pedestrian on a pedestrian crossing. The victim fell to the ground, police and paramedics are working at the scene, and the details of the incident are being investigated.
In Uzhhorod, a 24-year-old man threw a grenade from a 3rd floor balcony, injuring a passerby. Police detained the attacker, who was intoxicated.
A minibus of FC Uzhhorod was involved in an accident while leaving for a Second League football match. The head coach, trainer, doctor and other club employees were injured, some of them hospitalized.
The Government has approved the appointment of Roman Bodnar and Pavlo Hrabskyi as heads of regional state administrations in Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv regions. It also appointed Yuriy Sheik as First Deputy Minister of Energy and Denys Denyshchenko as Deputy Head of Luhansk RSA.
On August 8, Kyiv is expected to have comfortable weather without precipitation, up to +26°. Across Ukraine, the temperature will range from +25° to +32°, with partly cloudy skies and light rains possible in most regions.
An anti-tank mine from the Second World War was discovered in the center of Uzhhorod during sewer cleaning. The SES pyrotechnics removed and destroyed the dangerous find.
Ukrzaliznytsia will receive €43 million from the EU for the development of the European gauge. The project involves improving the railway network and developing a 1435 mm gauge on the Chop-Lviv and Lviv-Chernivtsi-Vadul-Siret sections.
A recruiting center for joining the Armed Forces of Ukraine has opened in Odesa, offering advice and assistance in choosing positions that match civilian skills for men and women aged 18 to 60.
Almost 400 Ukrzaliznytsia cars are guaranteed to have working air conditioners, while another 650 cars have outdated air conditioning systems that can operate intermittently during the summer heat.
The Security Service and the National Police exposed the corruption of the deputy of the Uzhgorod city council Gorvat, who is a member of the leadership of the local Department of social policy.
A resident of Odessa disguised himself as a grandmother to illegally cross the Ukrainian border with Slovakia, but was caught by border guards on the Kiev-Uzhgorod train.