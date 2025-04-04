$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15936 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29151 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

April 4, 01:24 PM • 64986 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

April 4, 01:12 PM • 214102 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122769 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 392008 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310885 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213785 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 244250 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 255119 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22963 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45542 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132014 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 15011 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14305 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132086 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 214102 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 392008 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254418 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310885 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3192 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14351 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45617 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72133 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57219 views
From Monday, another 40 speed cameras will be launched in various regions of Ukraine: where exactly

From March 24, 40 speed cameras will be launched in Ukraine, 36 of which will be installed in new locations and 4 will resume operation. The cameras will appear in various regions.

Society • March 23, 02:51 PM • 107626 views

Ukrzaliznytsia changes the train schedule to Zakarpattia: what you need to know

Due to the work on laying the European standard track between Chop and Uzhhorod, Ukrzaliznytsia is temporarily changing the train schedule to Zakarpattia from March 31 to July 31. Alternative flights will be provided.

Society • March 13, 10:56 AM • 23561 views

Local History Museum in Uzhhorod wants to buy a car for almost UAH 2 million

The Transcarpathian Museum of Local Lore has announced a tender for the purchase of a Toyota Proace Verso for UAH 1. 94 million. The minivan with 8 seats is to be purchased during the war, but the purpose of the purchase is not specified.

Society • February 18, 02:43 PM • 25456 views

Schools in Ukraine are switching to distance learning due to the increase in flu and ARVI cases: in which regions

Due to an increase in the incidence of influenza and ARVI, schools in Kirovohrad, Zakarpattia, Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk and Odesa regions are switching to distance learning. Quarantine in some institutions will last until February 21.

Society • February 10, 03:30 PM • 123210 views

A bus hits a woman on a pedestrian crossing in Uzhhorod

At the intersection of Mynaiska and Heroiv 128th Brigade streets, a bus of the Uzhhorod Municipal Transport hit a woman. The victim suffered a head injury, her condition is not critical.

Society • January 25, 07:15 PM • 37368 views

In Uzhhorod a man was drying his pants in the oven - a fire broke out

In Uzhhorod, a man put his pants to dry in a gas oven and went to rest, which led to a fire. Neighbors who smelled smoke helped the owner put out the fire.

Crimes and emergencies • January 9, 08:49 AM • 21526 views

Euro tracks on the chop-Uzhgorod section will not be able to be built until the end of the year

The construction of the euro track on the chop-Uzhgorod section will not be completed before the end of 2023. According to Alexander Kamishin, the project will be completed approximately by the middle of next year.

Economy • November 28, 01:54 PM • 19767 views

More than 23 thousand male "students" aged 30+ expelled from Ukrainian universities - Ministry of education and science

From April to August 2024, 23,448 male students over the age of 30 were expelled from Ukrainian universities. According to the results of inspections of the State Administrative Service of Ukraine, 8 criminal proceedings were opened against university officials.

Society • November 26, 02:00 PM • 21076 views

Woman jumps from pedestrian bridge in Uzhhorod, hospitalized

A 30-year-old woman jumped off a pedestrian bridge in Uzhhorod, sustaining serious injuries. Patrol policemen pulled her out of the water, and she is now in the hospital with fractures and a brain injury.

Crimes and emergencies • November 4, 03:16 PM • 21733 views

77-year-old Ukrainian woman evacuated from occupied Crimea

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported on the successful evacuation of a 77-year-old woman from the occupied Crimea. Due to her advanced age and health condition, she needed urgent medical care, which she could not receive in the occupied territory.

Society • October 21, 01:49 PM • 19226 views

Ukrzaliznytsia told how the construction of Ukraine's first European railroad is going on

Ukrzaliznytsia is actively building Ukraine's first European railroad between Chop and Uzhhorod. 3.5 km of the planned 8.3 km have already been laid, and the work is expected to be completed this year.

Society • October 18, 08:42 AM • 18370 views

Additional trains have been scheduled for the popular routes Kyiv-Uzhhorod and Kyiv-Lviv

Additional trains for children's groups and other passengers have been arranged for the popular Kyiv-Uzhhorod and Kyiv-Lviv routes. The flights will take place on October 25-31, and tickets are already on sale.

Society • October 16, 10:52 AM • 16763 views

17 Ukrainian universities are included in the Times Higher Education world ranking

17 Ukrainian higher education institutions were included in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2025. Sumy State University was ranked the highest among Ukrainian universities, entering the 801-1000 group.

News of the World • October 16, 09:49 AM • 22852 views

Three more mobilization evasion schemes were eliminated, and 225 fake “students” were exposed in one of the universities

Law enforcement officers exposed corruption schemes in Kyiv, Cherkasy, and Zakarpattia. Among the organizers are heads of private universities and military registration and enlistment office officials who helped evade the draft for money.

Crimes and emergencies • October 15, 01:15 PM • 16029 views

Massive “mining” of administrative buildings and educational institutions in Ukraine: what is known

In many regions of Ukraine, there have been reports of dozens of “mined” facilities. Law enforcement confirmed the information in several cities, and some buildings are being evacuated.

Society • October 14, 12:02 PM • 24987 views

Fico expresses support for Ukraine's membership in the EU

During a meeting with Denys Shmyhal, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico expressed his full support for Ukraine's accession to the EU. At the same time, he confirmed that he would block Ukraine's membership in NATO as long as he was in power.

Politics • October 8, 07:41 AM • 24469 views

Shmyhal and Slovak Prime Minister Fico meet in Zakarpattia region

Denys Shmyhal and Robert Fico met near Uzhhorod on October 7. They will discuss cooperation in energy security and infrastructure projects.

Economy • October 7, 08:11 AM • 16502 views

Window of Opportunity: Ukrainian cities in the midst of war strengthen cooperation with municipalities in other countries

Ukrainian cities are actively establishing partnerships with foreign municipalities. This allows them to receive humanitarian aid, implement energy efficiency projects, and prepare for post-war reconstruction.

War • October 4, 01:42 PM • 175910 views

In Uzhhorod, a driver hit a pedestrian on a crosswalk near the Crystal residential complex

An accident occurred in a residential area of Uzhhorod: a car hit a pedestrian on a pedestrian crossing. The victim fell to the ground, police and paramedics are working at the scene, and the details of the incident are being investigated.

Society • October 3, 07:50 PM • 32764 views

In Uzhhorod, a man threw a grenade from the balcony of a high-rise building: one of the passers-by was injured

In Uzhhorod, a 24-year-old man threw a grenade from a 3rd floor balcony, injuring a passerby. Police detained the attacker, who was intoxicated.

Society • September 22, 06:31 PM • 33271 views

FC Uzhhorod minibus got into an accident: there are victims

A minibus of FC Uzhhorod was involved in an accident while leaving for a Second League football match. The head coach, trainer, doctor and other club employees were injured, some of them hospitalized.

Sports • August 18, 01:50 AM • 29986 views

Government approves appointment of heads of Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv RSAs

The Government has approved the appointment of Roman Bodnar and Pavlo Hrabskyi as heads of regional state administrations in Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv regions. It also appointed Yuriy Sheik as First Deputy Minister of Energy and Denys Denyshchenko as Deputy Head of Luhansk RSA.

Society • August 9, 11:50 AM • 56779 views

Kyiv will become a little warmer: weather forecast for August 8

On August 8, Kyiv is expected to have comfortable weather without precipitation, up to +26°. Across Ukraine, the temperature will range from +25° to +32°, with partly cloudy skies and light rains possible in most regions.

Kyiv • August 8, 04:15 AM • 70870 views

A mine from the Second World War discovered in the center of Uzhhorod

An anti-tank mine from the Second World War was discovered in the center of Uzhhorod during sewer cleaning. The SES pyrotechnics removed and destroyed the dangerous find.

Society • August 7, 01:43 PM • 16492 views

The EU will allocate almost 43 million euros to improve the railway network in Ukraine

Ukrzaliznytsia will receive €43 million from the EU for the development of the European gauge. The project involves improving the railway network and developing a 1435 mm gauge on the Chop-Lviv and Lviv-Chernivtsi-Vadul-Siret sections.

Economy • July 23, 12:29 PM • 29080 views

Ukrainian army recruitment center opened in Odesa

A recruiting center for joining the Armed Forces of Ukraine has opened in Odesa, offering advice and assistance in choosing positions that match civilian skills for men and women aged 18 to 60.

War • July 13, 07:39 PM • 99823 views

Amidst the return of the heat: Ukrzaliznytsia told which directions have air-conditioned trains

Almost 400 Ukrzaliznytsia cars are guaranteed to have working air conditioners, while another 650 cars have outdated air conditioning systems that can operate intermittently during the summer heat.

Society • July 4, 12:33 PM • 19004 views

Court dismisses Horvat, Uzhhorod City Council deputy detained by SBU for bribery, from office

Uzhhorod City Council deputy Myroslav Horvat, who was the head of one of the subdivisions of the Department of Social Policy, has been suspended from his duties. Earlier, the official was caught red-handed extorting money from conscripts applying for a draft deferment.

Politics • July 3, 04:24 PM • 32463 views

Demanded bribes for postponement from mobilization: SBU and National Police detained deputy of Uzhgorod City Council Gorvat

The Security Service and the National Police exposed the corruption of the deputy of the Uzhgorod city council Gorvat, who is a member of the leadership of the local Department of social policy.

Crimes and emergencies • June 20, 05:34 PM • 22068 views

Odessa resident disguised himself as a" grandmother " to illegally get to Slovakia - State Border Guard service

A resident of Odessa disguised himself as a grandmother to illegally cross the Ukrainian border with Slovakia, but was caught by border guards on the Kiev-Uzhgorod train.

Society • June 20, 02:25 PM • 17882 views