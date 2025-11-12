Which cities are breaking records in housing and rental costs - new data

The most expensive housing is in Lviv, the capital is in second place, while the most expensive rental housing is in Uzhhorod, said Olena Unanian, head of the developer relations department at LUN company, during a briefing, writes UNN.

Apartment prices

According to her, over the past year, housing prices have increased in the western regions of the country, with Lviv even surpassing Kyiv.

"The top 5 cities by the growth of prices per square meter in the primary market over the past year are, in fifth place, Lutsk, where the price increased by 8% per square meter. In fourth place is Ivano-Frankivsk, where the price increased by 9%. Third place is Odesa - the price increase was 13%, Khmelnytskyi - 13% and Ternopil - 15%," said Unanian.

At the same time, since the full-scale invasion, prices have increased the most in Khmelnytskyi - by 38%, Chernihiv - 40%, Lviv - 41%, the undisputed leader is Ivano-Frankivsk, where the price increased by 75%.

The most expensive housing is currently in Lviv, with Kyiv in second place in terms of square meter cost. Moreover, over the past year, the cost of housing in Kyiv has not changed. Lviv also has the most expensive housing in the secondary market. The cost of a one-room apartment starts from 67 thousand dollars. At the same time, in Kyiv, the price for a one-room apartment is at the level of 65 thousand dollars. In Uzhhorod, such an apartment can be purchased for 63.

Housing rent

Rental prices in Kyiv and Lviv have increased by 3% over the past year, Unanian noted.

"Uzhhorod is in first place in terms of rental housing costs. There, a one-room apartment will cost about 20 thousand hryvnias per month. At the same time, in Lviv and Kyiv, this cost will be at the level of 17 thousand," she said.

Apartment prices in Ukraine: where the increase reaches almost 25% per year