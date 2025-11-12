Which cities are breaking records in housing and rental costs - new data

$42.010.06
"Minister of Justice and Minister of Energy cannot remain in office" — Zelenskyy's statement
01:38 PM • 3036 views
Incident at the "Oleksandriya" - "Polissya" match: what the police say
12:03 PM • 11984 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia
November 12, 07:33 AM • 30918 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
November 12, 06:19 AM • 56735 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 03:57 PM • 78007 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
November 11, 02:28 PM • 119797 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management
November 11, 01:20 PM • 55915 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM • 83977 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
November 11, 12:30 PM • 68600 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second season
Dates: benefits and harms
Kyiv court chooses pre-trial detention for Dmytro Basov - a figure in the "Mindich tapes"
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six months
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six months
Budgeting for the Christmas holidays
Dates: benefits and harms
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management
November 11, 02:28 PM • 119806 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with banana
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcy
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second season
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey
Timothée Chalamet reportedly broke up with Kylie Jenner
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 million
Which cities are breaking records in housing and rental costs - new data

Kyiv • UNN

 • 566 views

Lviv has the most expensive housing on the primary and secondary markets, while Kyiv ranks second. The highest rental prices for housing are recorded in Uzhhorod.

Which cities are breaking records in housing and rental costs - new data

The most expensive housing is in Lviv, the capital is in second place, while the most expensive rental housing is in Uzhhorod, said Olena Unanian, head of the developer relations department at LUN company, during a briefing, writes UNN.

Apartment prices

According to her, over the past year, housing prices have increased in the western regions of the country, with Lviv even surpassing Kyiv.

"The top 5 cities by the growth of prices per square meter in the primary market over the past year are, in fifth place, Lutsk, where the price increased by 8% per square meter. In fourth place is Ivano-Frankivsk, where the price increased by 9%. Third place is Odesa - the price increase was 13%, Khmelnytskyi - 13% and Ternopil - 15%," said Unanian.

At the same time, since the full-scale invasion, prices have increased the most in Khmelnytskyi - by 38%, Chernihiv - 40%, Lviv - 41%, the undisputed leader is Ivano-Frankivsk, where the price increased by 75%.

The most expensive housing is currently in Lviv, with Kyiv in second place in terms of square meter cost. Moreover, over the past year, the cost of housing in Kyiv has not changed. Lviv also has the most expensive housing in the secondary market. The cost of a one-room apartment starts from 67 thousand dollars. At the same time, in Kyiv, the price for a one-room apartment is at the level of 65 thousand dollars. In Uzhhorod, such an apartment can be purchased for 63.

Housing rent

Rental prices in Kyiv and Lviv have increased by 3% over the past year, Unanian noted.

"Uzhhorod is in first place in terms of rental housing costs. There, a one-room apartment will cost about 20 thousand hryvnias per month. At the same time, in Lviv and Kyiv, this cost will be at the level of 17 thousand," she said.

Apartment prices in Ukraine: where the increase reaches almost 25% per year11.11.25, 11:37 • 2660 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyReal Estate
War in Ukraine
Uzhhorod
Chernihiv
Ternopil
Ivano-Frankivsk
Lutsk
Khmelnytskyi
Lviv
Odesa
Kyiv