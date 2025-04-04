$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15790 views

06:32 PM • 28842 views

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64852 views

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213905 views

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122659 views

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391934 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310800 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213759 views

April 3, 03:18 PM • 244226 views

April 3, 01:51 PM • 255106 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22855 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45402 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131865 views

03:59 PM • 14918 views

05:58 PM • 14202 views
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254372 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

07:44 PM • 3132 views

05:58 PM • 14250 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45476 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72117 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57207 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Ivano-Frankivsk

They didn't even say thank you. "Mommy's subordinates" from ARMA finally handed over the "Flagman" shopping center, which belonged to Russians, for management

ARMA transferred the "Flagman" shopping center to the "KAMparitet" consortium for management after criticism in the media. The manager is obliged to transfer 630 thousand UAH to the budget every month.

Economy • 03:44 PM • 10296 views

The National Police stated that they are planning to strengthen security measures near the departments to counter terrorist attacks

Patrolling, metal detectors and vehicle inspection are the main measures. Since the beginning of the year, four police officers have died in terrorist attacks.

War • March 24, 01:14 PM • 9812 views

Explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk: SSU reports that the terrorist attack was organized by the Russian Federation, the enemy blew up its own agents

The SSU has established that the terrorist attack in Ivano-Frankivsk on March 11 was organized by russia. The enemy blew up its own agents, including minors.

War • March 12, 02:30 PM • 16980 views

Explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk: the mayor does not rule out the detonation of explosive devices and possible involvement of Moscow's special services

Two explosions rang out on Pryvokzalna Street in Ivano-Frankivsk. Various versions are being considered, including the involvement of Moscow's special services, the mayor claims.

Society • March 12, 10:15 AM • 124925 views

15 people were evacuated, 4 firefighters rescued from blocked apartments: new photo details of the explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk

In Ivano-Frankivsk, two explosions occurred near the railway station, resulting in one death and three injuries. Due to the explosions, the roof of a high-rise building caught fire, and 15 people were evacuated.

Crimes and emergencies • March 11, 09:27 PM • 16054 views

Explosions near the railway station in Ivano-Frankivsk: one person is dead

Two explosions occurred in Ivano-Frankivsk on Pryvokzalna Street: one took a person's life, three are injured. During the second explosion, four people were rescued from a high-rise building.

Society • March 11, 06:22 PM • 23103 views

Explosions near the railway station in Ivano-Frankivsk: three people injured

Two explosions occurred on Pryvokzalna Street in Ivano-Frankivsk, resulting in three individuals being injured. One of the explosions caused the roof of a high-rise building to catch fire, and passengers and railway station staff were not harmed.

Crimes and emergencies • March 11, 05:34 PM • 24099 views

Explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk occurred outside the station, passengers and staff were not injured - UZ

Explosions occurred near the railway station in Ivano-Frankivsk, after which a fire broke out. Passengers and station staff were not injured, trains are running on schedule.

Crimes and emergencies • March 11, 05:25 PM • 24310 views

An explosion occurred near the railway station in Ivano-Frankivsk: what is known

In Ivano-Frankivsk, an explosion happened near the railway station, after which a fire broke out. Police and rescuers are working at the scene, and versions of the explosion involving a grenade and gas are being considered.

Crimes and emergencies • March 11, 05:04 PM • 35370 views

The Russian Federation attacked Prykarpattia: Air Defense repelled the strike on critical infrastructure

The enemy attempted to attack critical infrastructure facilities in Ivano-Frankivsk region. Thanks to the successful work of the Air Defense, the attack was repelled, there are no destructions or casualties.

War • March 7, 05:57 AM • 25232 views

Conscript from Kalush accuses military of beating him: examination does not confirm injuries

The man, who had been evading the VLC, accused the military of beating him and intoxication. A medical examination did not confirm the injuries he claimed, and the military denied all the accusations.

Society • February 26, 03:39 PM • 25146 views

In Prykarpattia region, girls tried to give alcohol to a cat - police are investigating

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, two girls mocked a cat by trying to get it drunk. Police launched an investigation after a video of the incident was posted on social media.

Crimes and emergencies • February 13, 06:51 PM • 29603 views

The Shalimov Center spoke about the effectiveness of treatment of liver tumors using radiofrequency ablation

The Shalimov Center for Surgery and Transplantation successfully uses radiofrequency ablation to treat liver tumors. The method allows to remove the affected cells without complicated surgical interventions, which is confirmed by the story of patient Oksana.

Society • January 30, 12:10 PM • 29108 views

After the Russian attack one fire was extinguished in Prykarpattia, another is still being extinguished: the work of firefighters were shown

Two fires broke out at an infrastructure facility in Ivano-Frankivsk region as a result of a drone attack. 58 rescuers and 25 units of SES equipment are working to extinguish the fires, with no casualties.

War • January 27, 07:20 AM • 31082 views

Woman in Ivano-Frankivsk is suspected of defrauding people of more than half a million dollars on “business ideas”

A 60-year-old woman from Ivano-Frankivsk defrauded about ten people of more than 420 thousand dollars and 160 thousand euros. She asked for money for fictitious business projects, promising to return it with a reward.

Crimes and emergencies • January 17, 02:36 PM • 52536 views

A cartridge was found in a doughnut in Ivano-Frankivsk: police launch investigation

In one of Ivano-Frankivsk's lyceums, a student found a live round in a bakery product purchased at a supermarket. The police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Society • January 15, 02:00 PM • 35341 views

10 thousand for a poem or song about Bandera: Ivano-Frankivsk mayor announces contest

Ruslan Martsinkiv has launched a contest for the best poem or song about Stepan Bandera with a prize fund of 30 thousand hryvnias. The winners will be announced on February 3, the Day of the OUN Foundation.

Society • January 1, 06:15 PM • 37653 views

Power outage schedules canceled in a number of regions of Ukraine: what is known

Volyn, Poltava, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Vinnytsia, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions have canceled their blackout schedules. The decision will remain in effect until a separate order of Ukrenergo.

Society • December 30, 08:36 AM • 30770 views

After massive Russian attack, electricity supply restored in Ivano-Frankivsk region

Power supply has been fully restored in Ivano-Frankivsk region after the morning rocket attack. Power was restored to residents of Kalush, Burshtyn and Ivano-Frankivsk.

Society • December 25, 07:30 AM • 23946 views

Russian strike on Prykarpattia: part of the region is left without electricity

In the morning, Russian troops attacked the Carpathian region. As a result of the attack, part of Ivano-Frankivsk region was left without electricity, with no casualties.

Society • December 25, 06:39 AM • 23107 views

Ivano-Frankivsk: Mayor warns of possible power outages and poor communication after Russian attack

The mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk, Ruslan Martsinkiv, reported possible power outages and poor communication after the Russian attack. No arrivals or debris were found in the community.

Society • December 25, 06:12 AM • 22387 views

Minibus accident in Prykarpattia: three people in serious condition

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, a Jaguar driver drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a Renault minibus.

Crimes and emergencies • December 22, 06:16 PM • 34349 views

Martsinkiv appealed to the SBU because of a passenger on a bus who insulted Ivano-Frankivsk and glorified Putin

In Ivano-Frankivsk, a bus passenger publicly insulted the city and glorified Putin. The mayor of the city, Ruslan Martsinkiv, appealed to the SBU and initiated the collection of signatures to ban the language of the occupier.

Society • December 18, 04:49 PM • 35610 views

Lviv region uncovers scheme of fuel theft in military unit: at least 20 tons stolen monthly

A scheme to steal 20 tons of fuel per month was exposed in a military unit in Lviv region. Five participants in the scheme, including the head of the fuel and lubricants depot, were sentenced to preventive measures.

Crimes and emergencies • December 13, 02:30 PM • 22429 views

Enemy attack in Prykarpattia: one person injured

A massive Russian attack on Ivano-Frankivsk region resulted in one casualty and damage to critical infrastructure and buildings. The enemy also attacked six energy facilities in the Lviv region.

War • December 13, 02:21 PM • 21706 views

Russian attack damages industrial facility in Ternopil region, targets critical infrastructure in Prykarpattia: State Emergency Service shows elimination of consequences

An industrial facility was damaged in the Ternopil region, and critical infrastructure facilities were damaged in the Carpathian region. Rescuers extinguished the fires, no one was injured.

War • December 13, 11:18 AM • 23180 views

Ukraine calls for urgent transfer of 20 air defense systems after new massive attack by Russia

Foreign Minister Sibig called for the urgent transfer of NASAMS, HAWK or IRIS-T systems to Ukraine. Russia has struck at energy infrastructure, particularly in Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

War • December 13, 09:11 AM • 21695 views

Prykarpattia has suffered the most massive attack since the full-scale war - RMA

On the morning of December 13, the Russian Federation attacked critical infrastructure facilities in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. Strikes on energy facilities in the Lviv and Ternopil regions were also recorded, with no casualties.

Society • December 13, 08:25 AM • 22376 views

Another missile is heading towards Ivano-Frankivsk region - Ukrainian Air Force

The Ukrainian Air Force reported a missile from the Khmelnytsky region. The missile is heading through Ternopil region in the direction of Ivano-Frankivsk region.

War • December 13, 07:55 AM • 29250 views

Debris found in village in Ivano-Frankivsk region after Russian attack - Martsinkiv

In one of the villages of Ivano-Frankivsk region, debris from a Russian missile attack was recorded. According to the mayor, Ruslan Martsinkiv, there were no casualties as a result of the incident.

War • December 13, 07:39 AM • 20239 views