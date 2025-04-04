ARMA transferred the "Flagman" shopping center to the "KAMparitet" consortium for management after criticism in the media. The manager is obliged to transfer 630 thousand UAH to the budget every month.
Patrolling, metal detectors and vehicle inspection are the main measures. Since the beginning of the year, four police officers have died in terrorist attacks.
The SSU has established that the terrorist attack in Ivano-Frankivsk on March 11 was organized by russia. The enemy blew up its own agents, including minors.
Two explosions rang out on Pryvokzalna Street in Ivano-Frankivsk. Various versions are being considered, including the involvement of Moscow's special services, the mayor claims.
The enemy attempted to attack critical infrastructure facilities in Ivano-Frankivsk region. Thanks to the successful work of the Air Defense, the attack was repelled, there are no destructions or casualties.
The man, who had been evading the VLC, accused the military of beating him and intoxication. A medical examination did not confirm the injuries he claimed, and the military denied all the accusations.
In Ivano-Frankivsk region, two girls mocked a cat by trying to get it drunk. Police launched an investigation after a video of the incident was posted on social media.
The Shalimov Center for Surgery and Transplantation successfully uses radiofrequency ablation to treat liver tumors. The method allows to remove the affected cells without complicated surgical interventions, which is confirmed by the story of patient Oksana.
Two fires broke out at an infrastructure facility in Ivano-Frankivsk region as a result of a drone attack. 58 rescuers and 25 units of SES equipment are working to extinguish the fires, with no casualties.
A 60-year-old woman from Ivano-Frankivsk defrauded about ten people of more than 420 thousand dollars and 160 thousand euros. She asked for money for fictitious business projects, promising to return it with a reward.
In one of Ivano-Frankivsk's lyceums, a student found a live round in a bakery product purchased at a supermarket. The police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.
Ruslan Martsinkiv has launched a contest for the best poem or song about Stepan Bandera with a prize fund of 30 thousand hryvnias. The winners will be announced on February 3, the Day of the OUN Foundation.
Volyn, Poltava, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Vinnytsia, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions have canceled their blackout schedules. The decision will remain in effect until a separate order of Ukrenergo.
Power supply has been fully restored in Ivano-Frankivsk region after the morning rocket attack. Power was restored to residents of Kalush, Burshtyn and Ivano-Frankivsk.
In Ivano-Frankivsk region, a Jaguar driver drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a Renault minibus.
In Ivano-Frankivsk, a bus passenger publicly insulted the city and glorified Putin. The mayor of the city, Ruslan Martsinkiv, appealed to the SBU and initiated the collection of signatures to ban the language of the occupier.
A scheme to steal 20 tons of fuel per month was exposed in a military unit in Lviv region. Five participants in the scheme, including the head of the fuel and lubricants depot, were sentenced to preventive measures.
A massive Russian attack on Ivano-Frankivsk region resulted in one casualty and damage to critical infrastructure and buildings. The enemy also attacked six energy facilities in the Lviv region.
Foreign Minister Sibig called for the urgent transfer of NASAMS, HAWK or IRIS-T systems to Ukraine. Russia has struck at energy infrastructure, particularly in Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.
In one of the villages of Ivano-Frankivsk region, debris from a Russian missile attack was recorded. According to the mayor, Ruslan Martsinkiv, there were no casualties as a result of the incident.