Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his beloved

Famous Ukrainian chef and restaurateur Yevhen Klopotenko proposed to his beloved Kateryna Voskresenska. He published a photo where he kisses his beloved and puts a ring on her ring finger, adding that details will follow. This is reported by UNN with reference to Klopotenko's Instagram.

Details

"It seems we have news P.S. Love is light. Details to follow," Klopotenko wrote, adding a ring emoji.

The chef published a photo where he kisses his beloved Kateryna Voskresenska and puts a ring on her ring finger.

What is known about Kateryna Voskresenska

Kateryna Voskresenska is a non-public person, and little is known to the general public about her relationship with Yevhen Klopotenko. It is known that she is involved in organizing weddings and various events. In addition, she actively participates in charity during the war.

Recall

