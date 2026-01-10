Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his beloved

$42.990.00
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 13960 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:49 AM • 16357 views
UN Security Council to convene on January 12 over Russia's use of the Oreshnik missile against Ukraine
January 10, 08:27 AM • 15676 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 17894 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 26143 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 46752 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 37062 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 36215 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 29640 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Mexican oil arrived in Cuba despite Washington's pressureJanuary 10, 05:29 AM • 38431 views
New York sues Trump administration over wind farm construction haltJanuary 10, 06:21 AM • 4248 views
Mass protests expected in US over killing of woman by ICE agentsJanuary 10, 06:32 AM • 9918 views
Another attack against Ukraine: the Speaker of the Czech Parliament made another harsh statement against KyivJanuary 10, 07:48 AM • 15357 views
Kyiv and Kyiv region return to stabilization schedules: specialists managed to stabilize the electricity supply situation10:56 AM • 9854 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 76423 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 103746 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 76003 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
January 8, 01:48 PM • 97402 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 108706 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhoto03:04 PM • 4 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideo01:08 PM • 2586 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 66900 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 68671 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 89479 views
Famous Ukrainian chef and restaurateur Yevhen Klopotenko proposed to his beloved Kateryna Voskresenska. He published a photo where he kisses his beloved and puts a ring on her ring finger, adding that details will follow. This is reported by UNN with reference to Klopotenko's Instagram.

Details

"It seems we have news P.S. Love is light. Details to follow," Klopotenko wrote, adding a ring emoji.

The chef published a photo where he kisses his beloved Kateryna Voskresenska and puts a ring on her ring finger.

What is known about Kateryna Voskresenska

Kateryna Voskresenska is a non-public person, and little is known to the general public about her relationship with Yevhen Klopotenko. It is known that she is involved in organizing weddings and various events. In addition, she actively participates in charity during the war.

Recall

Singer Alina Grosu will become a mother for the first time. The singer presented the music video "Live Life to the Fullest", in which she showed her husband and announced the joyful news.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyUNN Lite
