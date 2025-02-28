Popular
The EU needs Ukraine to strengthen its strategic autonomy: research presented in the Rada committees
The study identified three areas where Ukraine could strengthen the EU's strategic autonomy: critical materials, industry, and food. Ukraine's integration could double its GDP in 10 years and create 815,000 jobs.
Ukraine could lose up to €4 billion annually if the EU does not extend preferential trade
The EU may not extend trade preferences for Ukraine after June 6, 2025. This could lead to annual losses of EUR 3.5-4 billion for the Ukrainian economy and a return to the old system of quotas and duties.
Useful properties of pistachios and recommendations for their selection
A detailed overview of the beneficial properties of pistachios, their impact on health, and the rules for choosing a quality product. Recommendations for proper storage of pistachios to preserve their nutritional properties.
Air quality in the office: the role of air conditioners in creating a healthy microclimate
Experts spoke about the criteria for selecting climate control equipment for office premises. Inverter air conditioners can reduce energy consumption by 40% and create an optimal microclimate for productive work.
Ukrainian developer DIM and owner of Parus Business Center and Ukraina Hotel Maxim Krippa have announced a partnership
Maksym Krippa, owner of Parus Business Center and Ukraina Hotel, is investing in residential construction through a partnership with DIM. The agreement will ensure the completion of current projects and the start of new large-scale construction projects.
MHP joined the support of the Ukrainian national team at the Invictus Games 2025 in Canada
The Ukrainian team won 32 medals at the Invictus Games 2025 in Canada. MHP and the MHP-Hromadske Foundation joined the team's support as part of the veterans' reintegration program.
How to improve your intimate life and achieve sexual harmony
An overview of ways to achieve sexual harmony in relationships and the role of intimate products. Tips on how to improve emotional intimacy and experiment as a couple with the help of sex shops.
How to prepare your car for spring
A comprehensive guide to preparing your car for the spring season, including tire replacement, checking all systems and body maintenance. Tips on diagnostics and maintenance of the main parts of the car after winter operation.
Mind Export Summit 2025 took place in Kyiv - two days of business expansion abroad
The participants of Mind Export Summit 2025 discussed export opportunities and took part in the Global Expansion business simulation.
FUIB's investments in sustainable development in 2024 reached UAH 341 million
FUIB allocated UAH 341 million for social projects in 2024. UAH 146 million was spent to support the Armed Forces, the rest - to help the wounded, education and inclusive projects.
MHP paid UAH 7.6 billion in taxes in 2024
In 2024, MHP paid UAH 7. 6 billion in taxes to the budgets of all levels. Over three years, including the period of full-scale invasion, the amount of tax payments amounted to UAH 18.2 billion.
Trustee Plus is preparing a breakthrough update and will open a new era in digital finance
On March 5, 2025, Trustee Plus will present an updated version of the crypto wallet with revolutionary functionality. The company has already launched testing with a focus group and created a special website for the upcoming release.
FAST and Favbet Foundation: a national first aid project for the sports community
Ukrainian athletes learn to save lives: New project from FAST and Favbet Foundation.
HeroCar and EVA raise funds for motorcycles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The charity project HeroCar, together with the EVA network, is launching a fundraiser for 50 off-road motorcycles Sihao for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The military needs the equipment for combat and reconnaissance missions due to its maneuverability and efficiency.
5w30 oil: the perfect choice for your engine
5w30 engine oil provides optimal engine protection at temperatures from -30°C to high temperatures. It is suitable for gasoline and diesel engines, guaranteeing fuel economy and long service life.
MHP is the first in Ukraine to receive an international certificate in road safety
MHP was the first in Ukraine to receive an international certificate in road safety.
Debit card is the key to convenient financial management
FUIB offers a debit card with free service and no fees for basic transactions.
An unforgettable gift for your beloved girl on Valentine's Day
A review of original ideas for Valentine's Day gifts - from personalized surprises to emotional experiences. Practical advice on choosing a gift for your girlfriend, taking into account her interests and budget.
Open new horizons for your business at the Mind Export Summit 2025
On February 13-14, 2025, Ukraine will host the largest conference for entrepreneurs on entering foreign markets. Mind Export Summit 2025 will discuss export strategies, grant opportunities, and share practical experience.
Agrarian Davos: MHP represented Ukraine at the international exhibition Grüne Woche in Berlin
MHP represented Ukraine at the international exhibition Grüne Woche in Berlin.
Time to Act, Unstoppable: adaptive gym for veterans and people with disabilities opened in Ivano-Frankivsk region
An adaptive gym for veterans and people with disabilities was opened in Kolomyia, Ivano-Frankivsk region.
In Vinnytsia region volunteers made and delivered one hundred stoves to the military
In the Vinnytsia region, volunteers made and delivered one hundred stoves to the military.
US Supreme Court is likely to uphold TikTok ban: details
The majority of the US Supreme Court justices are inclined to support the law banning TikTok because of its ties to China. The ban could take effect on January 19, 2025, if ByteDance does not sell the app.
FAVBET paid UAH 5.7 billion in taxes to the state budget in 2024
In 2024, FAVBET doubled tax payments to the state budget of Ukraine, paying UAH 5. 7 billion. The company has also become a patron of a project to combat gambling addiction and continues to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Up to UAH 1 million: UCF and MHP-Community launch a grant competition for cultural projects for communities
A grant competition “Culture in Focus of Communities” with a budget of UAH 10 million has been launched to develop cultural initiatives outside regional centers. Projects can receive from UAH 500 thousand to UAH 1 million to implement cultural initiatives.
A new modern prosthetic and rehabilitation center is being created in Ukraine with the support of the MHP Next Door program
A new state-of-the-art prosthetic and rehabilitation center is being created in Ukraine with the support of the MHP Next door program.
Zuckerberg wants to restore freedom of speech on Facebook and Instagram: what will change
Mark Zuckerberg has announced large-scale changes in content moderation on Meta platforms. The company is abandoning fact-checking services and introducing a “community notes” system to expand freedom of speech.
How to protect your cat from fleas
An overview of effective flea protection products for cats, including drops, collars, tablets, and sprays. Recommendations on the choice of products and preventive measures to ensure the health of pets.
Apple is approaching a record capitalization of $4 trillion: what's going on
Apple shares have risen by 16% since November, adding $500 billion to the company's market value. The growth is attributed to the enthusiasm for AI and expectations of a new iPhone “supercycle.
Ukrainian wines and their role in shaping world culinary traditions
Ukrainian wines are rapidly integrating into the global gastronomic culture due to their high quality and naturalness. The products are exported to many countries and appear on the menus of well-known international restaurants.