Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 3136 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 7040 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 101525 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 80983 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110540 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 115965 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 143739 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115046 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 167520 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 122275 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

February 27, 11:30 PM • 90830 views
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 75791 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 29925 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 57773 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 100099 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 3136 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 101525 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 143739 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 134901 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 167520 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 3357 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130290 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132309 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161022 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 140573 views
Actual

Popular

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 100113 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 57861 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 30026 views
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 75857 views
Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

February 27, 11:30 PM • 90891 views
Last news • Business News
The EU needs Ukraine to strengthen its strategic autonomy: research presented in the Rada committees

The EU needs Ukraine to strengthen its strategic autonomy: research presented in the Rada committees

February 27, 04:02 PM • 14614 views
Ukraine could lose up to €4 billion annually if the EU does not extend preferential trade

Ukraine could lose up to €4 billion annually if the EU does not extend preferential trade

February 27, 03:02 PM • 14782 views
Useful properties of pistachios and recommendations for their selection

Useful properties of pistachios and recommendations for their selection

February 27, 08:38 AM • 20089 views
Air quality in the office: the role of air conditioners in creating a healthy microclimate

Air quality in the office: the role of air conditioners in creating a healthy microclimate

February 25, 04:46 PM • 26276 views
Ukrainian developer DIM and owner of Parus Business Center and Ukraina Hotel Maxim Krippa have announced a partnership

Ukrainian developer DIM and owner of Parus Business Center and Ukraina Hotel Maxim Krippa have announced a partnership

February 24, 11:06 AM • 36767 views
MHP joined the support of the Ukrainian national team at the Invictus Games 2025 in Canada

MHP joined the support of the Ukrainian national team at the Invictus Games 2025 in Canada

February 24, 08:11 AM • 34784 views
How to improve your intimate life and achieve sexual harmony

How to improve your intimate life and achieve sexual harmony

February 21, 08:15 PM • 37524 views
How to prepare your car for spring

How to prepare your car for spring

February 21, 03:29 PM • 28392 views
Mind Export Summit 2025 took place in Kyiv - two days of business expansion abroad

Mind Export Summit 2025 took place in Kyiv - two days of business expansion abroad

February 20, 02:50 PM • 34293 views
FUIB's investments in sustainable development in 2024 reached UAH 341 million

FUIB's investments in sustainable development in 2024 reached UAH 341 million

February 18, 12:19 PM • 37315 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 3413 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Publications
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 101542 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Publications
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 143753 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Publications
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 134913 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Publications
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 167529 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

MHP paid UAH 7.6 billion in taxes in 2024

MHP paid UAH 7.6 billion in taxes in 2024

February 17, 08:03 AM • 43050 views
Trustee Plus is preparing a breakthrough update and will open a new era in digital finance

Trustee Plus is preparing a breakthrough update and will open a new era in digital finance

February 14, 04:57 PM • 51705 views
FAST and Favbet Foundation: a national first aid project for the sports community

FAST and Favbet Foundation: a national first aid project for the sports community

February 14, 07:52 AM • 49013 views
HeroCar and EVA raise funds for motorcycles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

HeroCar and EVA raise funds for motorcycles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

February 6, 08:15 AM • 71880 views
5w30 oil: the perfect choice for your engine

5w30 oil: the perfect choice for your engine

February 5, 06:27 PM • 66410 views
MHP is the first in Ukraine to receive an international certificate in road safety

MHP is the first in Ukraine to receive an international certificate in road safety

February 4, 12:53 PM • 61403 views
Debit card is the key to convenient financial management

Debit card is the key to convenient financial management

January 31, 10:01 AM • 47227 views
An unforgettable gift for your beloved girl on Valentine's Day

An unforgettable gift for your beloved girl on Valentine's Day

January 30, 08:47 AM • 50700 views
Open new horizons for your business at the Mind Export Summit 2025

Open new horizons for your business at the Mind Export Summit 2025

January 21, 05:25 PM • 79790 views
Agrarian Davos: MHP represented Ukraine at the international exhibition Grüne Woche in Berlin

Agrarian Davos: MHP represented Ukraine at the international exhibition Grüne Woche in Berlin

January 21, 01:00 PM • 72521 views
Time to Act, Unstoppable: adaptive gym for veterans and people with disabilities opened in Ivano-Frankivsk region

Time to Act, Unstoppable: adaptive gym for veterans and people with disabilities opened in Ivano-Frankivsk region

January 20, 10:36 AM • 69270 views
In Vinnytsia region volunteers made and delivered one hundred stoves to the military

In Vinnytsia region volunteers made and delivered one hundred stoves to the military

January 16, 07:55 AM • 49043 views
US Supreme Court is likely to uphold TikTok ban: details

US Supreme Court is likely to uphold TikTok ban: details

January 11, 02:39 AM • 72462 views
FAVBET paid UAH 5.7 billion in taxes to the state budget in 2024

FAVBET paid UAH 5.7 billion in taxes to the state budget in 2024

January 10, 03:27 PM • 66280 views
Up to UAH 1 million: UCF and MHP-Community launch a grant competition for cultural projects for communities

Up to UAH 1 million: UCF and MHP-Community launch a grant competition for cultural projects for communities

January 9, 08:45 AM • 51194 views
A new modern prosthetic and rehabilitation center is being created in Ukraine with the support of the MHP Next Door program

A new modern prosthetic and rehabilitation center is being created in Ukraine with the support of the MHP Next Door program

January 8, 08:23 AM • 34422 views
Zuckerberg wants to restore freedom of speech on Facebook and Instagram: what will change

Zuckerberg wants to restore freedom of speech on Facebook and Instagram: what will change

January 7, 09:45 PM • 40286 views
How to protect your cat from fleas

How to protect your cat from fleas

January 6, 03:42 PM • 34068 views
Apple is approaching a record capitalization of $4 trillion: what's going on

Apple is approaching a record capitalization of $4 trillion: what's going on

December 27, 01:02 AM • 68299 views
Ukrainian wines and their role in shaping world culinary traditions

Ukrainian wines and their role in shaping world culinary traditions

December 26, 05:43 PM • 66083 views
The EU needs Ukraine to strengthen its strategic autonomy: research presented in the Rada committees

The EU needs Ukraine to strengthen its strategic autonomy: research presented in the Rada committees

The study identified three areas where Ukraine could strengthen the EU's strategic autonomy: critical materials, industry, and food. Ukraine's integration could double its GDP in 10 years and create 815,000 jobs.

Business News • February 27, 04:02 PM • 14614 views
Ukraine could lose up to €4 billion annually if the EU does not extend preferential trade

Ukraine could lose up to €4 billion annually if the EU does not extend preferential trade

The EU may not extend trade preferences for Ukraine after June 6, 2025. This could lead to annual losses of EUR 3.5-4 billion for the Ukrainian economy and a return to the old system of quotas and duties.

Business News • February 27, 03:02 PM • 14782 views
Useful properties of pistachios and recommendations for their selection

Useful properties of pistachios and recommendations for their selection

A detailed overview of the beneficial properties of pistachios, their impact on health, and the rules for choosing a quality product. Recommendations for proper storage of pistachios to preserve their nutritional properties.

Business News • February 27, 08:38 AM • 20089 views
Air quality in the office: the role of air conditioners in creating a healthy microclimate

Air quality in the office: the role of air conditioners in creating a healthy microclimate

Experts spoke about the criteria for selecting climate control equipment for office premises. Inverter air conditioners can reduce energy consumption by 40% and create an optimal microclimate for productive work.

Business News • February 25, 04:46 PM • 26276 views
Ukrainian developer DIM and owner of Parus Business Center and Ukraina Hotel Maxim Krippa have announced a partnership

Ukrainian developer DIM and owner of Parus Business Center and Ukraina Hotel Maxim Krippa have announced a partnership

Maksym Krippa, owner of Parus Business Center and Ukraina Hotel, is investing in residential construction through a partnership with DIM. The agreement will ensure the completion of current projects and the start of new large-scale construction projects.

Business News • February 24, 11:06 AM • 36767 views
MHP joined the support of the Ukrainian national team at the Invictus Games 2025 in Canada

MHP joined the support of the Ukrainian national team at the Invictus Games 2025 in Canada

The Ukrainian team won 32 medals at the Invictus Games 2025 in Canada. MHP and the MHP-Hromadske Foundation joined the team's support as part of the veterans' reintegration program.

Business News • February 24, 08:11 AM • 34784 views
How to improve your intimate life and achieve sexual harmony

How to improve your intimate life and achieve sexual harmony

An overview of ways to achieve sexual harmony in relationships and the role of intimate products. Tips on how to improve emotional intimacy and experiment as a couple with the help of sex shops.

Business News • February 21, 08:15 PM • 37524 views
How to prepare your car for spring

How to prepare your car for spring

A comprehensive guide to preparing your car for the spring season, including tire replacement, checking all systems and body maintenance. Tips on diagnostics and maintenance of the main parts of the car after winter operation.

Business News • February 21, 03:29 PM • 28392 views
Mind Export Summit 2025 took place in Kyiv - two days of business expansion abroad

Mind Export Summit 2025 took place in Kyiv - two days of business expansion abroad

The participants of Mind Export Summit 2025 discussed export opportunities and took part in the Global Expansion business simulation.

Business News • February 20, 02:50 PM • 34293 views
FUIB's investments in sustainable development in 2024 reached UAH 341 million

FUIB's investments in sustainable development in 2024 reached UAH 341 million

FUIB allocated UAH 341 million for social projects in 2024. UAH 146 million was spent to support the Armed Forces, the rest - to help the wounded, education and inclusive projects.

Business News • February 18, 12:19 PM • 37315 views
MHP paid UAH 7.6 billion in taxes in 2024

MHP paid UAH 7.6 billion in taxes in 2024

In 2024, MHP paid UAH 7. 6 billion in taxes to the budgets of all levels. Over three years, including the period of full-scale invasion, the amount of tax payments amounted to UAH 18.2 billion.

Business News • February 17, 08:03 AM • 43050 views
Trustee Plus is preparing a breakthrough update and will open a new era in digital finance

Trustee Plus is preparing a breakthrough update and will open a new era in digital finance

On March 5, 2025, Trustee Plus will present an updated version of the crypto wallet with revolutionary functionality. The company has already launched testing with a focus group and created a special website for the upcoming release.

Business News • February 14, 04:57 PM • 51705 views
FAST and Favbet Foundation: a national first aid project for the sports community

FAST and Favbet Foundation: a national first aid project for the sports community

Ukrainian athletes learn to save lives: New project from FAST and Favbet Foundation.

Sports • February 14, 07:52 AM • 49013 views
HeroCar and EVA raise funds for motorcycles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

HeroCar and EVA raise funds for motorcycles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The charity project HeroCar, together with the EVA network, is launching a fundraiser for 50 off-road motorcycles Sihao for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The military needs the equipment for combat and reconnaissance missions due to its maneuverability and efficiency.

Business News • February 6, 08:15 AM • 71880 views
5w30 oil: the perfect choice for your engine

5w30 oil: the perfect choice for your engine

5w30 engine oil provides optimal engine protection at temperatures from -30°C to high temperatures. It is suitable for gasoline and diesel engines, guaranteeing fuel economy and long service life.

Business News • February 5, 06:27 PM • 66410 views
MHP is the first in Ukraine to receive an international certificate in road safety

MHP is the first in Ukraine to receive an international certificate in road safety

MHP was the first in Ukraine to receive an international certificate in road safety.

Business News • February 4, 12:53 PM • 61403 views
Debit card is the key to convenient financial management

Debit card is the key to convenient financial management

FUIB offers a debit card with free service and no fees for basic transactions.

Business News • January 31, 10:01 AM • 47227 views
An unforgettable gift for your beloved girl on Valentine's Day

An unforgettable gift for your beloved girl on Valentine's Day

A review of original ideas for Valentine's Day gifts - from personalized surprises to emotional experiences. Practical advice on choosing a gift for your girlfriend, taking into account her interests and budget.

Business News • January 30, 08:47 AM • 50700 views
Open new horizons for your business at the Mind Export Summit 2025

Open new horizons for your business at the Mind Export Summit 2025

On February 13-14, 2025, Ukraine will host the largest conference for entrepreneurs on entering foreign markets. Mind Export Summit 2025 will discuss export strategies, grant opportunities, and share practical experience.

Business News • January 21, 05:25 PM • 79790 views
Agrarian Davos: MHP represented Ukraine at the international exhibition Grüne Woche in Berlin

Agrarian Davos: MHP represented Ukraine at the international exhibition Grüne Woche in Berlin

MHP represented Ukraine at the international exhibition Grüne Woche in Berlin.

Business News • January 21, 01:00 PM • 72521 views
Time to Act, Unstoppable: adaptive gym for veterans and people with disabilities opened in Ivano-Frankivsk region

Time to Act, Unstoppable: adaptive gym for veterans and people with disabilities opened in Ivano-Frankivsk region

An adaptive gym for veterans and people with disabilities was opened in Kolomyia, Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Business News • January 20, 10:36 AM • 69270 views
In Vinnytsia region volunteers made and delivered one hundred stoves to the military

In Vinnytsia region volunteers made and delivered one hundred stoves to the military

In the Vinnytsia region, volunteers made and delivered one hundred stoves to the military.

Business News • January 16, 07:55 AM • 49043 views
US Supreme Court is likely to uphold TikTok ban: details

US Supreme Court is likely to uphold TikTok ban: details

The majority of the US Supreme Court justices are inclined to support the law banning TikTok because of its ties to China. The ban could take effect on January 19, 2025, if ByteDance does not sell the app.

News of the World • January 11, 02:39 AM • 72462 views
FAVBET paid UAH 5.7 billion in taxes to the state budget in 2024

FAVBET paid UAH 5.7 billion in taxes to the state budget in 2024

In 2024, FAVBET doubled tax payments to the state budget of Ukraine, paying UAH 5. 7 billion. The company has also become a patron of a project to combat gambling addiction and continues to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Business News • January 10, 03:27 PM • 66280 views
Up to UAH 1 million: UCF and MHP-Community launch a grant competition for cultural projects for communities

Up to UAH 1 million: UCF and MHP-Community launch a grant competition for cultural projects for communities

A grant competition “Culture in Focus of Communities” with a budget of UAH 10 million has been launched to develop cultural initiatives outside regional centers. Projects can receive from UAH 500 thousand to UAH 1 million to implement cultural initiatives.

Business News • January 9, 08:45 AM • 51194 views
A new modern prosthetic and rehabilitation center is being created in Ukraine with the support of the MHP Next Door program

A new modern prosthetic and rehabilitation center is being created in Ukraine with the support of the MHP Next Door program

A new state-of-the-art prosthetic and rehabilitation center is being created in Ukraine with the support of the MHP Next door program.

Business News • January 8, 08:23 AM • 34422 views
Zuckerberg wants to restore freedom of speech on Facebook and Instagram: what will change

Zuckerberg wants to restore freedom of speech on Facebook and Instagram: what will change

Mark Zuckerberg has announced large-scale changes in content moderation on Meta platforms. The company is abandoning fact-checking services and introducing a “community notes” system to expand freedom of speech.

Politics • January 7, 09:45 PM • 40286 views
How to protect your cat from fleas

How to protect your cat from fleas

An overview of effective flea protection products for cats, including drops, collars, tablets, and sprays. Recommendations on the choice of products and preventive measures to ensure the health of pets.

Business News • January 6, 03:42 PM • 34068 views
Apple is approaching a record capitalization of $4 trillion: what's going on

Apple is approaching a record capitalization of $4 trillion: what's going on

Apple shares have risen by 16% since November, adding $500 billion to the company's market value. The growth is attributed to the enthusiasm for AI and expectations of a new iPhone “supercycle.

Society • December 27, 01:02 AM • 68299 views
Ukrainian wines and their role in shaping world culinary traditions

Ukrainian wines and their role in shaping world culinary traditions

Ukrainian wines are rapidly integrating into the global gastronomic culture due to their high quality and naturalness. The products are exported to many countries and appear on the menus of well-known international restaurants.

Business News • December 26, 05:43 PM • 66083 views