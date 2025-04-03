119 motorcycles instead of 50: a powerful result of the collection for the front from EVA and HeroCar

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
119 motorcycles instead of 50: a powerful result of the collection for the front from EVA and HeroCar

Kyiv

 2694 views

The EVA network together with HeroCar raised UAH 4.7 million, which will allow purchasing 119 Sihao off-road motorcycles for Ukrainian soldiers. The bikes will be transferred to the eastern direction for reconnaissance and logistics.

119 motorcycles instead of 50: a powerful result of the collection for the front from EVA and HeroCar

The EVA store chain, together with the charitable project HeroCar, has completed a large-scale initiative "Feel to the maximum" with an extraordinary result: during the 53 days of the campaign, it was possible to collect 4,710,805 hryvnias this is more than twice the initial goal.

The "Feel to the Maximum" collection lasted in EVA stores and on the HeroCar website from February 6 to March 30, 2025. Thanks to the active participation of EVA network customers, instead of the planned 50, 119 Sihao off-road motorcycles will go to the front line for the units of the Defense Forces. The motorcycles purchased within the project are already heading to Ukraine. They will be handed over to the military in the eastern direction – where the maneuverability and speed of equipment are critical.

As explained in the Armed Forces, motorcycles have a number of advantages: they are light, economical, suitable for traveling in hard-to-reach areas and easy to maintain. That is why they will be used in reconnaissance operations, logistics and combat missions, where traditional transport cannot cope.

"We received a request for motorcycles from the command of the Armed Forces. We thank the EVA network and its customers for their consistency in supporting our initiatives thanks to responsible business, we can systematically provide the Armed Forces with vehicles, and now also motorcycles", – emphasizes Evgenia But, CEO of BO "Ruslan Shostak Charitable Foundation", which is part of the HeroCar project.

More than 332,000 EVA customers joined the collection. And the largest contribution was UAH 2,100.

"We sincerely thank our customers and team! Their activity and high involvement gave impressive results. When we announced the "Feel to the Maximum" collection, the goal of 50 motorcycles for the military seemed ambitious. But something more happened: in just 53 days, we collected more than UAH 4.7 million. This means that the military will receive 119 motorcycles that will help them in performing combat missions. We followed the dynamics of the collection every day and are now happy with the result. Each transaction is evidence of trust, uniting around a common goal and a responsible approach to helping the army. Thank you to everyone who was with us in this project" – shares Oleksandra Gnatyk, head of PR-direction of EVA and EVA.UA network.

EVA continues to support the Defense Forces of Ukraine. You can follow the company's new initiatives on a special page on the EVA.UA website. Those who want to join the provision of transport to the Armed Forces can also make a contribution on the website of the HeroCar. project

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

