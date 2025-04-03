119 motorcycles instead of 50: a powerful result of the collection for the front from EVA and HeroCar
Kyiv • UNN
The EVA network together with HeroCar raised UAH 4.7 million, which will allow purchasing 119 Sihao off-road motorcycles for Ukrainian soldiers. The bikes will be transferred to the eastern direction for reconnaissance and logistics.
The EVA store chain, together with the charitable project HeroCar, has completed a large-scale initiative "Feel to the maximum" with an extraordinary result: during the 53 days of the campaign, it was possible to collect 4,710,805 hryvnias – this is more than twice the initial goal.
The "Feel to the Maximum" collection lasted in EVA stores and on the HeroCar website from February 6 to March 30, 2025. Thanks to the active participation of EVA network customers, instead of the planned 50, 119 Sihao off-road motorcycles will go to the front line for the units of the Defense Forces. The motorcycles purchased within the project are already heading to Ukraine. They will be handed over to the military in the eastern direction – where the maneuverability and speed of equipment are critical.
As explained in the Armed Forces, motorcycles have a number of advantages: they are light, economical, suitable for traveling in hard-to-reach areas and easy to maintain. That is why they will be used in reconnaissance operations, logistics and combat missions, where traditional transport cannot cope.
"We received a request for motorcycles from the command of the Armed Forces. We thank the EVA network and its customers for their consistency in supporting our initiatives – thanks to responsible business, we can systematically provide the Armed Forces with vehicles, and now also motorcycles", – emphasizes Evgenia But, CEO of BO "Ruslan Shostak Charitable Foundation", which is part of the HeroCar project.
More than 332,000 EVA customers joined the collection. And the largest contribution was UAH 2,100.
"We sincerely thank our customers and team! Their activity and high involvement gave impressive results. When we announced the "Feel to the Maximum" collection, the goal of 50 motorcycles for the military seemed ambitious. But something more happened: in just 53 days, we collected more than UAH 4.7 million. This means that the military will receive 119 motorcycles that will help them in performing combat missions. We followed the dynamics of the collection every day and are now happy with the result. Each transaction – is evidence of trust, uniting around a common goal and a responsible approach to helping the army. Thank you to everyone who was with us in this project" – shares Oleksandra Gnatyk, head of PR-direction of EVA and EVA.UA network.
EVA continues to support the Defense Forces of Ukraine. You can follow the company's new initiatives on a special page on the EVA.UA website. Those who want to join the provision of transport to the Armed Forces can also make a contribution on the website of the HeroCar. project