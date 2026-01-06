Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS

A 53-year-old Italian, who respects Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and believes that Ukraine is a "bad country" and Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a "bad president," was denied entry to Ukraine and banned from entering the country for three years. This was reported in a comment to UNN by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko.

Details

As Demchenko said, today a citizen of one of the foreign countries was not allowed into Ukraine. According to him, before this, the border service drew attention to a post by a concerned citizen, which was widely reflected in social networks and the media.

So, when the 53-year-old foreigner, an Italian citizen, about whom the woman described the situation and who was traveling to Ukraine, arrived at the checkpoint, the inspectors of the State Border Guard Service carried out all the necessary border control measures with the involvement of other controlling services. Currently, a detailed check has been completed. The result is a refusal to allow the foreigner to cross the border and a ban on entering Ukraine for 3 years - said Demchenko.

He added that he actually holds pro-Russian views and justifies Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine. Due to violations of Ukrainian legislation, he received the corresponding decisions at the border. He tried to enter Ukraine by bus through the "Chop" checkpoint.

Recall

The situation that occurred on a bus traveling from Italy to Ukraine is being actively discussed online. One of the passengers, an Italian by origin, stated that he respects Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and added that Ukraine is a "bad country" and Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a "bad president."

The situation with the Italian Rocco, who stated on the bus on his way to Ukraine that he "loves Putin," continued on social media. Daria Melnychenko's post describing the event gained over a million views and caused a stormy reaction from users.