$42.420.13
49.510.07
ukenru
02:48 PM • 174 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
11:59 AM • 13839 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
11:40 AM • 22880 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
09:58 AM • 34396 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
January 6, 08:46 AM • 53474 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 51159 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 73826 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 137735 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 57029 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 55042 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
0.8m/s
93%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Thailand again accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefireJanuary 6, 05:19 AM • 37303 views
"Spewing hot air" about "zones of influence" and "sick fantasies of losers": MFA and CCD reacted to a publication about Russia's hopes after the US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 6, 08:04 AM • 42891 views
US prepares Greenland deal to boost influence on island - The Economist09:19 AM • 38515 views
Ukraine to be covered by snowfalls, blizzards, and sharp cold snap down to -23°C11:20 AM • 55740 views
China responded to Venezuela's statement on Ukraine, reaffirming its position01:29 PM • 23174 views
Publications
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anyway11:35 AM • 15907 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 59295 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 137735 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 84182 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 146742 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Rustem Umerov
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Paris
France
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' reboot12:31 PM • 7022 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 32895 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 76569 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 69392 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 64571 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
ChatGPT
Financial Times

Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

A 53-year-old Italian, who expressed pro-Russian views and justified Russia's aggression, was not allowed into Ukraine. He was banned from entering the country for three years after an incident on a bus where he called Ukraine a "bad country."

Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS

A 53-year-old Italian, who respects Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and believes that Ukraine is a "bad country" and Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a "bad president," was denied entry to Ukraine and banned from entering the country for three years. This was reported in a comment to UNN by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko.

Details

As Demchenko said, today a citizen of one of the foreign countries was not allowed into Ukraine. According to him, before this, the border service drew attention to a post by a concerned citizen, which was widely reflected in social networks and the media.

So, when the 53-year-old foreigner, an Italian citizen, about whom the woman described the situation and who was traveling to Ukraine, arrived at the checkpoint, the inspectors of the State Border Guard Service carried out all the necessary border control measures with the involvement of other controlling services. Currently, a detailed check has been completed. The result is a refusal to allow the foreigner to cross the border and a ban on entering Ukraine for 3 years 

- said Demchenko.

He added that he actually holds pro-Russian views and justifies Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine. Due to violations of Ukrainian legislation, he received the corresponding decisions at the border. He tried to enter Ukraine by bus through the "Chop" checkpoint.

Recall

The situation that occurred on a bus traveling from Italy to Ukraine is being actively discussed online. One of the passengers, an Italian by origin, stated that he respects Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and added that Ukraine is a "bad country" and Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a "bad president."

The situation with the Italian Rocco, who stated on the bus on his way to Ukraine that he "loves Putin," continued on social media. Daria Melnychenko's post describing the event gained over a million views and caused a stormy reaction from users.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
Russian propaganda
Trend
Social network
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Italy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine