We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15791 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28843 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64853 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213908 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122659 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391936 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310802 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213759 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244226 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255106 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22855 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45402 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131865 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14918 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14202 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131940 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213908 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391936 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254374 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310802 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3132 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14250 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45476 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72117 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57207 views
Between the EU and the US: Meloni tries to keep the coalition afloat amid questions about Ukraine and the rearmament of Europe - Politico

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has found herself in a difficult situation due to plans to rearm Europe and the EU's role regarding Ukraine, while trying to maintain a coalition government.

Politics • April 3, 02:39 PM • 10436 views

Kallas: providing Ukraine with 2 million shells this year is an EU priority, plans were clarified today

EU defense ministers discussed plans in Warsaw to provide Ukraine with 2 million artillery ammunition this year. This is a priority and a real task for European allies.

War • April 3, 12:50 PM • 9446 views

Trump's tariffs sparked a storm of criticism: Washington's partners are outraged

New US import duties have sparked a wave of criticism from trading partners. Country leaders and businesses have spoken out about the negative consequences for the global economy.

News of the World • April 3, 02:56 AM • 69186 views

The export market in Ukraine continues to grow despite the war with Russia - Svyrydenko

Exports of goods from Ukraine in March 2025 increased by 18%. The total volume of exports amounted to almost $9.9 billion, and the EU remains the largest partner.

War • April 2, 03:37 PM • 23961 views

Fire in Rome: 17 Tesla electric vehicles burned

17 cars burned down at a Tesla dealership in Rome. Elon Musk called the incident terrorism, and police are investigating a possible arson and connection with anarchist groups.

News of the World • March 31, 09:07 PM • 7984 views

King Charles III returns to duty after hospitalization

King Charles III will return to public events this week. He was hospitalized due to a side effect of cancer treatment, but he feels well enough to continue working.

News of the World • March 31, 04:06 PM • 15972 views

The foreign ministers of five European countries have declared their readiness to impose new sanctions against the russian federation

The foreign ministers of European countries have declared their readiness to increase pressure on russia with sanctions. This is done to prevent the war and ensure a just peace for Ukraine.

War • March 31, 03:34 PM • 39046 views

5 billion euros for shells: EU ministers in Warsaw will discuss Kallas' initiative to strengthen support for Ukraine

In Warsaw, EU defense ministers will discuss Kai Kallas' initiative to strengthen support for Ukraine. In particular, it concerns the allocation of 5 billion euros for artillery shells.

War • March 31, 01:48 PM • 30356 views

Floods in Texas: at least three people killed

Severe storms and floods in South Texas have resulted in deaths and destruction. Record rainfall has caused mass evacuations and power outages.

News of the World • March 29, 03:58 AM • 12550 views

Meloni expressed support for Trump and opposed European “appeasement forces” in Ukraine

The Italian Prime Minister expressed concern about sending a European contingent to Ukraine, considering it a provocation for Russia. She proposes extending Article 5 of NATO to Ukraine.

War • March 28, 03:42 PM • 36672 views

Ukrainian band Ziferblat will perform in the first semi-final of Eurovision-2025: under what number

Ukrainian band Ziferblat will perform under number 5 with the song "Bird of Pray" in the first semi-final of Eurovision-2025. Together with Ukraine, Iceland, Poland and other countries will perform in the semi-final.

Society • March 28, 01:42 PM • 29812 views

Europe is interested in security guarantees for Ukraine: Podolyak summarized the meeting of the "coalition of those willing" in Paris

Mykhailo Podolyak stated that Europe is interested in Ukraine's security, increases military aid and investments in defense. The possibility of involving the USA in the coalition is also being discussed.

War • March 28, 10:14 AM • 37458 views

There is no consensus among the participants of the "coalition of the willing" regarding the military contingent in Ukraine - NYT

European leaders have not reached an agreement on peacekeepers in Ukraine. France and Britain are insisting on their own troops, Italy is ready for a UN mission, and Poland has refused to send troops.

War • March 28, 07:34 AM • 148723 views

King Charles III was hospitalised due to an adverse reaction to treatment

King Charles III was hospitalised due to an adverse reaction to treatment, but doctors see no cause for concern. Despite this, future measures may be adjusted to support the monarch's health.

News of the World • March 28, 12:28 AM • 14705 views

“Coalition of the Willing” Summit in Paris: What the Leaders of the Countries Agreed On

In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.

War • March 27, 06:53 PM • 587523 views

The EU increased purchases of LNG and pipeline gas from Russia by 18% - media

EU countries increased gas purchases from Russia by 18% in 2024, despite sanctions. The European Commission plans to present a plan to abandon Russian energy.

News of the World • March 27, 10:48 AM • 21494 views

It's about millions of euros: Italy has issued huge tax bills to Meta and X companies

Italian authorities have issued a bill of €887. 6 million to Meta, €12.5 million to X, and €140 million to LinkedIn. These amounts relate to the period from 2015 to 2022.

News of the World • March 27, 09:28 AM • 26214 views

I am not a politician or a diplomat, I am an athlete: Roma legend Totti explained why he is going to Moscow

Francesco Totti stated that he is not a politician, but an athlete, and would go to Kyiv for the same purpose as to Moscow. He will attend the award ceremony in Russia.

Sports • March 26, 11:20 PM • 24141 views
Exclusive

South Korea is considering joining the reconstruction of the water pipeline and treatment facilities in Brovary

South Korean partners are considering financing the reconstruction of the water pipeline and treatment facilities in Brovary, worth UAH 1. 2 billion. The modernization will improve the treatment and ensure the reliability of outdated facilities.

Economy • March 26, 11:23 AM • 51112 views

Lauren Sanchez cryptically hinted at a wedding with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sanchez shared an enigmatic post following news of her upcoming wedding to Jeff Bezos. The couple is planning a lavish wedding in Venice this summer.

News of the World • March 24, 04:15 PM • 52867 views

Drone Coalition has allocated €20 million for reconnaissance drones for Ukraine

Partner countries have allocated 20 million euros for the purchase of tactical reconnaissance drones for the Defense Forces. The equipment is expected to be delivered within three months.

War • March 24, 10:32 AM • 121464 views

100-year-old Italian woman has been working as a barista for 67 years without days off and is not going to retire

Anna Possi, who turned 100, has been opening her coffee shop at 7:00 a. m. every morning since 1958 and works until 7:00 p.m. She even comes to work on weekends and holidays.

News of the World • March 22, 03:14 AM • 80919 views

France and Italy are delaying the EU's allocation of €5 billion for ammunition to Ukraine - Bloomberg

EU's efforts to provide Ukraine with €5 billion for ammunition are being delayed by France and Italy. They do not want to publicize large figures and are asking for more details on the plan.

War • March 21, 11:00 AM • 139782 views

European leaders will discuss their position on Ukraine and the peace process in Paris next week - media

European leaders will meet in Paris to discuss the position on Ukraine. The United States has begun negotiations with Russia and Ukraine, and allies are trying to participate in the process.

Politics • March 20, 07:28 PM • 12499 views

In Ukraine, almost half of the banks have foreign shareholders - research

The state controls the top 5 banks in Ukraine, foreigners - almost half of the institutions. Some banks are connected with politicians and corporations, which affects their activities.

Economy • March 20, 01:36 PM • 18948 views

Canada seeks defense alliance with Europe due to threats from the US

Canada seeks closer cooperation with the EU in the defense industry. This comes amid increasing pressure from the US and concerns about economic coercion.

News of the World • March 20, 12:25 PM • 9865 views

Italy, France and Slovakia are asking for a softer version of Kallas' proposal on aid to Ukraine - Politico

Italy, France and Slovakia are advocating for a softer version of Kaja Kallas' proposal for military aid to Ukraine. They insist on a voluntary basis of support, which raises disputes about funding.

Politics • March 20, 12:07 PM • 15064 views

"Will help reveal Putin's possible bluff": Meloni calls for extending Article 5 of NATO to Ukraine

Giorgia Meloni insists on applying Article 5 of the NATO Treaty to Ukraine, considering it an effective way to guarantee security. She calls on partners to discuss this proposal.

War • March 19, 08:18 PM • 99203 views

A boat with refugees sank off the coast of Lampedusa Island: more than 40 people are missing, 10 rescued

A boat with refugees sank near the Italian island of Lampedusa. Authorities are searching for more than 40 missing migrants, only 10 people have been rescued, and 6 bodies have been found.

News of the World • March 19, 05:06 PM • 12433 views

Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense with the Prime Minister of Finland

Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Petteri Orpo, where they discussed defense support for Ukraine, including strengthening air defense, artillery, and investments in weapons production.

War • March 19, 04:08 PM • 33371 views