"Ukraine is a bad country, I respect Putin": a scandal erupted on a bus traveling from Italy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 780 views

Italian Rocco, who was traveling by bus to Ukraine, declared his respect for Putin and called Ukraine a "bad country." Passengers of the bus stated that they would not allow him to enter the country.

"Ukraine is a bad country, I respect Putin": a scandal erupted on a bus traveling from Italy

The internet is actively discussing a situation that occurred on a bus traveling from Italy to Ukraine. One of the passengers, an Italian by origin, stated that he respects Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and added that Ukraine is a "bad country" and Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a "bad president." This is reported by UNN with reference to posts on Threads by one of the passengers, Daria Melnychenko.

Details

As Melnychenko noted, an Italian named Rocco, together with his Ukrainian wife in an embroidered shirt, set off for Ukraine. Hearing Italian, Rocco began asking one of the passengers where she was going, and then stated that Ukraine is a "bad country" and that he loves Putin.

In response, the passenger stated that with such views, he should not go to Ukraine. To this, the Italian said that his wife held the same opinion. After that, other passengers stated that they would not let Rocco into Ukraine.

A corresponding audio recording appeared online.

Melnychenko then reported that the bus had already reached the border and added that a report was being drawn up against the Italian.

He and she were taken for questioning by the shift supervisor. I am writing a statement. Spoiler: I was told everything that he would not be allowed through.

- the post says.

At the same time, journalist Vitaliy Hlahola clarified on Telegram that the bus where this incident occurred had already approached the Chop checkpoint in Zakarpattia Oblast.

According to my information, the bus with this man is currently at the Chop - Zahony checkpoint. I received a comment from the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko. The Border Guard Service is aware of the situation, the SBU is also aware, the official comments are very official, but we all know that he will not be allowed into Ukraine.

- he stated.

Recall

The State Border Guard Service stated that after the New Year holidays, the Polish direction is experiencing the longest queues at the border in recent times, which complicates crossing for drivers and passengers.

Yevhen Ustimenko

