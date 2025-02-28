Explosions occurred in Kyiv, air defense is working February 25, 08:59 PM • 51742 views

The contractor who was supposed to build the subway to Vynohradar will return UAH 139 million to the Kyiv budget - the Supreme Court ruling February 25, 01:48 PM • 34572 views

Wreckage of a Russian drone fell in Kyiv during a Russian attack: what are the consequences February 25, 08:15 AM • 54575 views

Kyiv Metro resumes operation after alarm: what's happening at the stations February 25, 07:08 AM • 92580 views

Weather in Ukraine on February 25: from +8°C in the west to -8°C in the east February 25, 06:06 AM • 32657 views

Air quality has deteriorated in Kyiv: what residents are advised to do February 25, 05:41 AM • 43996 views

Hostile attack on Kyiv: woman wounded, houses damaged in two districts February 25, 04:12 AM • 102602 views

Air defense in Kyiv region: residents are asked to stay in shelters February 25, 03:20 AM • 112072 views

Air alert announced in Kyiv: residents are asked to go to shelters February 25, 02:11 AM • 35746 views

Nordic-Baltic Eight Leaders in Kyiv: New Steps Toward Ukraine's Security and Integration Discussed February 24, 08:56 PM • 33807 views

Explosions are heard in Kyiv, air defense is working February 24, 08:35 PM • 85946 views

Air quality in Kyiv has normalized: low levels of pollution are observed February 24, 04:59 PM • 57131 views

Traffic on the South Bridge may be partially allowed in the capital February 24, 12:11 PM • 38228 views

Leaders of the Baltic States, Spain and Canada arrive in Kyiv on the anniversary of the Russian invasion February 24, 06:30 AM • 35237 views

Air condition in Kyiv is deteriorating: it is recommended to close windows and drink water February 24, 06:25 AM • 49030 views

Drone attack in Kyiv: the wreckage of a downed UAV fell in one of the capital's residential areas February 23, 09:43 PM • 100745 views

Explosions are heard in Kyiv: Air defense destroys Russian drones February 23, 09:15 PM • 98248 views

Kyiv to restrict traffic due to visit of foreign delegations on February 24 February 23, 12:40 PM • 33752 views

Kyiv club found singing songs in Russian: police are investigating February 23, 11:49 AM • 31309 views