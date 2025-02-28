Popular
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences
Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures
Air alert declared in Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine due to UAVs
An accident involving law enforcement officers: the police officer driving the car was suspended from duty
A large-scale fire broke out at a service station in Kyiv: police are investigating the cause
Air alert declared in the capital and a number of regions
“Kyiv Digital has launched an accessibility map
In the capital of Ukraine, fraudsters “married off” the deceased owner of a three-room apartment
Dozens of houses without heat in Kyiv's Holosiyiv due to an accident - KCSA
Air quality in Kyiv has deteriorated again - KCSA
An enemy drone hits a residential building in Kyiv region, causing a fire
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Explosions occurred in Kyiv, air defense is working
The contractor who was supposed to build the subway to Vynohradar will return UAH 139 million to the Kyiv budget - the Supreme Court ruling
Wreckage of a Russian drone fell in Kyiv during a Russian attack: what are the consequences
Kyiv Metro resumes operation after alarm: what's happening at the stations
Weather in Ukraine on February 25: from +8°C in the west to -8°C in the east
Air quality has deteriorated in Kyiv: what residents are advised to do
Hostile attack on Kyiv: woman wounded, houses damaged in two districts
Air defense in Kyiv region: residents are asked to stay in shelters
Air alert announced in Kyiv: residents are asked to go to shelters
Nordic-Baltic Eight Leaders in Kyiv: New Steps Toward Ukraine's Security and Integration Discussed
Explosions are heard in Kyiv, air defense is working
Air quality in Kyiv has normalized: low levels of pollution are observed
Traffic on the South Bridge may be partially allowed in the capital
Leaders of the Baltic States, Spain and Canada arrive in Kyiv on the anniversary of the Russian invasion
Air condition in Kyiv is deteriorating: it is recommended to close windows and drink water
Drone attack in Kyiv: the wreckage of a downed UAV fell in one of the capital's residential areas
Explosions are heard in Kyiv: Air defense destroys Russian drones
Kyiv to restrict traffic due to visit of foreign delegations on February 24
Kyiv club found singing songs in Russian: police are investigating
Weather forecast for February 24: where frosts down to -16°C are expected and when warming will come
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures
Ukraine is expected to have partly cloudy weather with temperatures ranging from -4°C to +6°C. Rains are forecast in the west, it will be colder in the eastern regions, and the rest of the country will be without precipitation.
Air alert declared in Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine due to UAVs
The Kyiv City Military Administration has announced an air alert in the capital due to the threat of UAVs. The Ukrainian Air Force warned of the movement of attack drones over several regions of Ukraine.
An accident involving law enforcement officers: the police officer driving the car was suspended from duty
At the entrance to Kyiv, a police car caused an accident, crashing into a Volkswagen after emergency braking. The police driver was suspended from service and an administrative report was drawn up.
A large-scale fire broke out at a service station in Kyiv: police are investigating the cause
A 300-meter fire broke out at a service station in Kyiv's Dniprovsky district. The fire destroyed workspaces and 9 vehicles undergoing repairs, with no casualties.
Air alert declared in the capital and a number of regions
An air alert has been declared in Kyiv and several regions due to the threat of enemy attack drones. Air defense systems are in place in Kyiv region, and people are urged to take shelter.
“Kyiv Digital has launched an accessibility map
The Kyiv Digital app has launched an online map of accessibility with information on barrier-free entry and other amenities. More than 1,200 facilities have already been marked on the map, and their number will continue to grow.
In the capital of Ukraine, fraudsters “married off” the deceased owner of a three-room apartment
Three fraudsters organized a scam to seize an apartment worth UAH 2. 7 million using a fake marriage certificate. The criminals found a man who posed as the deceased owner's husband to receive the inheritance.
Dozens of houses without heat in Kyiv's Holosiyiv due to an accident - KCSA
A 450 mm diameter main pipeline was damaged in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv. 50 residential buildings were left without heating, and the repair work will take a day.
Air quality in Kyiv has deteriorated again - KCSA
An increase in the concentration of suspended solids has been recorded in the capital due to low winds. It is recommended to close the windows, limit the time spent outside and drink more water.
An enemy drone hits a residential building in Kyiv region, causing a fire
a Russian drone hit a two-story residential building in the Bucha district, causing a fire. Also in the same area, a 19-year-old girl was injured in the attack and hospitalized with a head injury.
Explosions occurred in Kyiv, air defense is working
Explosions are heard in Kyiv and air defense is activated. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported the threat of a UAV attack from two directions and called for people to take cover.
The contractor who was supposed to build the subway to Vynohradar will return UAH 139 million to the Kyiv budget - the Supreme Court ruling
The Supreme Court ordered the contractor to return UAH 139 million received as interest on the deposit to the Kyiv budget. The company placed the funds allocated for the construction of the Vynohradar subway on deposit.
Wreckage of a Russian drone fell in Kyiv during a Russian attack: what are the consequences
In Kyiv, the air raid lasted for almost 8 hours during the night. Air defense forces shot down an enemy UAV over the Holosiivskyi district, the wreckage fell in a forest park area, with no casualties or damage.
Kyiv Metro resumes operation after alarm: what's happening at the stations
The Kyiv Metro is gradually resuming train traffic after the air raid alert at intervals of 4-6 minutes on different lines. There are crowds at the stations, and the subway is working to normalize traffic.
Weather in Ukraine on February 25: from +8°C in the west to -8°C in the east
Calm winter weather with partly cloudy skies and minimal precipitation is expected in Ukraine. Temperatures will range from +8°C in Lviv to -8°C in the eastern regions, with no precipitation in most areas.
Air quality has deteriorated in Kyiv: what residents are advised to do
In Kyiv, the level of suspended particles in the air has increased due to unfavorable weather conditions. Experts recommend limiting outdoor activities and taking protective measures.
Hostile attack on Kyiv: woman wounded, houses damaged in two districts
As a result of shelling in Obukhiv district of Kyiv, a 44-year-old woman was wounded and received a cut wound to her leg. A private house and outbuildings in Obukhiv and Fastiv districts were damaged.
Air defense in Kyiv region: residents are asked to stay in shelters
Air defense forces are activated in Kyiv region during an air alert. Local authorities are urging people to stay in shelters and not to record the work of the defense forces.
Air alert announced in Kyiv: residents are asked to go to shelters
An air raid alert has been issued in the capital due to the approach of enemy attack UAVs. Residents of Kyiv are urged to immediately go to the nearest shelters and stay there until the alert ends.
Nordic-Baltic Eight Leaders in Kyiv: New Steps Toward Ukraine's Security and Integration Discussed
The heads of state of the North Baltic Eight held talks in Kyiv on security and European integration. During the three years of war, the allies provided Ukraine with 26 billion euros in military aid.
Explosions are heard in Kyiv, air defense is working
Explosions are heard in the capital, and air defense forces are operating in the Darnytsia district due to the threat of enemy drones. The Air Force has warned of the danger, and air defense is also active in Zaporizhzhia region.
Air quality in Kyiv has normalized: low levels of pollution are observed
The air quality in Kyiv has normalized after the morning deterioration. All stationary monitoring points record low levels of pollution with indices ranging from 26 to 49.
Traffic on the South Bridge may be partially allowed in the capital
Kyiv authorities are negotiating with the military to restore traffic from the left to the right bank of the Southern Bridge. The final decision depends on the military and the city's Defense Council.
Leaders of the Baltic States, Spain and Canada arrive in Kyiv on the anniversary of the Russian invasion
The presidents of Lithuania and Latvia, the prime ministers of Estonia, Spain, and Canada, as well as EU leaders arrived in Kyiv on February 24. They were met at the train station by Andriy Yermak and Andriy Sybiga.
Air condition in Kyiv is deteriorating: it is recommended to close windows and drink water
High levels of air pollution have been reported in Kyiv due to dust accumulation and low winds. The KCSA recommends closing windows, limiting outdoor activities, and drinking more water.
Drone attack in Kyiv: the wreckage of a downed UAV fell in one of the capital's residential areas
The wreckage of a downed enemy drone fell in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv during an attack on February 23. Emergency services have arrived at the scene, and information about the victims is being clarified.
Explosions are heard in Kyiv: Air defense destroys Russian drones
In the evening of February 23, movement of enemy UAVs and air defense operations were spotted in Kyiv. Drones are approaching the city center from the south and northeast.
Kyiv to restrict traffic due to visit of foreign delegations on February 24
Temporary traffic and parking restrictions will be introduced in the center of Kyiv due to the visit of foreign delegations. The Maidan Nezalezhnosti metro station will operate only as a transfer station from 7:00 to 11:00.
Kyiv club found singing songs in Russian: police are investigating
In a nightclub in Holosiivskyi district, the performance of music in Russian was recorded. The police are conducting an investigation and preparing an appeal to the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language.
Weather forecast for February 24: where frosts down to -16°C are expected and when warming will come
On February 24, it will be mostly clear and without precipitation in Ukraine, with snowfall possible only in the east. Nighttime temperatures will be down to -16°C in the north, and from -7°C to +6°C during the day, with a gradual warming expected from February 25-26.