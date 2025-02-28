Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 3136 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 7040 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 101525 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 80983 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110540 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 115965 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 143739 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115046 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 167520 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 122275 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

February 27, 11:30 PM • 90830 views
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 75791 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 29925 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 57773 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 100099 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 3136 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 101525 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 143739 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 134901 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 167520 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 3357 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130290 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132309 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161022 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 140573 views
Actual

Popular

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 100099 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 57773 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 29925 views
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 75791 views
Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

February 27, 11:30 PM • 90830 views
Last news • Kyiv
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 14776 views
Air alert declared in Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine due to UAVs

Air alert declared in Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine due to UAVs

February 27, 10:44 PM • 19955 views
An accident involving law enforcement officers: the police officer driving the car was suspended from duty

An accident involving law enforcement officers: the police officer driving the car was suspended from duty

February 27, 06:26 PM • 19487 views
A large-scale fire broke out at a service station in Kyiv: police are investigating the cause

A large-scale fire broke out at a service station in Kyiv: police are investigating the cause

February 27, 01:47 PM • 24985 views
Air alert declared in the capital and a number of regions

Air alert declared in the capital and a number of regions

February 26, 09:46 PM • 74299 views
“Kyiv Digital has launched an accessibility map

“Kyiv Digital has launched an accessibility map

February 26, 03:19 PM • 31532 views
In the capital of Ukraine, fraudsters “married off” the deceased owner of a three-room apartment

In the capital of Ukraine, fraudsters “married off” the deceased owner of a three-room apartment

February 26, 11:20 AM • 30842 views
Dozens of houses without heat in Kyiv's Holosiyiv due to an accident - KCSA

Dozens of houses without heat in Kyiv's Holosiyiv due to an accident - KCSA

February 26, 08:00 AM • 35658 views
Air quality in Kyiv has deteriorated again - KCSA

Air quality in Kyiv has deteriorated again - KCSA

February 26, 06:49 AM • 100525 views
An enemy drone hits a residential building in Kyiv region, causing a fire

An enemy drone hits a residential building in Kyiv region, causing a fire

February 25, 10:27 PM • 82293 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 3136 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Publications
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 101525 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Publications
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 143739 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Publications
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 134901 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Publications
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 167520 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Explosions occurred in Kyiv, air defense is working

Explosions occurred in Kyiv, air defense is working

February 25, 08:59 PM • 51742 views
The contractor who was supposed to build the subway to Vynohradar will return UAH 139 million to the Kyiv budget - the Supreme Court ruling

The contractor who was supposed to build the subway to Vynohradar will return UAH 139 million to the Kyiv budget - the Supreme Court ruling

February 25, 01:48 PM • 34572 views
Wreckage of a Russian drone fell in Kyiv during a Russian attack: what are the consequences

Wreckage of a Russian drone fell in Kyiv during a Russian attack: what are the consequences

February 25, 08:15 AM • 54575 views
Kyiv Metro resumes operation after alarm: what's happening at the stations

Kyiv Metro resumes operation after alarm: what's happening at the stations

February 25, 07:08 AM • 92580 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 25: from +8°C in the west to -8°C in the east

Weather in Ukraine on February 25: from +8°C in the west to -8°C in the east

February 25, 06:06 AM • 32657 views
Air quality has deteriorated in Kyiv: what residents are advised to do

Air quality has deteriorated in Kyiv: what residents are advised to do

February 25, 05:41 AM • 43996 views
Hostile attack on Kyiv: woman wounded, houses damaged in two districts

Hostile attack on Kyiv: woman wounded, houses damaged in two districts

February 25, 04:12 AM • 102602 views
Air defense in Kyiv region: residents are asked to stay in shelters

Air defense in Kyiv region: residents are asked to stay in shelters

February 25, 03:20 AM • 112072 views
Air alert announced in Kyiv: residents are asked to go to shelters

Air alert announced in Kyiv: residents are asked to go to shelters

February 25, 02:11 AM • 35746 views
Nordic-Baltic Eight Leaders in Kyiv: New Steps Toward Ukraine's Security and Integration Discussed

Nordic-Baltic Eight Leaders in Kyiv: New Steps Toward Ukraine's Security and Integration Discussed

February 24, 08:56 PM • 33807 views
Explosions are heard in Kyiv, air defense is working

Explosions are heard in Kyiv, air defense is working

February 24, 08:35 PM • 85946 views
Air quality in Kyiv has normalized: low levels of pollution are observed

Air quality in Kyiv has normalized: low levels of pollution are observed

February 24, 04:59 PM • 57131 views
Traffic on the South Bridge may be partially allowed in the capital

Traffic on the South Bridge may be partially allowed in the capital

February 24, 12:11 PM • 38228 views
Leaders of the Baltic States, Spain and Canada arrive in Kyiv on the anniversary of the Russian invasion

Leaders of the Baltic States, Spain and Canada arrive in Kyiv on the anniversary of the Russian invasion

February 24, 06:30 AM • 35237 views
Air condition in Kyiv is deteriorating: it is recommended to close windows and drink water

Air condition in Kyiv is deteriorating: it is recommended to close windows and drink water

February 24, 06:25 AM • 49030 views
Drone attack in Kyiv: the wreckage of a downed UAV fell in one of the capital's residential areas

Drone attack in Kyiv: the wreckage of a downed UAV fell in one of the capital's residential areas

February 23, 09:43 PM • 100745 views
Explosions are heard in Kyiv: Air defense destroys Russian drones

Explosions are heard in Kyiv: Air defense destroys Russian drones

February 23, 09:15 PM • 98248 views
Kyiv to restrict traffic due to visit of foreign delegations on February 24

Kyiv to restrict traffic due to visit of foreign delegations on February 24

February 23, 12:40 PM • 33752 views
Kyiv club found singing songs in Russian: police are investigating

Kyiv club found singing songs in Russian: police are investigating

February 23, 11:49 AM • 31309 views
Weather forecast for February 24: where frosts down to -16°C are expected and when warming will come

Weather forecast for February 24: where frosts down to -16°C are expected and when warming will come

February 23, 10:39 AM • 51784 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Ukraine is expected to have partly cloudy weather with temperatures ranging from -4°C to +6°C. Rains are forecast in the west, it will be colder in the eastern regions, and the rest of the country will be without precipitation.

Society • 05:48 AM • 14776 views
Air alert declared in Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine due to UAVs

Air alert declared in Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine due to UAVs

The Kyiv City Military Administration has announced an air alert in the capital due to the threat of UAVs. The Ukrainian Air Force warned of the movement of attack drones over several regions of Ukraine.

War • February 27, 10:44 PM • 19955 views
An accident involving law enforcement officers: the police officer driving the car was suspended from duty

An accident involving law enforcement officers: the police officer driving the car was suspended from duty

At the entrance to Kyiv, a police car caused an accident, crashing into a Volkswagen after emergency braking. The police driver was suspended from service and an administrative report was drawn up.

Kyiv • February 27, 06:26 PM • 19487 views
A large-scale fire broke out at a service station in Kyiv: police are investigating the cause

A large-scale fire broke out at a service station in Kyiv: police are investigating the cause

A 300-meter fire broke out at a service station in Kyiv's Dniprovsky district. The fire destroyed workspaces and 9 vehicles undergoing repairs, with no casualties.

Kyiv • February 27, 01:47 PM • 24985 views
Air alert declared in the capital and a number of regions

Air alert declared in the capital and a number of regions

An air alert has been declared in Kyiv and several regions due to the threat of enemy attack drones. Air defense systems are in place in Kyiv region, and people are urged to take shelter.

War • February 26, 09:46 PM • 74299 views
“Kyiv Digital has launched an accessibility map

“Kyiv Digital has launched an accessibility map

The Kyiv Digital app has launched an online map of accessibility with information on barrier-free entry and other amenities. More than 1,200 facilities have already been marked on the map, and their number will continue to grow.

Kyiv • February 26, 03:19 PM • 31532 views
In the capital of Ukraine, fraudsters “married off” the deceased owner of a three-room apartment

In the capital of Ukraine, fraudsters “married off” the deceased owner of a three-room apartment

Three fraudsters organized a scam to seize an apartment worth UAH 2. 7 million using a fake marriage certificate. The criminals found a man who posed as the deceased owner's husband to receive the inheritance.

Kyiv • February 26, 11:20 AM • 30842 views
Dozens of houses without heat in Kyiv's Holosiyiv due to an accident - KCSA

Dozens of houses without heat in Kyiv's Holosiyiv due to an accident - KCSA

A 450 mm diameter main pipeline was damaged in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv. 50 residential buildings were left without heating, and the repair work will take a day.

Society • February 26, 08:00 AM • 35658 views
Air quality in Kyiv has deteriorated again - KCSA

Air quality in Kyiv has deteriorated again - KCSA

An increase in the concentration of suspended solids has been recorded in the capital due to low winds. It is recommended to close the windows, limit the time spent outside and drink more water.

Society • February 26, 06:49 AM • 100525 views
An enemy drone hits a residential building in Kyiv region, causing a fire

An enemy drone hits a residential building in Kyiv region, causing a fire

a Russian drone hit a two-story residential building in the Bucha district, causing a fire. Also in the same area, a 19-year-old girl was injured in the attack and hospitalized with a head injury.

War • February 25, 10:27 PM • 82293 views
Explosions occurred in Kyiv, air defense is working

Explosions occurred in Kyiv, air defense is working

Explosions are heard in Kyiv and air defense is activated. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported the threat of a UAV attack from two directions and called for people to take cover.

War • February 25, 08:59 PM • 51742 views
The contractor who was supposed to build the subway to Vynohradar will return UAH 139 million to the Kyiv budget - the Supreme Court ruling

The contractor who was supposed to build the subway to Vynohradar will return UAH 139 million to the Kyiv budget - the Supreme Court ruling

The Supreme Court ordered the contractor to return UAH 139 million received as interest on the deposit to the Kyiv budget. The company placed the funds allocated for the construction of the Vynohradar subway on deposit.

Economy • February 25, 01:48 PM • 34572 views
Wreckage of a Russian drone fell in Kyiv during a Russian attack: what are the consequences

Wreckage of a Russian drone fell in Kyiv during a Russian attack: what are the consequences

In Kyiv, the air raid lasted for almost 8 hours during the night. Air defense forces shot down an enemy UAV over the Holosiivskyi district, the wreckage fell in a forest park area, with no casualties or damage.

War • February 25, 08:15 AM • 54575 views
Kyiv Metro resumes operation after alarm: what's happening at the stations

Kyiv Metro resumes operation after alarm: what's happening at the stations

The Kyiv Metro is gradually resuming train traffic after the air raid alert at intervals of 4-6 minutes on different lines. There are crowds at the stations, and the subway is working to normalize traffic.

Society • February 25, 07:08 AM • 92580 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 25: from +8°C in the west to -8°C in the east

Weather in Ukraine on February 25: from +8°C in the west to -8°C in the east

Calm winter weather with partly cloudy skies and minimal precipitation is expected in Ukraine. Temperatures will range from +8°C in Lviv to -8°C in the eastern regions, with no precipitation in most areas.

Society • February 25, 06:06 AM • 32657 views
Air quality has deteriorated in Kyiv: what residents are advised to do

Air quality has deteriorated in Kyiv: what residents are advised to do

In Kyiv, the level of suspended particles in the air has increased due to unfavorable weather conditions. Experts recommend limiting outdoor activities and taking protective measures.

Society • February 25, 05:41 AM • 43996 views
Hostile attack on Kyiv: woman wounded, houses damaged in two districts

Hostile attack on Kyiv: woman wounded, houses damaged in two districts

As a result of shelling in Obukhiv district of Kyiv, a 44-year-old woman was wounded and received a cut wound to her leg. A private house and outbuildings in Obukhiv and Fastiv districts were damaged.

Society • February 25, 04:12 AM • 102602 views
Air defense in Kyiv region: residents are asked to stay in shelters

Air defense in Kyiv region: residents are asked to stay in shelters

Air defense forces are activated in Kyiv region during an air alert. Local authorities are urging people to stay in shelters and not to record the work of the defense forces.

War • February 25, 03:20 AM • 112072 views
Air alert announced in Kyiv: residents are asked to go to shelters

Air alert announced in Kyiv: residents are asked to go to shelters

An air raid alert has been issued in the capital due to the approach of enemy attack UAVs. Residents of Kyiv are urged to immediately go to the nearest shelters and stay there until the alert ends.

War • February 25, 02:11 AM • 35746 views
Nordic-Baltic Eight Leaders in Kyiv: New Steps Toward Ukraine's Security and Integration Discussed

Nordic-Baltic Eight Leaders in Kyiv: New Steps Toward Ukraine's Security and Integration Discussed

The heads of state of the North Baltic Eight held talks in Kyiv on security and European integration. During the three years of war, the allies provided Ukraine with 26 billion euros in military aid.

War • February 24, 08:56 PM • 33807 views
Explosions are heard in Kyiv, air defense is working

Explosions are heard in Kyiv, air defense is working

Explosions are heard in the capital, and air defense forces are operating in the Darnytsia district due to the threat of enemy drones. The Air Force has warned of the danger, and air defense is also active in Zaporizhzhia region.

War • February 24, 08:35 PM • 85946 views
Air quality in Kyiv has normalized: low levels of pollution are observed

Air quality in Kyiv has normalized: low levels of pollution are observed

The air quality in Kyiv has normalized after the morning deterioration. All stationary monitoring points record low levels of pollution with indices ranging from 26 to 49.

Society • February 24, 04:59 PM • 57131 views
Traffic on the South Bridge may be partially allowed in the capital

Traffic on the South Bridge may be partially allowed in the capital

Kyiv authorities are negotiating with the military to restore traffic from the left to the right bank of the Southern Bridge. The final decision depends on the military and the city's Defense Council.

Society • February 24, 12:11 PM • 38228 views
Leaders of the Baltic States, Spain and Canada arrive in Kyiv on the anniversary of the Russian invasion

Leaders of the Baltic States, Spain and Canada arrive in Kyiv on the anniversary of the Russian invasion

The presidents of Lithuania and Latvia, the prime ministers of Estonia, Spain, and Canada, as well as EU leaders arrived in Kyiv on February 24. They were met at the train station by Andriy Yermak and Andriy Sybiga.

Politics • February 24, 06:30 AM • 35237 views
Air condition in Kyiv is deteriorating: it is recommended to close windows and drink water

Air condition in Kyiv is deteriorating: it is recommended to close windows and drink water

High levels of air pollution have been reported in Kyiv due to dust accumulation and low winds. The KCSA recommends closing windows, limiting outdoor activities, and drinking more water.

Society • February 24, 06:25 AM • 49030 views
Drone attack in Kyiv: the wreckage of a downed UAV fell in one of the capital's residential areas

Drone attack in Kyiv: the wreckage of a downed UAV fell in one of the capital's residential areas

The wreckage of a downed enemy drone fell in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv during an attack on February 23. Emergency services have arrived at the scene, and information about the victims is being clarified.

War • February 23, 09:43 PM • 100745 views
Explosions are heard in Kyiv: Air defense destroys Russian drones

Explosions are heard in Kyiv: Air defense destroys Russian drones

In the evening of February 23, movement of enemy UAVs and air defense operations were spotted in Kyiv. Drones are approaching the city center from the south and northeast.

War • February 23, 09:15 PM • 98248 views
Kyiv to restrict traffic due to visit of foreign delegations on February 24

Kyiv to restrict traffic due to visit of foreign delegations on February 24

Temporary traffic and parking restrictions will be introduced in the center of Kyiv due to the visit of foreign delegations. The Maidan Nezalezhnosti metro station will operate only as a transfer station from 7:00 to 11:00.

Society • February 23, 12:40 PM • 33752 views
Kyiv club found singing songs in Russian: police are investigating

Kyiv club found singing songs in Russian: police are investigating

In a nightclub in Holosiivskyi district, the performance of music in Russian was recorded. The police are conducting an investigation and preparing an appeal to the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language.

Kyiv • February 23, 11:49 AM • 31309 views
Weather forecast for February 24: where frosts down to -16°C are expected and when warming will come

Weather forecast for February 24: where frosts down to -16°C are expected and when warming will come

On February 24, it will be mostly clear and without precipitation in Ukraine, with snowfall possible only in the east. Nighttime temperatures will be down to -16°C in the north, and from -7°C to +6°C during the day, with a gradual warming expected from February 25-26.

Society • February 23, 10:39 AM • 51784 views