Traffic will be restricted on Khreshchatyk in Kyiv: schedule

In Kyiv, from April 15 to 19, traffic will be temporarily restricted on Khreshchatyk Street in certain lanes, the Kyiv City State Administration reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Details

Restrictions will apply:

April 15, 16, 18 from 22:00 to 6:00;

April 16, 17, 19 from 8:00 to 17:00.

During this period, Kyivavtodor specialists will carry out routine repairs of the road surface with alternating temporary traffic restrictions in both directions.

Kyiv residents were urged to take into account the restrictions and plan their routes in advance.

The European Union Avenue will be closed in Kyiv: the metro is being built to Vynohradar