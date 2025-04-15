$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 3230 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 20786 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 17194 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 22236 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 31358 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 65236 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 60905 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34137 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59694 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 107037 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

+15°
5.2m/s
55%
Traffic will be restricted on Khreshchatyk in Kyiv: schedule

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8382 views

From April 15 to 19, traffic will be partially restricted on Khreshchatyk. Repair works will be carried out at night and during the day, alternately restricting traffic in both directions.

Traffic will be restricted on Khreshchatyk in Kyiv: schedule

In Kyiv, from April 15 to 19, traffic will be temporarily restricted on Khreshchatyk Street in certain lanes, the Kyiv City State Administration reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Details

Restrictions will apply:

  • April 15, 16, 18 from 22:00 to 6:00;
    • April 16, 17, 19 from 8:00 to 17:00.

      During this period, Kyivavtodor specialists will carry out routine repairs of the road surface with alternating temporary traffic restrictions in both directions.

      Kyiv residents were urged to take into account the restrictions and plan their routes in advance.

      The European Union Avenue will be closed in Kyiv: the metro is being built to Vynohradar28.03.25, 11:39 • 37877 views

      Julia Shramko

      Julia Shramko

      Kyiv
      Kyiv
