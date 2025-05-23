Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

In June, Christie's auction house will present a revolutionary art project based on one of Lionel Messi's goals. According to the author, this is not just a sporting moment, but a deep emotional interpretation of memory, movement and intention, embodied through artificial intelligence. All proceeds from the sale will be used to support educational initiatives in Latin America.

Details

This year, Christie's is presenting an innovative digital art object inspired by one of Lionel Messi's goals, the publication notes. Pioneering artist Refik Anadol will transform millions of data points from Leo's iconic goal into a work of art that will be presented as part of the "Goal in Life" charity campaign led by the Inter Miami CF Foundation.

Leo Messi's goal is more than a defining moment in sport, it is a complex expression of human intention, memory and movement. By integrating biosensor technology and advanced artificial intelligence systems trained on data from this particular event, we are exploring a new frontier in artificial intelligence art - one in which data becomes emotion and memory becomes form. This project reflects our broader commitment to make state-of-the-art machine intelligence tools accessible - and to transform art into direct impact - comments artist and technology researcher Refik Anadol.

For this artwork, Messi chose the goal that actually decided the victory in the UEFA Champions League final in favor of FC Barcelona on May 27, 2009.

I have scored many goals that could have been even more beautiful and valuable - also because of their importance - but the header in the Champions League final against Manchester United has always been my favorite - says Leo Messi.

I already knew how special Refik Anadol's work was after we had the opportunity to meet in Miami, it will be interesting to see how he can transform a goal - a moment in sport - into a unique work of art like the ones he creates - added Messi.

When the project will premiere

According to official information from Christie's, the public premiere of the project will take place on June 11 at christies.com, and the exhibition in New York will open on July 15.

International online auctions will run from July 15 to 22. Since the announcement of the work, it has already aroused keen interest among both collectors of contemporary art and football fans.

Christie's suggests that this lot has a high chance of setting a new record for the sale of digital art, combining cultural, sporting and social components.

The funds will go to support education

All funds received from the sale of the work will be donated to charity - in particular, to several non-profit organizations, including the Inter Miami CF Foundation's global partnership with UNICEF, which promotes access to quality education in five countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

UNICEF, in its standard disclaimer, stressed that it does not support any company, brand, product or service. This project not only blurs the lines between art, sport and technology, but also transforms a moment of individual triumph on the field into a global opportunity for thousands of children to access education.

