Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive
02:43 PM • 22211 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

02:05 PM • 22567 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

12:17 PM • 29566 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

11:54 AM • 45207 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
11:31 AM • 42536 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
10:55 AM • 42552 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 44790 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 08:36 AM • 45405 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

May 23, 07:04 AM • 144912 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 06:30 AM • 66802 views

The Vatican is being considered as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin is against it - Bloomberg

IMF is preparing to allocate about $520 million to Ukraine in a new tranche under the EFF

May 23, 07:58 AM • 24316 views

In Norway, a 135-meter cargo ship dropped anchor in a man's yard

May 23, 08:37 AM • 31439 views

"VIA Gra" ceases to exist: the band ends its career with the single "Galileo"

May 23, 09:25 AM • 86092 views

Beating of a veteran in Lviv region: 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade demands punishment for attackers

10:16 AM • 15016 views

Trump threatens Apple with 25% duty if iPhones are not manufactured in the USA

12:05 PM • 69048 views
Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

02:43 PM • 22211 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 144912 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 241232 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 321576 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?
Exclusive

May 22, 09:24 AM • 310653 views
Lionel Messi

Ruslan Kravchenko

Oleh Syniehubov

Mykhailo Podolyak

Yulia Sviridenko

Kyiv

Odesa Oblast

Dnipro

Sumy Oblast

Odesa

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

03:23 PM • 5624 views

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

02:47 PM • 9868 views

"VIA Gra" ceases to exist: the band ends its career with the single "Galileo"

May 23, 09:25 AM • 86241 views

Aaron Taylor-Johnson becomes Omega ambassador: a hint at the role of Bond?

May 22, 02:34 PM • 124904 views

Chris Brown is out on bail: the singer's world tour may resume

May 22, 11:16 AM • 166393 views
9K720 Iskander

Telegram

TikTok

The Guardian

Mi-8

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9770 views

Christie's auction house will present an AI project dedicated to Messi's goal. Funds from the sale will be directed to educational initiatives in Latin America.

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

In June, Christie's auction house will present a revolutionary art project based on one of Lionel Messi's goals. According to the author, this is not just a sporting moment, but a deep emotional interpretation of memory, movement and intention, embodied through artificial intelligence. All proceeds from the sale will be used to support educational initiatives in Latin America.

UNN writes about this with a reference to Inter Miami.

Details

This year, Christie's is presenting an innovative digital art object inspired by one of Lionel Messi's goals, the publication notes. Pioneering artist Refik Anadol will transform millions of data points from Leo's iconic goal into a work of art that will be presented as part of the "Goal in Life" charity campaign led by the Inter Miami CF Foundation.

Leo Messi's goal is more than a defining moment in sport, it is a complex expression of human intention, memory and movement. By integrating biosensor technology and advanced artificial intelligence systems trained on data from this particular event, we are exploring a new frontier in artificial intelligence art - one in which data becomes emotion and memory becomes form. This project reflects our broader commitment to make state-of-the-art machine intelligence tools accessible - and to transform art into direct impact

- comments artist and technology researcher Refik Anadol. 

For this artwork, Messi chose the goal that actually decided the victory in the UEFA Champions League final in favor of FC Barcelona on May 27, 2009.

I have scored many goals that could have been even more beautiful and valuable - also because of their importance - but the header in the Champions League final against Manchester United has always been my favorite

- says Leo Messi.

I already knew how special Refik Anadol's work was after we had the opportunity to meet in Miami, it will be interesting to see how he can transform a goal - a moment in sport - into a unique work of art like the ones he creates

- added Messi.

When the project will premiere

According to official information from Christie's, the public premiere of the project will take place on June 11 at christies.com, and the exhibition in New York will open on July 15.

International online auctions will run from July 15 to 22. Since the announcement of the work, it has already aroused keen interest among both collectors of contemporary art and football fans.

Christie's suggests that this lot has a high chance of setting a new record for the sale of digital art, combining cultural, sporting and social components. 

The funds will go to support education

All funds received from the sale of the work will be donated to charity - in particular, to several non-profit organizations, including the Inter Miami CF Foundation's global partnership with UNICEF, which promotes access to quality education in five countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

UNICEF, in its standard disclaimer, stressed that it does not support any company, brand, product or service. This project not only blurs the lines between art, sport and technology, but also transforms a moment of individual triumph on the field into a global opportunity for thousands of children to access education. 

Tom Brady plans a sensational return to sports: the NFL legend is aiming for gold at the 2028 Olympics23.05.25, 10:32 • 1760 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SportsTechnologiesUNN Lite
UEFA Champions League
Lionel Messi
