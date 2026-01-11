Married right at the front line: a fighter of the "Predator" brigade got married via "Diia"

An aerial reconnaissance officer of the "Predator" brigade with the call sign Pegur married his beloved Tetyana through the "Diia" application. The couple decided to start a family despite the war and distance. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

A soldier named Valeriy performs combat missions in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region.

"His beloved's name is Tetyana. Due to the war, she went abroad. They only see each other during short vacations, so they decided not to postpone life 'until after the war' — and to start a family, even at a distance," the post says.

In addition, it is noted that Valeriy proposed during one of his vacations. The couple officially registered their marriage on January 9 through the "Diia" application, by signing electronically.

"My love, I want us to live a long and happy life. To have many, many children. I love you very much," Valeriy said after the ceremony.

The police added that during their next vacation, the newlyweds plan to get married in church.

Recall

In 11 months of 2025, 24,261 couples used the "Online Marriage" service from the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Digital Transformation. Digital Civil Registry Offices in Kyiv, Dnipro, and Lviv provide quick and remote marriage registration, including for military personnel through a simplified procedure.