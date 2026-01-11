Married right at the front line: a fighter of the "Predator" brigade got married via "Diia"

$42.990.00
50.180.00
ukenru
Exclusive
09:33 AM • 12386 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 17544 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM • 26048 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 37096 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 57653 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:27 AM • 41208 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 33250 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 36717 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 59919 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 40709 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
2m/s
88%
742mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Return to the Moon: NASA rolls out Artemis 2 megarocket for final launchJanuary 11, 04:00 AM • 10930 views
Trump ordered special forces to develop a plan to invade Greenland - The Mail on SundayJanuary 11, 04:43 AM • 8122 views
Drones attacked Russian Voronezh overnight, local authorities report damageVideoJanuary 11, 06:39 AM • 7658 views
Israel put its army on high alert due to possible US intervention in IranJanuary 11, 07:03 AM • 15897 views
Night attack by Russia temporarily blacked out Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, emergency power outages in Kyiv and three regions - Ministry of Energy08:18 AM • 12082 views
Publications
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
09:33 AM • 12368 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 97575 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 123919 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 93858 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 111992 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Nicolas Maduro
Marco Rubio
Benjamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
China
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 17318 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 19998 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 75645 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 76619 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 96983 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Series
Shahed-136

Married right at the front line: a fighter of the "Predator" brigade got married via "Diia"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

Valeriy, an aerial reconnaissance soldier of the "Predator" brigade, who is performing combat missions in Kostiantynivka, married his beloved Tetyana through the "Diia" application. The couple registered their marriage on January 9, despite the distance and the war.

Married right at the front line: a fighter of the "Predator" brigade got married via "Diia"

An aerial reconnaissance officer of the "Predator" brigade with the call sign Pegur married his beloved Tetyana through the "Diia" application. The couple decided to start a family despite the war and distance. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

A soldier named Valeriy performs combat missions in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region.

"His beloved's name is Tetyana. Due to the war, she went abroad. They only see each other during short vacations, so they decided not to postpone life 'until after the war' — and to start a family, even at a distance," the post says.

In addition, it is noted that Valeriy proposed during one of his vacations. The couple officially registered their marriage on January 9 through the "Diia" application, by signing electronically.

"My love, I want us to live a long and happy life. To have many, many children. I love you very much," Valeriy said after the ceremony.

The police added that during their next vacation, the newlyweds plan to get married in church. 

Recall

In 11 months of 2025, 24,261 couples used the "Online Marriage" service from the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Digital Transformation. Digital Civil Registry Offices in Kyiv, Dnipro, and Lviv provide quick and remote marriage registration, including for military personnel through a simplified procedure.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Marriage
National Police of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipro
Lviv
Kyiv