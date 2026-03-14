Zelenskyy after massive Russian attack pointed to Europe's need for missile production against ballistic missiles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the main target during Russia's latest massive attack was the energy infrastructure of the Kyiv region, adding that every agreement with partners for the supply of air defense missiles cannot wait, and emphasizing the need for Europe to develop such production facilities - especially anti-ballistic missiles, writes UNN.

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Currently, in the Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipro, and Mykolaiv regions, the aftermath of the massive Russian strike is being eliminated. All necessary services are involved. The main target for the Russians was the energy infrastructure of the Kyiv region - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

But, according to him, "unfortunately, there were also hits and damage to ordinary houses, schools, and civilian enterprises." "As of now, four people are known to have died. My condolences to all relatives and friends. Many are wounded, and people are still seeking medical attention," Zelenskyy said.

According to the President, during this night, the Russians used about 430 drones of various types and a significant number of missiles. "Only 13 of them were ballistic, the total number of missiles in this strike was 68. According to preliminary data, 58 of them were shot down by our air defense system," he noted.

And every such night of Russian strikes is a reminder to all our partners that air defense systems and missiles for them are practically a daily necessity. Every agreement for the supply of missiles cannot wait - everything must be implemented as quickly as possible. Our agreements to increase the production of air defense missiles are a critical area, and 100 percent attention is needed in this area - Zelenskyy said.

The President noted:

Russia will try to use the war in the Middle East to destroy more here, in Europe, in Ukraine. That is why we need to be aware of the real level of threat and prepare accordingly, namely: we in Europe need to develop such production of missiles for air defense - and especially against ballistic missiles - and all other necessary systems that will allow us to truly protect lives, no matter what happens in any other part of the world. Europe is capable of providing such reliable protection. Thank you to everyone who helps!

58 out of 68 missiles and 402 out of 430 drones neutralized during the Russian attack, including "Zircon"