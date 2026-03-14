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58 out of 68 missiles and 402 out of 430 drones neutralized during the Russian attack, including "Zircon"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1338 views

Air defense forces shot down 58 missiles and 402 drones during a massive attack on critical infrastructure. The main direction of the enemy attack was the Kyiv region.

58 out of 68 missiles and 402 out of 430 drones neutralized during the Russian attack, including "Zircon"

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 68 missiles, including two "Zircons," and 430 drones; 58 missiles, including one "Zircon," and 402 drones were shot down or suppressed, with information on four enemy missiles being clarified, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of March 14 (from 18:00 on March 13), the enemy launched a combined attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using attack UAVs, ground- and sea-based missiles. In total, the radio-technical troops of the Air Force recorded 498 air attack assets:

  • 2 "Zircon" anti-ship missiles (launch area – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea);
    • 13 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles (launch areas – Bryansk region, Russia);
      • 25 "Kalibr" cruise missiles (launch area – Black and Caspian Sea waters);
        • 24 Kh-101 cruise missiles (launch area – Vologda region, Russia);
          • 4 Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missiles (launch area – Kursk region, Russia, temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region);
            • 430 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type attack UAVs and drones of other types from directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Gvardeyskoye, Chauda, temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 250 of them – "Shaheds."

              The main direction of the attack is Kyiv region

              - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

              The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

              According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 460 targets – 58 missiles and 402 drones of various types: 1 "Zircon" anti-ship missile; 7 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles; 25 "Kalibr" cruise missiles; 24 Kh-101 cruise missiles; 1 Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missile; 402 enemy UAVs of various types. Hits were recorded from 6 missiles and 28 attack UAVs at 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) UAVs at 7 locations

              - indicated the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

              Information regarding four enemy missiles, it is noted, is being clarified.

              The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

              Death toll from the Russian attack on Kyiv region has risen to four, with 15 injured14.03.26, 08:19 • 2258 views

              Julia Shramko

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