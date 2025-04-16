Kursk Oblast

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 13337 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 52322 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 31619 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 36662 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 44686 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 83402 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 76597 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35008 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60255 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 108685 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
1m/s
73%
Popular news

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 60695 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 78028 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 43165 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 22631 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 16787 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 52391 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 78387 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 83447 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 76632 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 178606 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 43452 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 26575 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 27797 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 29324 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 31734 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Places

Kursk Oblast

First-level administrative division of Russia
News by theme

Russian military aircraft spotted near Alaska: Is this a threat of war?

U. S. armed forces have detected Russian military aircraft in the Alaska defense zone. NORAD stated that these flights occur regularly.

News of the World • April 15, 10:01 AM • 4234 views

The Russian government has confirmed an attack by 115 drones on the Kursk region tonight

Russian air defense systems allegedly destroyed 115 "Ukrainian aircraft-type drones", 109 of which were over the Kursk region. It is also claimed that UAVs were intercepted over the Voronezh, Bryansk, Oryol regions and the Moscow region.

War • April 15, 04:58 AM • 4598 views

99 injured in Sumy after Russian missile strike, including 11 children

The number of victims of the Russian missile attack on Sumy has risen to 99 people, including 11 children. The strike was carried out by Iskander-M ballistic missiles.

Society • April 13, 01:24 PM • 9579 views

Budanov named the Russian units that struck Sumy

Russia struck Sumy with Iskander-M ballistic missiles. Budanov reported that this was done by calculations of the 112th and 448th missile brigades from the territory of Voronezh and Kursk regions.

War • April 13, 12:43 PM • 35340 views

Enemy troops advanced in the Kursk region - DeepState

According to DeepState, the occupiers advanced in the Kursk region in the areas of Yampolivka and Valentynivka.

War • April 12, 08:51 PM • 15757 views

SSO fighters captured 14 Russians in the Kursk region, including three officers

Units of the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured 14 Russian soldiers, including three officers, in the Kursk region. During the operations, about 30 enemy soldiers were destroyed.

War • April 11, 04:38 PM • 13530 views

Today is the third anniversary of the liberation of Sumy region from the occupiers: the head of the OVA spoke about the current situation on the border

Fortifications are being strengthened and the population is being evacuated in Sumy region due to Russia's attempts to expand the "grey zone". More than 15,000 people have been evacuated from the border area, and preparations for defense are underway.

Society • April 11, 07:00 AM • 8559 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced near Chasov Yar, the enemy near Toretsk and Pokrovsk: ISW maps

The Defense Forces of Ukraine have advanced in the area of Chasov Yar. Russian occupiers also have advances near Toretsk and Pokrovsk, according to the ISW report.

War • April 11, 04:20 AM • 5204 views

The intensity of the enemy's attempts to storm the border areas of Sumy region has increased by 30% in a week - OVA

In a week, the Russians stormed Sumy region 47 times, focusing on Zhuravka and Basivka. The enemy dropped 307 CABs, targeting bread factories and dairy plants.

War • April 11, 12:43 AM • 9543 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with 145 drones overnight: 85 were shot down

On the night of April 10, 2025, Russia attacked Ukraine with 145 drones, including Shahed. The Defense Forces shot down 85 strike UAVs, but six regions were affected.

War • April 10, 06:09 AM • 11335 views