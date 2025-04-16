Kursk Oblast

U. S. armed forces have detected Russian military aircraft in the Alaska defense zone. NORAD stated that these flights occur
regularly.
Russian air defense systems allegedly destroyed 115 "Ukrainian aircraft-type drones", 109 of which were over the Kursk region. It
is also claimed that UAVs were intercepted over the Voronezh, Bryansk, Oryol regions and the Moscow region.
The number of victims of the Russian missile attack on Sumy has risen to 99 people, including 11 children. The strike was carried
out by Iskander-M ballistic missiles.
Russia struck Sumy with Iskander-M ballistic missiles. Budanov reported that this was done by calculations of the 112th and 448th
missile brigades from the territory of Voronezh and Kursk regions.
According to DeepState, the occupiers advanced in the Kursk region in the areas of Yampolivka and Valentynivka.
Units of the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured 14 Russian soldiers, including three officers, in the Kursk region. During the operations, about 30 enemy soldiers were destroyed.
Fortifications are being strengthened and the population is being evacuated in Sumy region due to Russia's attempts to expand the
"grey zone". More than 15,000 people have been evacuated from the border area, and preparations for defense are underway.
The Defense Forces of Ukraine have advanced in the area of Chasov Yar. Russian occupiers also have advances near Toretsk and
Pokrovsk, according to the ISW report.
In a week, the Russians stormed Sumy region 47 times, focusing on Zhuravka and Basivka. The enemy dropped 307 CABs, targeting
bread factories and dairy plants.
On the night of April 10, 2025, Russia attacked Ukraine with 145 drones, including Shahed. The Defense Forces shot down 85 strike
UAVs, but six regions were affected.