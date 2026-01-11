Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details

The Ukrainian Defense Forces struck drilling rigs in the Caspian Sea and an air defense unit of the Russian occupiers. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The Ukrainian military hit three drilling rigs of the "Lukoil" corporation in the Caspian Sea. These are the drilling rigs named after V. Filanovsky, Yuri Korchagin, and Valery Graifer.

All these installations are involved in providing for the Russian occupation army, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted.

Also, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a launcher of the "Buk-M3" anti-aircraft missile system in the area of the settlement of Baranycheve (temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region).

This medium-range air defense system is designed to combat aerodynamic targets. According to preliminary data, hits and explosions were recorded - the post says.

In addition, a logistics unit from the 49th army of the occupiers was hit in the area of the settlement of Novotroitske (temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region).

