October 15, 10:41 AM • 16892 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
October 15, 10:14 AM • 33009 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM • 26847 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
October 15, 09:00 AM • 27235 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
October 15, 08:32 AM • 24343 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 08:03 AM • 18845 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
October 15, 07:49 AM • 17885 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 34754 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
October 15, 07:08 AM • 34770 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
October 15, 06:15 AM • 13871 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
Publications
Exclusives
Skirmishes

News by theme
Two-thirds of 99 battles occurred in three front-line directions - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that two-thirds of the 99 battles on the front line during the day occurred in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Oleksandrivka directions. The enemy launched an airstrike on Sumy and shelled the border areas of Sumy Oblast.

War in Ukraine • 01:49 PM • 1376 views
Afghanistan-Pakistan clashes: Kabul hit by airstrikes - APVideo

On October 15, Kabul was hit by airstrikes from the Pakistani armed forces. Clashes erupted on the Afghan-Pakistani border, leading to civilian and military casualties.

News of the World • 12:24 PM • 2234 views
European Commission plans full functionality of "drone wall" by end of 2027 - media

The European Commission aims to launch a "drone wall" by the end of 2026, with full functionality expected by the end of 2027. This initiative is part of a roadmap aimed at preparing the bloc for a potential attack from Moscow.

News of the World • October 15, 12:04 PM • 2242 views
Israeli military: one of the bodies handed over by Hamas does not belong to the hostages – The Guardian

The Israeli military stated that one of the four bodies handed over by Hamas as part of the ceasefire agreement does not belong to any of the held hostages. This body does not match any of the known hostages based on examinations by Israel's National Institute of Forensic Medicine.

News of the World • October 15, 11:56 AM • 2222 views
SOF showed a video of the destruction of Russian positions in the rear and the capture of documentsVideo

Fighters of the Special Operations Forces successfully conducted reconnaissance and destroyed enemy forces in the North-Slobozhansky direction. Special forces captured enemy documents and communication equipment, after which they evacuated.

War in Ukraine • October 15, 10:34 AM • 2700 views
Italy-Israel match: pro-Palestinian protesters clash with police

Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched in Udine ahead of the World Cup qualifier between Italy and Israel, demanding Israel's ban from FIFA. The protest ended in clashes with police, despite the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Sports • October 15, 08:53 AM • 2194 views
Britain will continue to supply drones to Ukraine and protect Poland's skies - Healey

Great Britain has invested £600 million to accelerate the supply of drones to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, delivering 85,000 military drones. British aircraft will continue to protect Polish airspace until the end of the year after Russian drone incursions.

Politics • October 15, 07:48 AM • 2464 views
Netanyahu called on Hamas to disarm, threatening "real hell"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he hoped for a peaceful next stage of the agreement with Hamas, but under Donald Trump's conditions. Hamas must give up its weapons and demilitarize, otherwise "real hell will break loose."

News of the World • October 15, 07:27 AM • 2306 views
Stepmother beats 3-year-old boy to death: court arrests suspect

In Kharkiv, a 40-year-old woman has been notified of suspicion of intentional grievous bodily harm resulting in the death of a 3-year-old boy. The court chose a pre-trial detention measure for her in the form of custody without the possibility of bail.

Society • October 15, 07:27 AM • 3606 views
General Staff updates combat map: 182 battles on the front, a third in the Pokrovsk directionPhoto

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 182 combat engagements over the past day, more than a third of which occurred in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy launched one missile strike and 101 air strikes, using 225 guided bombs.

War in Ukraine • October 15, 05:25 AM • 2478 views
Brutal clashes in Gaza: Hamas publicly executes eight people - CNN

Brutal clashes erupted in several areas of Gaza between Hamas and rival factions. The incident, which occurred after the withdrawal of Israeli troops, likely ended with the public execution of eight people.

Crimes and emergencies • October 15, 01:39 AM • 63228 views
Engaged in drug trafficking: Trump announced a strike on a vessel near Venezuela

Donald Trump announced a deadly kinetic strike on a vessel linked to narco-terrorist networks near Venezuela. Six narco-terrorists on board the vessel were killed, with no casualties among US forces.

News of the World • October 14, 06:30 PM • 3354 views
IAEA calls on Russia and Ukraine to cease hostilities near ZNPP to restore station operation in two stages – AP

The IAEA calls on Ukraine and Russia for a local ceasefire around the Zaporizhzhia NPP. This is necessary to restore the external power supply to the station, which has been operating on diesel generators since September 23.

War in Ukraine • October 14, 01:52 PM • 3174 views
General Staff: 113 battles on the front, more than a third in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of the current day, 113 battles have taken place on the front, of which more than a third occurred in the Pokrovsk direction. Russian troops attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 113 times.

War in Ukraine • October 14, 01:46 PM • 2540 views
Three police officers killed in gas explosion on Italian farm: 15 injured

In Italy, three police officers were killed and 15 people were injured in a presumably deliberate gas explosion on a farm near Verona. The incident occurred during an attempt to evict three brothers and a sister who had previously threatened to blow themselves up to avoid eviction.

News of the World • October 14, 12:59 PM • 2732 views
Ternopil TCC explained why they started visiting clubs and restaurants

The Ternopil TCC and SP explained the raids on restaurants and nightclubs, emphasizing that socially active people gather there, who are necessary for the defense of Ukraine. The military denied the myth of "unequal mobilization," stressing that Ukrainians from all social strata serve at the front.

Society • October 14, 12:59 PM • 2992 views
Exclusive
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to ask European allies for help in raising salaries for Ukrainian military personnel. This comes against the backdrop of reduced spending on military salaries in the draft State Budget for 2026.

Economy • October 14, 11:53 AM • 55681 views
"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the Alliance is significantly stronger than the Russians, so there is no need to shoot down Russian planes that violate the airspace of member countries. This is a proportionate response to a violation if the aircraft does not pose a threat.

Politics • October 14, 11:36 AM • 12837 views
Dobropillia counteroffensive: 182.4 sq km already liberated, further advance of 1.6 km - SyrskyiVideo

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported an advance of assault units up to 1. 6 km and the destruction of the enemy on 3.4 sq km in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region. In total, during the Dobropillia operation, 182.4 sq km were liberated, and 224.7 sq km were cleared of sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

War in Ukraine • October 14, 11:14 AM • 11104 views
Former MP Ivanyushchenko was remanded in custody: a case involving land worth UAH 160 million

The High Anti-Corruption Court remanded former MP Yuriy Ivanyushchenko in custody. He is suspected of legalizing property, namely nine land plots with a total area of 18 hectares worth over UAH 160 million.

Crimes and emergencies • October 14, 08:39 AM • 2840 views
Madagascar President leaves country after Gen Z protests - Reuters

Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina has left the country after army units joined protesters. A diplomatic source said Rajoelina refused to resign, and France denied helping him escape.

Politics • October 14, 08:24 AM • 2886 views
Enemy shelling of Kirovohrad region changed the schedule of suburban trains

Due to enemy shelling of Kirovohrad region, Ukrzaliznytsia changed the schedule of suburban trains; some of them will run on a changed route or will not run temporarily. Also, 15 other trains across Ukraine are delayed.

Society • October 14, 08:06 AM • 3070 views
Trump plans to use experience in resolving the situation in Gaza to end the war in Ukraine - WSJ

Donald Trump plans to apply the experience of settling relations between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip to end the Russian-Ukrainian war. He believes that pressure is a key element to achieving peace.

Politics • October 14, 08:01 AM • 13969 views
Exclusive
Conflict between TCC military and civilians in Ternopil: police commented on the incident

In Ternopil, on October 13, a conflict situation arose between TCC military personnel and civilians due to the blocking of a wanted man's car. The police are investigating the circumstances of the incident, refuting media reports of a mass brawl.

Society • October 14, 07:39 AM • 16061 views