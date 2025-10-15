Skirmishes

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that two-thirds of the 99 battles on the front line during the day occurred in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Oleksandrivka directions. The enemy launched an airstrike on Sumy and shelled the border areas of Sumy Oblast.
On October 15, Kabul was hit by airstrikes from the Pakistani armed forces. Clashes erupted on the Afghan-Pakistani border, leading to civilian and military casualties.
The European Commission aims to launch a "drone wall" by the end of 2026, with full functionality expected by the end of 2027. This initiative is part of a roadmap aimed at preparing the bloc for a potential attack from Moscow.
The Israeli military stated that one of the four bodies handed over by Hamas as part of the ceasefire agreement does not belong to any of the held hostages. This body does not match any of the known hostages based on examinations by Israel's National Institute of Forensic Medicine.
Fighters of the Special Operations Forces successfully conducted reconnaissance and destroyed enemy forces in the North-Slobozhansky direction. Special forces captured enemy documents and communication equipment, after which they evacuated.
Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched in Udine ahead of the World Cup qualifier between Italy and Israel, demanding Israel's ban from FIFA. The protest ended in clashes with police, despite the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
Great Britain has invested £600 million to accelerate the supply of drones to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, delivering 85,000 military drones. British aircraft will continue to protect Polish airspace until the end of the year after Russian drone incursions.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he hoped for a peaceful next stage of the agreement with Hamas, but under Donald Trump's conditions. Hamas must give up its weapons and demilitarize, otherwise "real hell will break loose."
In Kharkiv, a 40-year-old woman has been notified of suspicion of intentional grievous bodily harm resulting in the death of a 3-year-old boy. The court chose a pre-trial detention measure for her in the form of custody without the possibility of bail.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 182 combat engagements over the past day, more than a third of which occurred in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy launched one missile strike and 101 air strikes, using 225 guided bombs.
Brutal clashes erupted in several areas of Gaza between Hamas and rival factions. The incident, which occurred after the withdrawal of Israeli troops, likely ended with the public execution of eight people.
Donald Trump announced a deadly kinetic strike on a vessel linked to narco-terrorist networks near Venezuela. Six narco-terrorists on board the vessel were killed, with no casualties among US forces.
The IAEA calls on Ukraine and Russia for a local ceasefire around the Zaporizhzhia NPP. This is necessary to restore the external power supply to the station, which has been operating on diesel generators since September 23.
Since the beginning of the current day, 113 battles have taken place on the front, of which more than a third occurred in the Pokrovsk direction. Russian troops attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 113 times.
In Italy, three police officers were killed and 15 people were injured in a presumably deliberate gas explosion on a farm near Verona. The incident occurred during an attempt to evict three brothers and a sister who had previously threatened to blow themselves up to avoid eviction.
The Ternopil TCC and SP explained the raids on restaurants and nightclubs, emphasizing that socially active people gather there, who are necessary for the defense of Ukraine. The military denied the myth of "unequal mobilization," stressing that Ukrainians from all social strata serve at the front.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to ask European allies for help in raising salaries for Ukrainian military personnel. This comes against the backdrop of reduced spending on military salaries in the draft State Budget for 2026.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the Alliance is significantly stronger than the Russians, so there is no need to shoot down Russian planes that violate the airspace of member countries. This is a proportionate response to a violation if the aircraft does not pose a threat.
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported an advance of assault units up to 1. 6 km and the destruction of the enemy on 3.4 sq km in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region. In total, during the Dobropillia operation, 182.4 sq km were liberated, and 224.7 sq km were cleared of sabotage and reconnaissance groups.
The High Anti-Corruption Court remanded former MP Yuriy Ivanyushchenko in custody. He is suspected of legalizing property, namely nine land plots with a total area of 18 hectares worth over UAH 160 million.
Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina has left the country after army units joined protesters. A diplomatic source said Rajoelina refused to resign, and France denied helping him escape.
Due to enemy shelling of Kirovohrad region, Ukrzaliznytsia changed the schedule of suburban trains; some of them will run on a changed route or will not run temporarily. Also, 15 other trains across Ukraine are delayed.
Donald Trump plans to apply the experience of settling relations between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip to end the Russian-Ukrainian war. He believes that pressure is a key element to achieving peace.
In Ternopil, on October 13, a conflict situation arose between TCC military personnel and civilians due to the blocking of a wanted man's car. The police are investigating the circumstances of the incident, refuting media reports of a mass brawl.