Thailand again accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefire

Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 10774 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 31838 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 59119 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 35983 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 39038 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 42259 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 103883 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 70695 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 95851 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 99911 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
Popular news
Don't play games with President Trump: US State Department addresses Russia and IranJanuary 5, 07:20 PM • 6346 views
Emergency power outages on the left bank of Kyiv have been canceledJanuary 5, 07:26 PM • 3556 views
Syrskyi revealed details of troop training: increased instructor staff and changed programJanuary 5, 08:00 PM • 3016 views
German Chancellor Merz warns of humanitarian energy crisis in UkraineJanuary 5, 08:16 PM • 2706 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 7118 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 16257 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 59116 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 40662 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 103883 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 161693 views
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Pete Hegseth
J. D. Vance
Musician
United States
Venezuela
Ukraine
China
New York City
UNN Lite
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 7132 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 56622 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 51028 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 47549 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 55645 views
Technology
Social network
Gold
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
S-400 missile system

Thailand again accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul stated that the government is considering response measures to the mortar shelling of the country's territory by Cambodian troops. The incident occurred after the signing of a ceasefire agreement and the repatriation of prisoners, as a result of which one Thai serviceman was wounded.

Thailand again accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefire

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Tuesday that the government is considering possible responses to mortar shelling of the country's territory by Cambodian troops. The incident occurred just days after the signing of a ceasefire agreement and arrangements for the repatriation of prisoners. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to the command of Thailand's Second Army Region, one Thai serviceman sustained shrapnel wounds as a result of the shelling. His condition is assessed as stable. The military leadership officially confirmed that Cambodia "violated the ceasefire," which was supposed to end weeks of deadly border clashes.

If Thailand has to take retaliatory measures, we will do so if necessary.

– Anutin told reporters in Bangkok on Tuesday.

Government reaction and current situation

Despite the harsh rhetoric, the head of the Thai government noted that according to preliminary consultations, the incident could turn out to be an "accident." Official Bangkok is currently awaiting additional information from the Cambodian side for a final assessment of the situation.

Thailand and Cambodia cement truce after China-brokered talks29.12.25, 14:50 • 4073 views

Army spokesman Wintai Suwari assured that the situation on the border remains under control. At present, no further use of weapons or spread of the conflict to other areas has been recorded.

Context of the conflict

The escalation occurred after Thailand agreed to return 18 Cambodian soldiers captured during fighting last July. This move was part of a peace plan aimed at de-escalation in the region. 

Thailand released 18 Cambodian soldiers after 155 days in captivity31.12.25, 09:46 • 3119 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Skirmishes
Cambodia
Bloomberg L.P.
Thailand