Thailand again accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefire

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Tuesday that the government is considering possible responses to mortar shelling of the country's territory by Cambodian troops. The incident occurred just days after the signing of a ceasefire agreement and arrangements for the repatriation of prisoners. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

According to the command of Thailand's Second Army Region, one Thai serviceman sustained shrapnel wounds as a result of the shelling. His condition is assessed as stable. The military leadership officially confirmed that Cambodia "violated the ceasefire," which was supposed to end weeks of deadly border clashes.

If Thailand has to take retaliatory measures, we will do so if necessary. – Anutin told reporters in Bangkok on Tuesday.

Government reaction and current situation

Despite the harsh rhetoric, the head of the Thai government noted that according to preliminary consultations, the incident could turn out to be an "accident." Official Bangkok is currently awaiting additional information from the Cambodian side for a final assessment of the situation.

Army spokesman Wintai Suwari assured that the situation on the border remains under control. At present, no further use of weapons or spread of the conflict to other areas has been recorded.

Context of the conflict

The escalation occurred after Thailand agreed to return 18 Cambodian soldiers captured during fighting last July. This move was part of a peace plan aimed at de-escalation in the region.

