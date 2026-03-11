$43.900.1750.710.17
March 10, 05:36 PM
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
March 10, 03:44 PM
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
March 10, 03:25 PM
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
March 10, 02:11 PM
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
March 10, 12:33 PM
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
March 10, 11:27 AM
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
March 10, 11:25 AM
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
March 10, 08:20 AM
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
March 9, 07:03 PM
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
Publications
Exclusives
Ukrainian company "Aerobavovna" revives the use of aerostats for modern warfare

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1068 views

Ukrainian aerostats provide drone operations and radio reconnaissance for several days. The company is preparing its first export sale of systems to EU countries.

Ukrainian company "Aerobavovna" revives the use of aerostats for modern warfare
Photo: "Aerobavovna"

Ukrainian developers have adapted aerostat technology to the requirements of a high-tech battlefield, transforming them into a stable aerial infrastructure. The company "Aerobavovna" has already supplied the Armed Forces of Ukraine with a series of platforms that serve as communication relays and electronic intelligence systems. This was reported by Defence Blog, writes UNN.

Details

The use of such devices allows for maintaining stable control of drone networks in areas where ground towers have been destroyed by artillery or suppressed by electronic warfare systems.

Advantages of prolonged air presence

Unlike drones, whose flight time is limited by battery charge, aerostats can remain in the sky for several days. This ensures continuous signal relay for UAVs operating at long distances and low altitudes. In addition to communication, the platforms effectively perform signals intelligence (SIGINT) tasks, conducting round-the-clock analysis of the radio spectrum from altitude to detect enemy targets.

Modern aerostats are high-tech platforms that carry complex payloads: radars, communication systems, and sensors. An aerostat can operate around the clock, providing communication where ground infrastructure is too vulnerable.

– noted the company's CEO, Yuriy Vysoven.

Entry into the international market and change of concept

The experience of the war in Ukraine forces a shift away from large and expensive aerostat systems in favor of smaller and cheaper devices that are harder to hit. Currently, "Aerobavovna" is preparing its first export sale to a client from the European Union, as demand for such mobile systems is growing worldwide.

Ukrainian developments have an advantage in deployment speed and resilience in active combat conditions, which makes them competitive in the EU and Persian Gulf markets.

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineTechnologies
