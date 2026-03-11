Ukrainian company "Aerobavovna" revives the use of aerostats for modern warfare

Photo: "Aerobavovna"

Ukrainian developers have adapted aerostat technology to the requirements of a high-tech battlefield, transforming them into a stable aerial infrastructure. The company "Aerobavovna" has already supplied the Armed Forces of Ukraine with a series of platforms that serve as communication relays and electronic intelligence systems. This was reported by Defence Blog, writes UNN.

Details

The use of such devices allows for maintaining stable control of drone networks in areas where ground towers have been destroyed by artillery or suppressed by electronic warfare systems.

Advantages of prolonged air presence

Unlike drones, whose flight time is limited by battery charge, aerostats can remain in the sky for several days. This ensures continuous signal relay for UAVs operating at long distances and low altitudes. In addition to communication, the platforms effectively perform signals intelligence (SIGINT) tasks, conducting round-the-clock analysis of the radio spectrum from altitude to detect enemy targets.

Modern aerostats are high-tech platforms that carry complex payloads: radars, communication systems, and sensors. An aerostat can operate around the clock, providing communication where ground infrastructure is too vulnerable. – noted the company's CEO, Yuriy Vysoven.

Entry into the international market and change of concept

The experience of the war in Ukraine forces a shift away from large and expensive aerostat systems in favor of smaller and cheaper devices that are harder to hit. Currently, "Aerobavovna" is preparing its first export sale to a client from the European Union, as demand for such mobile systems is growing worldwide.

Ukrainian developments have an advantage in deployment speed and resilience in active combat conditions, which makes them competitive in the EU and Persian Gulf markets.

