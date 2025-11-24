Vilnius Airport twice halted operations due to suspected balloon incursions

$42.270.11
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
06:19 AM • 8510 views
Ukraine and US will continue working on a "refined" peace plan, Zelenskyy may visit the States this week - Reuters
06:00 AM • 11467 views
Scandal surrounding Odrex clinic: court to consider changing pre-trial detention for doctor whose actions are linked to patient's death
November 24, 12:17 AM • 18352 views
Geneva Talks: US and Ukraine Issue Joint Statement
November 23, 09:45 PM • 26605 views
CBS News: Zelenskyy may be invited to the US, but it all depends on the meeting in Geneva
November 23, 05:09 PM • 30044 views
"We have made very good progress and are moving towards a just and lasting peace": Yermak on the results of the meeting in GenevaVideo
November 23, 05:04 PM • 34535 views
Rubio announced the biggest breakthrough in negotiations since the process beganVideo
November 23, 05:00 PM • 26569 views
Ukraine announced electricity supply restrictions for November 24: outage schedules will be applied
November 23, 04:43 PM • 22642 views
European countries proposed changes to the US plan for Ukraine – Reuters
November 23, 02:50 PM • 19930 views
The draft joint document with the US, currently in its final stage, already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities – UmerovPhoto
Popular news
Trump's working version of the peace plan already differs from the document published earlier - New York TimesNovember 23, 10:54 PM • 8322 views
The number of dead and injured in Kharkiv has increased: the State Emergency Service showed footage of the consequences of the Russian UAV attackPhotoVideoNovember 23, 11:56 PM • 13315 views
"Birds of Madyar" attacked the "Brom" chemical plant and a power substation in Crimea: SBS commander showed videoVideoNovember 24, 01:04 AM • 11414 views
Everest is no longer the highest: scientists have found giant structures under the Earth that are 100 times taller than itPhoto02:09 AM • 13780 views
German Chancellor rejects US idea of Russia rejoining G805:08 AM • 16996 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
07:12 AM • 5698 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 46123 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 123379 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 86803 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 91472 views
Vilnius Airport twice halted operations due to suspected balloon incursions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 314 views

On November 23-24, Vilnius Airport twice imposed temporary airspace restrictions due to the appearance of navigation markers resembling balloon signals. This caused disruptions to airport operations and potential flight delays.

Vilnius Airport twice halted operations due to suspected balloon incursions

At Vilnius Airport in Lithuania, temporary airspace restrictions were imposed twice on November 23-24 due to the appearance of navigation markers resembling balloon signals. This caused disruptions to airport operations and possible flight delays. This was reported by the airport's press service, writes UNN.

Details

On the night of November 24, at 01:40, a temporary flight ban was introduced over Vilnius Airport. According to experts, the decision is related to the detection of navigation markers characteristic of balloons moving towards the airfield. The restrictions were lifted around 03:25.

Vilnius Airport temporarily suspended operations due to a suspicious balloon21.11.25, 01:25 • 2774 views

A similar incident occurred the day before. On November 23, at 18:55, the airport was again under temporary restrictions due to similar signals from objects moving towards the runway. Airspace operations resumed at midnight - approximately at 00:25 on November 24.

The administration warns that flight delays are possible throughout the day, as changes in the schedule have affected the rotation of crews and aircraft. Passengers are advised to contact their airlines for details, and to track the current flight status on the official website of Vilnius Airport.

Lithuania reopens border crossings with Belarus after reduction in airspace incidents19.11.25, 15:25 • 3447 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Belarus
Vilnius
Lithuania