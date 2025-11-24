Vilnius Airport twice halted operations due to suspected balloon incursions
Kyiv • UNN
On November 23-24, Vilnius Airport twice imposed temporary airspace restrictions due to the appearance of navigation markers resembling balloon signals. This caused disruptions to airport operations and potential flight delays.
At Vilnius Airport in Lithuania, temporary airspace restrictions were imposed twice on November 23-24 due to the appearance of navigation markers resembling balloon signals. This caused disruptions to airport operations and possible flight delays. This was reported by the airport's press service, writes UNN.
Details
On the night of November 24, at 01:40, a temporary flight ban was introduced over Vilnius Airport. According to experts, the decision is related to the detection of navigation markers characteristic of balloons moving towards the airfield. The restrictions were lifted around 03:25.
Vilnius Airport temporarily suspended operations due to a suspicious balloon21.11.25, 01:25 • 2774 views
A similar incident occurred the day before. On November 23, at 18:55, the airport was again under temporary restrictions due to similar signals from objects moving towards the runway. Airspace operations resumed at midnight - approximately at 00:25 on November 24.
The administration warns that flight delays are possible throughout the day, as changes in the schedule have affected the rotation of crews and aircraft. Passengers are advised to contact their airlines for details, and to track the current flight status on the official website of Vilnius Airport.
Lithuania reopens border crossings with Belarus after reduction in airspace incidents19.11.25, 15:25 • 3447 views