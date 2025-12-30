Russian missile system "Oreshnik" has entered combat duty in Belarus

The Russian missile system "Oreshnik" has officially entered combat duty in Belarus. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Russian and Belarusian Ministries of Defense.

Details

All conditions for combat duty and accommodation of Russian servicemen were created in advance on Belarusian territory, the country's Ministry of Defense stated.

At the same time, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that specialists of the combat crews for launch, communications, security and power supply, as well as mechanic-drivers of the missile system units, underwent retraining on training facilities before entering combat duty.

The military departments of both states, responsible for the attack on Ukraine, published a video of the ceremony of the mobile ground-based missile system "Oreshnik" entering combat duty.

Context

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that on November 21, 2024, Russia struck Dnipro with a "ballistic missile with a non-nuclear hypersonic warhead" of medium range.

It later turned out that the strike was carried out with a different weapon, namely the new ballistic missile "Oreshnik". Putin also stated that Ukraine "has no means" to counter the new "Oreshnik" missiles.

