UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on Saturday regarding the situation in the Middle East

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

The UN Security Council will convene on Saturday at 11:00 PM Kyiv time to discuss the situation in Iran and the Middle East. The meeting was initiated by French President Emmanuel Macron.

UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on Saturday regarding the situation in the Middle East

The UN Security Council will convene on Saturday at 11:00 PM Kyiv time to discuss the situation in Iran and the Middle East. This was announced by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, writes UNN.

At the request of France, the UN Security Council will meet today at 10:00 PM Paris time to discuss the situation in Iran and the Middle East.

- he wrote on the social network X.

Addition

French President Emmanuel Macron called the start of the US and Israel war against Iran a dangerous escalation. He is initiating a meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the situation.

Recall

On February 28, Israel and the United States conducted a joint military operation, striking 30 targets in Iran.

Also, UNN reported that the Israeli army struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

It later became known that the US and Israeli military operation against Iran had been planned jointly for several months.

In addition, it was reported that among the affected targets in Tehran were the presidential parade ground and the intelligence headquarters.

