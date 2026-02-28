War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times

A war in Iran could lead to a shortage of missiles for air defense systems, potentially affecting the situation in Ukraine. This is reported by Financial Times with reference to American military officials, transmits UNN.

Details

According to officials and analysts, limited supplies of critical defensive munitions to protect American troops and allies from Tehran's missiles must influence any American military offensive against Iran.

The US and Israel expended their arsenals of interceptor missiles at an unprecedented rate during last year's 12-day war, when Iran fired hundreds of missiles at Israel. Now, the American military is weighing the likelihood that Iran's retaliatory strikes will burden the supply of these vital munitions while Iran tries to replenish them, affecting not only the war in Ukraine but also Washington's battle plans for any potential conflict with China or Russia. - the publication writes.

Officials note that last year, the US fired up to 150 THAAD munitions to protect Israel, and since the system became operational around 2010, they have ordered a total of fewer than 650 of them.

Washington could easily expend a year's supply of critical defensive munitions in just one or two days of operations if Iran were able to launch several large salvos of missile and drone attacks against American troops and Israel. - interlocutors note.

It is emphasized that American, French, British, and other forces helped defend Israel from a barrage of hundreds of Iranian drones, cruise, and ballistic missiles in April 2024, launched in response to the killing of Iranian officials. But this time, no such international coalition was formed to protect Israel.

Recall

On Saturday, February 28, at least three explosions occurred in the center of the Iranian capital. It later became known that this was the result of an Israeli attack.

UNN also reported that the Israeli army struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

It later became known that the US and Israeli military operation against Iran had been planned jointly for several months.

In addition, it was reported that among the targets hit in Tehran were the presidential plaza and intelligence headquarters.

Due to the US and Israeli attack, Iran closed its airspace. Only a few planes heading to Tbilisi, Almaty, and Dubai remained over the country.

At the same time, Israel is preparing for a multi-day conflict with Iran, while Tehran promises a devastating response.