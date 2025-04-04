French photojournalist Jerome Shobo, who covered the protests in Tbilisi, was denied entry to Georgia. RSF condemned the decision, considering it a punishment for covering pro-European demonstrations.
Georgian photographers condemned the victory of a TASS photographer at World Press Photo for a series about protests in Tbilisi. They consider it an insult, given TASS's support for the Russian Federation's aggression.
Police detained three people near the Georgian Parliament. Students tried to set up chairs for the protesters, which provoked disputes and detentions.
Mikheil Saakashvili was sentenced to nine years in prison in the “jacket case”. He was found guilty of embezzling 9 million lari from the state budget for personal purposes.
Mass protests are taking place in Tbilisi and other cities in Georgia to mark 100 days of anti-government demonstrations. Protesters are demanding early parliamentary elections and the release of detained activists.
Western Georgia is suffering from heavy snowfall, with snow depths exceeding 50 cm in Batumi and about a meter in mountainous Adjara. Schools have been canceled, transportation and utilities have been disrupted.
The European Parliament adopts a resolution on Georgia, recognizing Salome Zurabishvili as the legitimate president. MEPs call for sanctions against the ruling party and new parliamentary elections.
In the center of Tbilisi, police detained protesters, including politician Levan Gogichaishvili, for blocking Rustaveli Avenue.
The Georgian parliament has passed tough restrictions on protests and criticism of the government. The new laws provide for imprisonment for posts on social media, insulting officials, and organizing rallies.
During a protest on February 2 in Tbilisi, police officers massively harassed women and made derogatory comments. The police officers wore masks without insignia, and no perpetrators have been identified.
In Tbilisi, police detained more than 20 anti-government protesters, including the former mayor and opposition leaders. The protesters tried to block the entrance to the city, which led to clashes with law enforcement.
In Tbilisi, law enforcement officers searched the homes of protest movement activists, including the founders of the Daitove group. Equipment, money and protest symbols were seized from one of the activists.
The Main Intelligence Directorate stated that the Georgian National Legion was not part of its structure. The DIU denied Robert Fico's accusations of organizing protests in Slovakia.
Today, rallies in support of prisoners of conscience will be held in five cities of Georgia. Participants of all the marches will gather near the parliament, such actions will be held every Friday.
The PACE Monitoring Committee is assessing Georgia's fulfillment of its international commitments amid the political crisis. The delegation met with the authorities, the opposition and visited imprisoned activists.
Georgian police detained about 20 people during the protests over the past day. Nine people were detained in Tbilisi, near a restaurant where judges were holding a corporate party, and eight more in Batumi.
The 40-day pro-European protests demanding the release of detainees and new parliamentary elections continue in Tbilisi. The protesters held a candlelight vigil on Christmas Eve, and a nationwide strike is planned for January 15.
The Georgian Interior Ministry has started expulsion proceedings against 91 foreigners, including 25 protesters against the freezing of EU accession talks. 10 people have already left the country.
Tens of thousands of pro-European demonstrators celebrated the New Year outside Georgia's parliament, continuing their protests against the government. President Salome Zurabishvili joined the protesters, refusing to hand over power to a successor.
A series of New Year's Eve protests demanding new elections are planned in the Georgian capital. Participants will collect humanitarian aid for the needy and hold several marches on Rustaveli Avenue.
Mikheil Kavelashvili was sworn in as the new president of Georgia and signed a number of controversial laws. The previous president, Salome Zurabishvili, and the opposition do not recognize the legitimacy of his election and the laws he signed.
The inauguration of Mikheil Kavelashvili as President of Georgia took place in Tbilisi, accompanied by protests.
In the center of Tbilisi, police clashed with participants of an anti-government rally against the legitimacy of President Kavelashvili. One demonstrator was injured during the clashes, and the number of detainees is unknown.
Salome Zurabishvili announced her voluntary withdrawal from the Orbeliani Presidential Palace in Tbilisi. She called the upcoming inauguration of the new president, Mikheil Kavelashvili, a “travesty” and declared her unwavering commitment to the country.
Salome Zurabishvili says she is staying in the Orbeliani presidential palace in Tbilisi ahead of the new president's inauguration. She does not recognize the results of the December 14 presidential election, which was won by Mikheil Kavelashvili.
Women's protest marches “For Georgia” were held in Tbilisi and three other cities in Georgia. During the march in Tbilisi, an unknown person attacked a participant, and President Salome Zurabishvili supported the protesters.
Salome Zurabishvili announced the creation of a council to prepare for new parliamentary elections. The President warned the Georgian Dream that if no agreement is reached by December 29, the regime will collapse.
Polish President Andrzej Duda expressed support for Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili and her European aspirations. He supported holding new parliamentary elections in Georgia in accordance with OSCE recommendations.
Salome Zurabishvili said “We are not afraid” in response to the threats of imprisonment from Prime Minister Kobakhidze. The President supported the protesters in Tbilisi and insisted that new parliamentary elections be called.
On December 28, Georgia will hold an hour-long protest called the Chain of Unity against the inauguration of the new president. The protesters will form a human chain on the streets of seven locations in Tbilisi and other cities.