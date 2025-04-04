$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15486 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

06:32 PM • 28156 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64559 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213477 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122433 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391687 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310568 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213717 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244203 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255087 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

News by theme

Filmed protests in Tbilisi: French journalist not allowed into Georgia

French photojournalist Jerome Shobo, who covered the protests in Tbilisi, was denied entry to Georgia. RSF condemned the decision, considering it a punishment for covering pro-European demonstrations.

News of the World • March 31, 06:13 PM • 23896 views

Georgian photographers accused World Press Photo of legitimizing Russian propaganda

Georgian photographers condemned the victory of a TASS photographer at World Press Photo for a series about protests in Tbilisi. They consider it an insult, given TASS's support for the Russian Federation's aggression.

News of the World • March 29, 05:06 PM • 39693 views

Police detained three protesters near the Georgian Parliament because of chairs

Police detained three people near the Georgian Parliament. Students tried to set up chairs for the protesters, which provoked disputes and detentions.

News of the World • March 21, 07:57 PM • 13227 views

Saakashvili received 9 years in prison in the budget embezzlement case

Mikheil Saakashvili was sentenced to nine years in prison in the “jacket case”. He was found guilty of embezzling 9 million lari from the state budget for personal purposes.

Politics • March 12, 07:19 AM • 19449 views

100 days of protests in Georgia: why thousands of people have taken to the streets again

Mass protests are taking place in Tbilisi and other cities in Georgia to mark 100 days of anti-government demonstrations. Protesters are demanding early parliamentary elections and the release of detained activists.

News of the World • March 7, 07:15 PM • 22899 views

Snow disaster in Georgia: buses stopped in Batumi, schools and airport closed

Western Georgia is suffering from heavy snowfall, with snow depths exceeding 50 cm in Batumi and about a meter in mountainous Adjara. Schools have been canceled, transportation and utilities have been disrupted.

News of the World • February 24, 02:30 PM • 27586 views

European Parliament adopts resolution on Georgia and recognizes Zurabishvili as legitimate

The European Parliament adopts a resolution on Georgia, recognizing Salome Zurabishvili as the legitimate president. MEPs call for sanctions against the ruling party and new parliamentary elections.

News of the World • February 13, 03:21 PM • 55888 views

Protest in Tbilisi: police detain demonstrators near parliament

In the center of Tbilisi, police detained protesters, including politician Levan Gogichaishvili, for blocking Rustaveli Avenue.

News of the World • February 10, 10:00 PM • 25406 views

Up to 60 days for criticizing officials on social media: Georgia expects new repressions against protesters

The Georgian parliament has passed tough restrictions on protests and criticism of the government. The new laws provide for imprisonment for posts on social media, insulting officials, and organizing rallies.

News of the World • February 8, 03:55 PM • 30630 views

Women protesters in Tbilisi tell about harassment by police

During a protest on February 2 in Tbilisi, police officers massively harassed women and made derogatory comments. The police officers wore masks without insignia, and no perpetrators have been identified.

News of the World • February 8, 02:26 PM • 32027 views

Police detain over 20 participants of opposition rally in Tbilisi

In Tbilisi, police detained more than 20 anti-government protesters, including the former mayor and opposition leaders. The protesters tried to block the entrance to the city, which led to clashes with law enforcement.

News of the World • February 2, 07:27 PM • 28213 views

In Georgia, police continue to search civil society activists

In Tbilisi, law enforcement officers searched the homes of protest movement activists, including the founders of the Daitove group. Equipment, money and protest symbols were seized from one of the activists.

News of the World • February 1, 07:13 PM • 31287 views

Slovak Prime Minister accuses Georgian Legion of involvement in protests: DIU responds

The Main Intelligence Directorate stated that the Georgian National Legion was not part of its structure. The DIU denied Robert Fico's accusations of organizing protests in Slovakia.

Politics • February 1, 08:59 AM • 36677 views

Solidarity marches with those detained during protests announced in Georgia

Today, rallies in support of prisoners of conscience will be held in five cities of Georgia. Participants of all the marches will gather near the parliament, such actions will be held every Friday.

News of the World • January 24, 01:52 PM • 23044 views

PACE sends mission to Georgia to assess human rights amid political crisis: what is known

The PACE Monitoring Committee is assessing Georgia's fulfillment of its international commitments amid the political crisis. The delegation met with the authorities, the opposition and visited imprisoned activists.

News of the World • January 16, 03:46 PM • 30390 views

Up to 10 protesters detained in Tbilisi near restaurant where judges tried to hold a corporate party

Georgian police detained about 20 people during the protests over the past day. Nine people were detained in Tbilisi, near a restaurant where judges were holding a corporate party, and eight more in Batumi.

News of the World • January 13, 08:51 AM • 23246 views

Georgians are back on Rustaveli Avenue: what's happening in Tbilisi

The 40-day pro-European protests demanding the release of detainees and new parliamentary elections continue in Tbilisi. The protesters held a candlelight vigil on Christmas Eve, and a nationwide strike is planned for January 15.

News of the World • January 6, 10:32 PM • 24480 views

Georgia expels foreigners who participated in protests against freezing of EU accession

The Georgian Interior Ministry has started expulsion proceedings against 91 foreigners, including 25 protesters against the freezing of EU accession talks. 10 people have already left the country.

News of the World • January 4, 11:15 AM • 27927 views

Georgia celebrated the New Year with a massive pro-European rally

Tens of thousands of pro-European demonstrators celebrated the New Year outside Georgia's parliament, continuing their protests against the government. President Salome Zurabishvili joined the protesters, refusing to hand over power to a successor.

News of the World • January 1, 07:22 AM • 25912 views

Protest New Year on Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi: they urge people to come with delicious food and a huge table is already being set up

A series of New Year's Eve protests demanding new elections are planned in the Georgian capital. Participants will collect humanitarian aid for the needy and hold several marches on Rustaveli Avenue.

News of the World • December 31, 07:52 PM • 24619 views

Georgia's new president signs controversial laws on inauguration day

Mikheil Kavelashvili was sworn in as the new president of Georgia and signed a number of controversial laws. The previous president, Salome Zurabishvili, and the opposition do not recognize the legitimacy of his election and the laws he signed.

News of the World • December 30, 12:40 PM • 22170 views

Opposition protests against presidential inauguration in Georgia, some detained

The inauguration of Mikheil Kavelashvili as President of Georgia took place in Tbilisi, accompanied by protests.

News of the World • December 29, 05:23 PM • 26727 views

Police detain activists near Georgian parliament

In the center of Tbilisi, police clashed with participants of an anti-government rally against the legitimacy of President Kavelashvili. One demonstrator was injured during the clashes, and the number of detainees is unknown.

News of the World • December 29, 11:52 AM • 24879 views

Georgian President Zurabishvili leaves the palace before the inauguration of her successor

Salome Zurabishvili announced her voluntary withdrawal from the Orbeliani Presidential Palace in Tbilisi. She called the upcoming inauguration of the new president, Mikheil Kavelashvili, a “travesty” and declared her unwavering commitment to the country.

News of the World • December 29, 08:19 AM • 23698 views

Zurabishvili says she will stay at the Presidential residence

Salome Zurabishvili says she is staying in the Orbeliani presidential palace in Tbilisi ahead of the new president's inauguration. She does not recognize the results of the December 14 presidential election, which was won by Mikheil Kavelashvili.

Politics • December 28, 08:45 PM • 37185 views

In Tbilisi, women marched in protest. One of the participants was attacked by a supporter of the “Georgian Dream”

Women's protest marches “For Georgia” were held in Tbilisi and three other cities in Georgia. During the march in Tbilisi, an unknown person attacked a participant, and President Salome Zurabishvili supported the protesters.

News of the World • December 25, 06:35 PM • 23545 views

The crisis in Georgia is deepening: Zurabishvili announced the creation of a council to prepare new elections

Salome Zurabishvili announced the creation of a council to prepare for new parliamentary elections. The President warned the Georgian Dream that if no agreement is reached by December 29, the regime will collapse.

News of the World • December 24, 07:11 PM • 24014 views

“Georgians have the right to move towards a united Europe": Duda assures Zurabishvili of support

Polish President Andrzej Duda expressed support for Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili and her European aspirations. He supported holding new parliamentary elections in Georgia in accordance with OSCE recommendations.

News of the World • December 24, 02:45 AM • 20194 views

Zurabishvili responds to the threat of arrest by the head of the Georgian government

Salome Zurabishvili said “We are not afraid” in response to the threats of imprisonment from Prime Minister Kobakhidze. The President supported the protesters in Tbilisi and insisted that new parliamentary elections be called.

News of the World • December 22, 08:22 PM • 29016 views

“Chain of Unity": Georgians are preparing a large-scale protest against the new president

On December 28, Georgia will hold an hour-long protest called the Chain of Unity against the inauguration of the new president. The protesters will form a human chain on the streets of seven locations in Tbilisi and other cities.

News of the World • December 22, 11:24 AM • 23026 views