Snow disaster in Georgia: buses stopped in Batumi, schools and airport closed

Western Georgia continues to be covered with snow in late February. In Batumi, the snow cover has exceeded 50 cm, in mountainous Adjara it is already about a meter, UNN reports with reference to Novosti Georgia.

According to media reports, the roads that had been cleared the day before were covered with snow again in the morning.

Schools and kindergartens have been suspended in all six municipalities of Adjara: Batumi, Kobuleti, Khelvachauri, Keda, Shuahevi and Khulo, Batumelebi reports.

A number of settlements, including Batumi, continue to experience problems with electricity, gas and water supply.

Due to heavy snowfall and blizzards, eight flights have been canceled at Batumi International Airport today, with planes being diverted to Kutaisi where possible.

Batumi-Tbilisi-Batumi trains continue to run, but Georgian Railways has canceled flights to Ozurgeti and Kutaisi.

In Zugdidi municipality, three schools have been temporarily closed - in the villages of Jumi, Abastumani and Odishi. In Poti, classes have been canceled in all public schools and kindergartens.

