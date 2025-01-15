Railroad collapse in Poland due to bad weather: some trains are delayed up to 10 hours

Due to bad weather, Poland's railways are in a state of collapse, with train delays of up to ten hours on some routes, reports Polish Radio, UNN writes.

Details

Polish railways are experiencing serious disruptions in train service due to freezing rain. Almost 115 trains have been delayed or canceled across Poland.

The contact network is icy, so delays are recorded on several routes. The longest waits are on the Warsaw-Gdynia and Olsztyn-Elbląg highways.

Blocked trains are transported by diesel locomotives. In some places, traffic is one-way. On some routes, train delays can be up to ten hours.

Ruslana Krzeminska, the head of the press service of the Polish Railways, told Polskie Radio that difficulties arise, in particular, in the Warmia and Mazury and Kujawy-Pomerania voivodeships.

"The weather conditions tonight are having an impact. Our services are working at 110 percent. We are using additional trains to resolve the situation, and we are also informing about the weather. We inform passengers about late arrivals, delays and cancellations on the passenger portal," she said.

According to PKP Intercity, delays also occur on train routes entering Poland from Germany. Weather forecasters do not predict any improvement in weather conditions.

"Opole, Silesia, Lodz, and the southern regions in general, as well as Podkarpackie and Lesser Poland, are at the highest risk of icy precipitation," said Kamil Walczak, a forecaster at the Institute of Meteorology and Water Management.

The police are also calling for caution and slower speeds. The bad weather in Poland will last until the end of the day. In some voivodeships, the Institute of Meteorology has issued a second-degree warning.

