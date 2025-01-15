Railroad collapse in Poland due to bad weather: some trains are delayed up to 10 hours

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 128605 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 116779 views

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 124838 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 126048 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 157444 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108299 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 154073 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104177 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113763 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117086 views

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 107324 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon "happy vassalization" towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 39317 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116081 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114035 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

06:35 PM • 39430 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 128612 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 157451 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 154077 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 182960 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 172397 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114035 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116081 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138256 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130246 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147836 views
Railroad collapse in Poland due to bad weather: some trains are delayed up to 10 hours

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26442 views

The Polish railroad has experienced serious traffic disruptions due to the weather, with 115 trains delayed or canceled. The biggest problems are observed on the Warsaw-Gdynia and Olsztyn-Elbląg routes due to icy conditions on the overhead lines.

Due to bad weather, Poland's railways are in a state of collapse, with train delays of up to ten hours on some routes, reports Polish Radio, UNN writes.

Details

Polish railways are experiencing serious disruptions in train service due to freezing rain. Almost 115 trains have been delayed or canceled across Poland.

The contact network is icy, so delays are recorded on several routes. The longest waits are on the Warsaw-Gdynia and Olsztyn-Elbląg highways.

Blocked trains are transported by diesel locomotives. In some places, traffic is one-way. On some routes, train delays can be up to ten hours.

Ruslana Krzeminska, the head of the press service of the Polish Railways, told Polskie Radio that difficulties arise, in particular, in the Warmia and Mazury and Kujawy-Pomerania voivodeships.

"The weather conditions tonight are having an impact. Our services are working at 110 percent. We are using additional trains to resolve the situation, and we are also informing about the weather. We inform passengers about late arrivals, delays and cancellations on the passenger portal," she said.

According to PKP Intercity, delays also occur on train routes entering Poland from Germany. Weather forecasters do not predict any improvement in weather conditions. 

"Opole, Silesia, Lodz, and the southern regions in general, as well as Podkarpackie and Lesser Poland, are at the highest risk of icy precipitation," said Kamil Walczak, a forecaster at the Institute of Meteorology and Water Management.

The police are also calling for caution and slower speeds. The bad weather in Poland will last until the end of the day. In some voivodeships, the Institute of Meteorology has issued a second-degree warning.

Record snowfall in Seoul: bad weather paralyzed transport and led to victims27.11.24, 14:26 • 15323 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
seoulSeoul
warsawWarsaw
germanyGermany
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising