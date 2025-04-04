$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15574 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28355 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64636 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213598 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122494 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391757 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310635 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213724 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244208 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255090 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22709 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45198 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45198 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131610 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131610 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14749 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14020 views

05:58 PM • 14020 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131692 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131692 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213598 views
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213598 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391757 views
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391757 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254256 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254256 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310635 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3008 views

07:44 PM • 3008 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14084 views

05:58 PM • 14084 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45261 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45261 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72073 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72073 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57171 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57171 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Products

Forbes

Nintendo Switch 2: Release date, price and specifications of the new console

Nintendo announced the release of Switch 2 on June 5 at a price of $449. 99. The console will have a 7.9-inch screen, improved Joy-Cons, and an exclusive Mario Kart World game.

News of the World • April 3, 09:11 AM • 125336 views

Key challenges of artificial intelligence: what was discussed at AI Day 2025 Forbes Ukraine with the participation of FAVBET Tech

The first AI Day 2025 conference dedicated to the application of AI in business was held in Ukraine. Experts discussed the impact of AI on the economy, legal aspects, and new management roles.

Economy • April 3, 08:30 AM • 9434 views

Six Ukrainians make it into Forbes' ranking of the world's richest people: names

In 2025, Forbes counted six Ukrainian billionaire businessmen. Rinat Akhmetov became the wealthiest with a fortune of $7.9 billion, and Petro Poroshenko returned to the list.

Economy • April 1, 03:11 PM • 53006 views

MHP paid UAH 7.6 billion in taxes in 2024

In 2024, MHP paid UAH 7. 6 billion in taxes to the budgets of all levels. Over three years, including the period of full-scale invasion, the amount of tax payments amounted to UAH 18.2 billion.

Business News • February 17, 08:03 AM • 45037 views

Mykhailo Poplavskyi is in the top 4 influencers of Ukraine according to Forbes

Mykhailo Poplavskyi is in the top 4 influencers of Ukraine according to Forbes.

Society • February 8, 07:46 AM • 31677 views

MHP is the first in Ukraine to receive an international certificate in road safety

MHP was the first in Ukraine to receive an international certificate in road safety.

Business News • February 4, 12:53 PM • 62120 views

Kanye West has become a billionaire again

Eton Venture Services has estimated Kanye West's net worth at $2. 77 billion in 2025. The estimate is based on the music portfolio and rights to the Yeezy brand after the loss of the contract with Adidas in 2022.

UNN Lite • January 24, 03:14 PM • 115021 views

Agrarian Davos: MHP represented Ukraine at the international exhibition Grüne Woche in Berlin

MHP represented Ukraine at the international exhibition Grüne Woche in Berlin.

Business News • January 21, 01:00 PM • 73137 views
Exclusive

Donald and Melania Trump's memecoins: a new trend in the crypto market

Donald and Melania Trump's memcoins have become a sensation on the crypto market, impressing with a capitalization that exceeds the wealth of their founders. Launched on the Solana blockchain, $TRUMP and $MELANIA quickly gained popularity, demonstrating the unique capabilities of the crypto market, but remain high-risk assets that are more suitable for speculation than for stable investments.

Economy • January 20, 02:52 PM • 200829 views

Technologies of 2025: how AI and cybersecurity will affect the world

In 2025, artificial intelligence will become more specialized and focused on specific business tasks. Cybersecurity will evolve due to new threats, and companies will reconsider their approaches to cloud technologies and infrastructure.

Politics • December 31, 10:45 PM • 25479 views

“My cat sings better!": fans reveal Rihanna's ‘terrible’ karaoke performance

The winner of 9 Grammys, Rihanna, received a wave of criticism on social media after her karaoke performance. Users compared her singing to a “bleeding microphone” and cat singing.

News of the World • December 31, 09:53 AM • 101438 views

Experts: controversial amendment to the draft law lobbied by Darnitsa plant will increase prices by 15%

Experts say the controversial amendment to the draft law lobbied by Darnitsa plant will raise prices by 15%.

Economy • December 14, 12:39 PM • 166947 views

Beyonce topped the Billboard rating despite the Diddy scandal: who else is in the top 3?

Billboard recognized Beyonce as the best pop star of the XXI century, despite the scandal over ties with Diddy. Second and third places went to Taylor Swift and Rihanna, respectively.

News of the World • December 4, 01:23 PM • 107377 views

Volodymyr Nosov, owner of the WhiteBIT crypto exchange: biography, exchange foundation, and development of the crypto industry

Volodymyr Nosov, the founder of WhiteBIT, has gone from trading to creating Europe's largest crypto exchange. He invests in the development of the ecosystem and actively supports Ukraine.

Business News • December 4, 11:00 AM • 162 views

Cyprus has revoked the "golden passports" of russian billionaires from the Forbes list

The Cypriot authorities have revoked the citizenship of 77 foreigners, including seven russian billionaires from the Forbes list. Along with them, their family members lost their citizenship.

Economy • November 27, 04:04 PM • 20083 views

One Tree Hill actor Paul Thiel dies at the age of 35

Actor Paul Thiel has died at the age of 35 after a long battle with cancer. He was known for his role as Josh in the TV series One Tree Hill and other television and theater work.

News of the World • November 19, 09:32 AM • 13259 views

President: no one created dozens of new brigades

The President stated that only reserve units were created in Ukraine. Experienced soldiers became their core, around which mobilized fighters are formed.

War • November 16, 11:12 AM • 30123 views

A risky bet that has paid off so triumphantly: Musk is having an increasing impact on Trump's return to the White House

Elon Musk has become the most influential figure in the entourage of US President-elect Donald Trump. Since Trump's victory, Musk's fortune has increased by $21 billion, and his influence on future policy continues to grow.

Politics • November 11, 03:37 PM • 21285 views

Time, not money: the legendary Warren Buffett named the most valuable asset in the world

Billionaire Warren Buffett, 94, said that time is the most valuable asset, not material wealth. He earned 99% of his $145.9 billion fortune after the age of 50 by relying on long-term investments.

Economy • November 10, 11:34 PM • 25351 views

Famous Odesa millionaire and Kyiv Post owner Adnan Kivan dies

The founder of KADORR Group, Adnan Kiwan, passed away on October 28, 2024. The businessman of Arab origin with a fortune of $240 million was known as a real estate developer and owner of media assets.

Society • October 28, 09:48 AM • 13691 views

Top smartphone trends in 2025

An expert predicts key trends in the smartphone industry for 2025. These include improved AI, enhanced security, multi-screen displays, eco-friendly manufacturing and new battery technologies.

Technologies • October 22, 04:25 PM • 18803 views

MHP is one of the leaders among poultry producers in the European and global markets

For the second year in a row, MHP has been the leader in poultry production in Europe and the 8th in the world. The company invests in technology, exports to 70+ countries and plans to further modernize its production.

Business News • October 21, 07:49 AM • 42731 views

A magical eleven minutes and three goals: Lionel Messi sets a historic record for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi scored his first MLS hat trick in 11 minutes to help Inter Miami defeat the New England Revolution 6-2. The team finished the season with a record 74 points and a winning percentage of 0.765.

Sports • October 20, 11:33 AM • 22063 views

Forbes releases ranking of the world's highest paid footballers

Forbes has published the top 10 football players with the highest salaries in the 2024/25 season. Cristiano Ronaldo leads the way with an annual income of $285 million, followed by Messi and Neymar.

Sports • October 17, 11:35 PM • 19773 views

MHP expands international presence to support stable business operations in Ukraine

MHP became a partner of the International Autumn Fair in Croatia, investing in the country's food industry. The company has invested EUR 44.5 million, created 200 jobs and plans to further develop in the Southeast European market.

Business News • September 25, 06:01 AM • 43583 views

Maxim Krippa commented on the acquisition of the Ukraina Hotel

Maxim Krippa's Ola Fine LLC has won the auction for the privatization of the Ukraina Hotel in Kyiv for UAH 2. 5 billion. Krippa believes the price is reasonable and plans to reconstruct the hotel while maintaining its profile.

Economy • September 20, 01:23 PM • 13857 views

SALIC acquired 12.6% of the total number of MHP shares on the stock market

Saudi Arabia's SALIC has acquired more than 13. 5 million GDRs of MHP SE, gaining a 12.6% stake in the company. This will not affect MHP's operations and the share of Yuriy Kosyuk, who remains the largest shareholder.

Business News • September 18, 01:00 PM • 26348 views

Train ticket prices: Ukrzaliznytsia plans to increase tariffs and other changes

UZ is developing a model for changing tariffs for passenger transportation, including domestic and Intercity+. The company plans to increase base fares moderately every year and introduce flexible pricing depending on the popularity of flights.

Society • August 16, 09:59 AM • 18790 views

MHP became a partner of The Will to Win and Volia Space at the Olympic Games

MHP and the MHP Community Foundation supported The Will to Win project at the Ukrainian House at the Paris Olympics. Volia Space has become a cultural center of Ukraine, demonstrating the will to win through exhibitions and films about Ukrainian athletes.

War • August 12, 10:15 AM • 33880 views

Zelensky confirms that in July the Defense Forces used more drones than the occupier

President Zelenskiy reports that in July, the Ukrainian military used more drones than the Russian occupiers. Ukraine plans to increase production of its own missiles and has contracted one million drones for this year.

War • August 6, 04:23 PM • 26754 views