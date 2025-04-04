Nintendo announced the release of Switch 2 on June 5 at a price of $449. 99. The console will have a 7.9-inch screen, improved Joy-Cons, and an exclusive Mario Kart World game.
The first AI Day 2025 conference dedicated to the application of AI in business was held in Ukraine. Experts discussed the impact of AI on the economy, legal aspects, and new management roles.
In 2025, Forbes counted six Ukrainian billionaire businessmen. Rinat Akhmetov became the wealthiest with a fortune of $7.9 billion, and Petro Poroshenko returned to the list.
In 2024, MHP paid UAH 7. 6 billion in taxes to the budgets of all levels. Over three years, including the period of full-scale invasion, the amount of tax payments amounted to UAH 18.2 billion.
Mykhailo Poplavskyi is in the top 4 influencers of Ukraine according to Forbes.
MHP was the first in Ukraine to receive an international certificate in road safety.
Eton Venture Services has estimated Kanye West's net worth at $2. 77 billion in 2025. The estimate is based on the music portfolio and rights to the Yeezy brand after the loss of the contract with Adidas in 2022.
MHP represented Ukraine at the international exhibition Grüne Woche in Berlin.
Donald and Melania Trump's memcoins have become a sensation on the crypto market, impressing with a capitalization that exceeds the wealth of their founders. Launched on the Solana blockchain, $TRUMP and $MELANIA quickly gained popularity, demonstrating the unique capabilities of the crypto market, but remain high-risk assets that are more suitable for speculation than for stable investments.
In 2025, artificial intelligence will become more specialized and focused on specific business tasks. Cybersecurity will evolve due to new threats, and companies will reconsider their approaches to cloud technologies and infrastructure.
The winner of 9 Grammys, Rihanna, received a wave of criticism on social media after her karaoke performance. Users compared her singing to a “bleeding microphone” and cat singing.
Experts say the controversial amendment to the draft law lobbied by Darnitsa plant will raise prices by 15%.
Billboard recognized Beyonce as the best pop star of the XXI century, despite the scandal over ties with Diddy. Second and third places went to Taylor Swift and Rihanna, respectively.
Volodymyr Nosov, the founder of WhiteBIT, has gone from trading to creating Europe's largest crypto exchange. He invests in the development of the ecosystem and actively supports Ukraine.
The Cypriot authorities have revoked the citizenship of 77 foreigners, including seven russian billionaires from the Forbes list. Along with them, their family members lost their citizenship.
Actor Paul Thiel has died at the age of 35 after a long battle with cancer. He was known for his role as Josh in the TV series One Tree Hill and other television and theater work.
The President stated that only reserve units were created in Ukraine. Experienced soldiers became their core, around which mobilized fighters are formed.
Elon Musk has become the most influential figure in the entourage of US President-elect Donald Trump. Since Trump's victory, Musk's fortune has increased by $21 billion, and his influence on future policy continues to grow.
Billionaire Warren Buffett, 94, said that time is the most valuable asset, not material wealth. He earned 99% of his $145.9 billion fortune after the age of 50 by relying on long-term investments.
The founder of KADORR Group, Adnan Kiwan, passed away on October 28, 2024. The businessman of Arab origin with a fortune of $240 million was known as a real estate developer and owner of media assets.
An expert predicts key trends in the smartphone industry for 2025. These include improved AI, enhanced security, multi-screen displays, eco-friendly manufacturing and new battery technologies.
For the second year in a row, MHP has been the leader in poultry production in Europe and the 8th in the world. The company invests in technology, exports to 70+ countries and plans to further modernize its production.
Lionel Messi scored his first MLS hat trick in 11 minutes to help Inter Miami defeat the New England Revolution 6-2. The team finished the season with a record 74 points and a winning percentage of 0.765.
Forbes has published the top 10 football players with the highest salaries in the 2024/25 season. Cristiano Ronaldo leads the way with an annual income of $285 million, followed by Messi and Neymar.
MHP became a partner of the International Autumn Fair in Croatia, investing in the country's food industry. The company has invested EUR 44.5 million, created 200 jobs and plans to further develop in the Southeast European market.
Maxim Krippa's Ola Fine LLC has won the auction for the privatization of the Ukraina Hotel in Kyiv for UAH 2. 5 billion. Krippa believes the price is reasonable and plans to reconstruct the hotel while maintaining its profile.
Saudi Arabia's SALIC has acquired more than 13. 5 million GDRs of MHP SE, gaining a 12.6% stake in the company. This will not affect MHP's operations and the share of Yuriy Kosyuk, who remains the largest shareholder.
UZ is developing a model for changing tariffs for passenger transportation, including domestic and Intercity+. The company plans to increase base fares moderately every year and introduce flexible pricing depending on the popularity of flights.
MHP and the MHP Community Foundation supported The Will to Win project at the Ukrainian House at the Paris Olympics. Volia Space has become a cultural center of Ukraine, demonstrating the will to win through exhibitions and films about Ukrainian athletes.
President Zelenskiy reports that in July, the Ukrainian military used more drones than the Russian occupiers. Ukraine plans to increase production of its own missiles and has contracted one million drones for this year.