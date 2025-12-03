The Dell family will transfer billions to investment accounts for 25 million American children

The family of American billionaire entrepreneur Michael Dell plans to transfer $6.25 billion to investment accounts for 25 million children as part of the Donald Trump administration's state program, known as Trump accounts. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

American businessman Michael Dell and his wife Susan plan to transfer $250 each to the investment accounts of 25 million children in the United States of America, totaling over six billion US dollars.

Michael and Susan Dell are making one of the largest private contributions in American history, which will directly help the next generation of American children through the new Trump accounts program. - Donald Trump stated during a speech at the White House.

It is noted that the Dell funds are to be deposited into accounts created within the framework of Donald Trump's "Invest America" initiative.

It is also envisioned that the federal government of the United States will separately contribute $1,000 to the accounts of children born between 2025 and 2028.

The family's contribution is primarily aimed at children under 10 years old living in areas with a median family income below $150,000 per year.

We believe that the smartest investment we can make is an investment in children. - Michael Dell said at a White House event.

It is assumed that the money will be invested in a fund that will focus on general trends in the American stock market. Children will be able to access the accumulated funds from the age of 18 – for education, vocational training, purchasing their first home, or starting a business.

For reference

Michael Dell is the founder and CEO of Dell Technologies, a company he started with $1,000 while studying at the University of Texas. According to Forbes, his estimated net worth is approximately $150 billion.

The "Trump accounts" program was introduced in 2025 as part of a bill that Trump called the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act." It provides for the opening of individual investment accounts for children, into which both state and private funds can be deposited; the accounts are expected to become operational on July 4, 2026. The White House called the program a tool to support the middle class and involve children in the economic growth of the United States.

Thus, the Trump accounts initiative aims to create long-term financial opportunities for the younger generation and ensure more active participation of citizens in the country's future economic development.

Bill Gates allocates $912 million to fight AIDS and other diseases