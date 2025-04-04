Egg prices in the USA have risen to a record high before Easter due to bird flu. Because of this, Americans have started looking for alternatives, painting potatoes and other products.
Global stock markets fell after Trump announced new tariffs. Nike, Apple, H&M and other companies that depend on imports were the most affected.
Trump's support fell to the lowest level since returning to office – 43%. The reason is the outrage of Americans at his tariff policy and the leak of information about strikes on Yemen.
The leaders of Canada and Mexico discussed a joint action plan against trade restrictions imposed by the United States. Carney announced his intention to fight unfair actions.
Amazon plans to launch 27 Project Kuiper satellites on April 9. The company is going to compete with Elon Musk's SpaceX, which has launched over 8,000 Starlink satellites.
Amazon and OnlyFans founder Tim Stokely have expressed interest in acquiring TikTok as the deadline to find a buyer in the US approaches. This comes amid concerns about the app's ties to China.
Russian representative Kirill Dmitriev received a license to visit the United States, where he met with representatives of the Trump administration.
Tornadoes and heavy rains have passed through the central and southern US states. Power lines were destroyed, buildings and trees were damaged in Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee and other states.
Taiwan reported the detection of 59 Chinese aircraft and 23 ships near the island. Some of the aircraft crossed the median line of the strait, which is an unofficial border.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures fell after Trump announced new tariffs on imports from China, the EU and Japan. Gold prices rose amid investor concerns.
The Trump administration is imposing a 25% duty on imports of beer and empty aluminum cans from April 4. This decision will affect beer imports of $7.5 billion, where Mexico is the leader.
The US is demanding that the EU continue to purchase American weapons. This comes amid Europe's desire to develop its own defense industry, limiting the role of companies from the US and Britain.
The authorities condemned the calls for a boycott organized by the opposition after the arrest of the mayor of Istanbul. The Minister of Trade called it an attempt to undermine the country's economic stability.
China has launched the second phase of military exercises around Taiwan, Strait Thunder-2025A, to blockade the island. The international community has expressed concern about China's actions.
Donald Trump will meet with officials to discuss the future of TikTok in the US. By April 5, TikTok must find a new owner, otherwise it may be banned.
The UN has refuted Israel's claims of sufficient food in Gaza, emphasizing a critical lack of resources. Programs have been suspended due to a lack of humanitarian aid deliveries.
The US administration is considering new sanctions and economic measures to force Ukraine and russia to agree. The White House is disappointed with the lack of progress in negotiations and moscow's resistance to peace initiatives.
Jens-Frederik Nielsen emphasized the importance of cooperation with Denmark on the path to sovereignty. Greenland is interested in partnership with the USA in the fields of trade and security, but excludes integration.
The bodies of 15 humanitarian workers were found in the southern Gaza Strip. The UN is calling for an immediate investigation into the incident with the participation of the Israeli military.
Oil prices rose due to investor fears after Trump threatened to impose secondary duties on Russian oil and warnings to Iran. Analysts believe that Trump may not fulfill his threats.
The price of gold rose to an all-time high due to concerns about Trump's tariff plans. Investors are seeking refuge in assets amid a possible trade war.
US President Donald Trump said a deal with ByteDance to sell TikTok in the US, which is used by 170 million Americans, will be reached by Saturday. Blackstone may make a minority investment.
Donald Trump has stated that Volodymyr Zelenskyy may have serious problems if he refuses the rare earth mineral mining agreement. Trump also believes that Ukraine will never become a member of NATO.
South Korean police are investigating a case against a 56-year-old man suspected of causing a large-scale forest fire. As a result of the tragedy, 30 people died and thousands of structures were destroyed.
Alexander Stubb unexpectedly met with Donald Trump in Florida. The presidents played golf and discussed strengthening the partnership between the United States and Finland, including the development of icebreakers.
Hamas announced its agreement to a ceasefire proposal that includes a transition phase and the weekly release of hostages. Egypt has received positive signals from Israel regarding the agreement.
The new mineral agreement between the US and Ukraine has raised concerns among Ukrainian officials. The agreement gives the US control over investments and profits from resources.
The Romanian Defense Council has approved a plan to increase the number of small warships to strengthen its position in the Black Sea and on NATO's eastern flank. The country plans to increase defense spending to 2.5% of GDP.
All USAID employees will be dismissed by September 30. The US State Department will take over USAID programs, but employees will not be automatically transferred.
The Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina has issued an international arrest warrant for Milorad Dodik and the Chairman of the National Assembly, Nenad Stevandic, for attempting to undermine the territorial integrity of the state. Dodik supports Putin and wants to separate the enclave.