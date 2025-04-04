$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 4182 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 12184 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 54509 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 196085 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 113426 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 375208 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300265 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212265 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243396 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254718 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 121059 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117935 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 47593 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 61490 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 115310 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 116547 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 196085 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 375208 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 246877 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300265 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10034 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33957 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62263 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48362 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 118709 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Organizations

Reuters

News by theme

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

Egg prices in the USA have risen to a record high before Easter due to bird flu. Because of this, Americans have started looking for alternatives, painting potatoes and other products.

Economy • 01:48 PM • 11661 views

Trump's tariffs led to the sharpest fall in US stocks since COVID: the situation in the markets

Global stock markets fell after Trump announced new tariffs. Nike, Apple, H&amp;M and other companies that depend on imports were the most affected.

Economy • April 4, 10:30 AM • 3080 views

Trump's rating fell to the lowest mark since returning to the White House - survey

Trump's support fell to the lowest level since returning to office – 43%. The reason is the outrage of Americans at his tariff policy and the leak of information about strikes on Yemen.

Politics • April 3, 09:13 PM • 4518 views

Canada and Mexico agree on actions amid "customs war" from the US

The leaders of Canada and Mexico discussed a joint action plan against trade restrictions imposed by the United States. Carney announced his intention to fight unfair actions.

News of the World • April 3, 01:39 PM • 8864 views

Will they compete with Starlink? The launch date of Amazon's first Kuiper satellites has been announced

Amazon plans to launch 27 Project Kuiper satellites on April 9. The company is going to compete with Elon Musk's SpaceX, which has launched over 8,000 Starlink satellites.

News of the World • April 3, 01:22 PM • 9842 views

Deadline approaching: Amazon and OnlyFans founder join the fight for TikTok in the US

Amazon and OnlyFans founder Tim Stokely have expressed interest in acquiring TikTok as the deadline to find a buyer in the US approaches. This comes amid concerns about the app's ties to China.

News of the World • April 3, 07:00 AM • 5580 views

Putin's special representative held a meeting with American officials in the United States: the content of the negotiations remained unknown

Russian representative Kirill Dmitriev received a license to visit the United States, where he met with representatives of the Trump administration.

News of the World • April 3, 05:14 AM • 4822 views

Tornadoes and heavy rains are destroying the southern and central US states: catastrophic floods are expected

Tornadoes and heavy rains have passed through the central and southern US states. Power lines were destroyed, buildings and trees were damaged in Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee and other states.

News of the World • April 3, 03:47 AM • 5060 views

China has increased military activity around Taiwan: dozens of planes and ships

Taiwan reported the detection of 59 Chinese aircraft and 23 ships near the island. Some of the aircraft crossed the median line of the strait, which is an unofficial border.

News of the World • April 3, 01:39 AM • 3866 views

US stock futures fall, gold rises after Trump's tariff announcements

S&amp;P 500 and Nasdaq futures fell after Trump announced new tariffs on imports from China, the EU and Japan. Gold prices rose amid investor concerns.

News of the World • April 2, 10:49 PM • 4556 views

The US is imposing a 25% duty on imports of beer and aluminum cans - media

The Trump administration is imposing a 25% duty on imports of beer and empty aluminum cans from April 4. This decision will affect beer imports of $7.5 billion, where Mexico is the leader.

Economy • April 2, 06:45 PM • 13354 views

US wants Europe to continue buying American weapons, despite the EU plan - Reuters

The US is demanding that the EU continue to purchase American weapons. This comes amid Europe's desire to develop its own defense industry, limiting the role of companies from the US and Britain.

Economy • April 2, 01:57 PM • 22618 views

Protests continue in Turkey after the arrest of the mayor of Istanbul: what the authorities and the opposition say

The authorities condemned the calls for a boycott organized by the opposition after the arrest of the mayor of Istanbul. The Minister of Trade called it an attempt to undermine the country's economic stability.

Politics • April 2, 10:33 AM • 13611 views

China is conducting large-scale military exercises around Taiwan Strait Thunder-2025A

China has launched the second phase of military exercises around Taiwan, Strait Thunder-2025A, to blockade the island. The international community has expressed concern about China's actions.

News of the World • April 2, 01:17 AM • 9607 views

Trump to discuss TikTok's fate at Wednesday meeting

Donald Trump will meet with officials to discuss the future of TikTok in the US. By April 5, TikTok must find a new owner, otherwise it may be banned.

News of the World • April 1, 10:57 PM • 11733 views

UN: Israel's claims of enough food in Gaza are false

The UN has refuted Israel's claims of sufficient food in Gaza, emphasizing a critical lack of resources. Programs have been suspended due to a lack of humanitarian aid deliveries.

News of the World • April 1, 08:52 PM • 5094 views

The US may increase pressure on Kyiv and moscow due to the stalemate in peace talks: details

The US administration is considering new sanctions and economic measures to force Ukraine and russia to agree. The White House is disappointed with the lack of progress in negotiations and moscow's resistance to peace initiatives.

War • April 1, 08:31 PM • 10634 views

Greenland's Prime Minister declares aspiration for independence and partnership with Denmark

Jens-Frederik Nielsen emphasized the importance of cooperation with Denmark on the path to sovereignty. Greenland is interested in partnership with the USA in the fields of trade and security, but excludes integration.

News of the World • March 31, 11:34 PM • 11115 views

The bodies of 15 humanitarian workers were found in Gaza: details of the tragedy

The bodies of 15 humanitarian workers were found in the southern Gaza Strip. The UN is calling for an immediate investigation into the incident with the participation of the Israeli military.

News of the World • March 31, 10:31 PM • 8266 views

Oil is rising on expectations of Trump's actions on Russian oil and Iran

Oil prices rose due to investor fears after Trump threatened to impose secondary duties on Russian oil and warnings to Iran. Analysts believe that Trump may not fulfill his threats.

Economy • March 31, 02:17 PM • 45513 views

Trump's tariff wars pushed gold to a record high

The price of gold rose to an all-time high due to concerns about Trump's tariff plans. Investors are seeking refuge in assets amid a possible trade war.

News of the World • March 31, 07:21 AM • 28364 views

Trump expects TikTok deal in US by Saturday deadline

US President Donald Trump said a deal with ByteDance to sell TikTok in the US, which is used by 170 million Americans, will be reached by Saturday. Blackstone may make a minority investment.

News of the World • March 31, 05:19 AM • 13579 views

Trump threatens Zelenskyy over mineral deal

Donald Trump has stated that Volodymyr Zelenskyy may have serious problems if he refuses the rare earth mineral mining agreement. Trump also believes that Ukraine will never become a member of NATO.

Economy • March 31, 01:32 AM • 101089 views

In South Korea, a 56-year-old man is suspected of organizing a deadly fire

South Korean police are investigating a case against a 56-year-old man suspected of causing a large-scale forest fire. As a result of the tragedy, 30 people died and thousands of structures were destroyed.

News of the World • March 30, 11:17 AM • 42818 views

Played golf and agreed on "necessary icebreakers": Trump's meeting with the President of Finland

Alexander Stubb unexpectedly met with Donald Trump in Florida. The presidents played golf and discussed strengthening the partnership between the United States and Finland, including the development of icebreakers.

Politics • March 30, 01:56 AM • 22460 views

Hamas has agreed to a new ceasefire proposal in the Gaza Strip - Reuters

Hamas announced its agreement to a ceasefire proposal that includes a transition phase and the weekly release of hostages. Egypt has received positive signals from Israel regarding the agreement.

News of the World • March 30, 01:31 AM • 14416 views

New US-Ukraine agreement: what officials on both sides of the Atlantic are saying about it and whether Ukrainians should worry

The new mineral agreement between the US and Ukraine has raised concerns among Ukrainian officials. The agreement gives the US control over investments and profits from resources.

Economy • March 29, 02:28 PM • 732124 views

Romania wants to strengthen NATO's position in the Black Sea

The Romanian Defense Council has approved a plan to increase the number of small warships to strengthen its position in the Black Sea and on NATO's eastern flank. The country plans to increase defense spending to 2.5% of GDP.

War • March 29, 12:25 AM • 35358 views

All USAID employees will be dismissed by September 30 - Reuters

All USAID employees will be dismissed by September 30. The US State Department will take over USAID programs, but employees will not be automatically transferred.

News of the World • March 28, 06:38 PM • 67490 views

An international arrest warrant issued for Bosnian Serb leader Dodik

The Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina has issued an international arrest warrant for Milorad Dodik and the Chairman of the National Assembly, Nenad Stevandic, for attempting to undermine the territorial integrity of the state. Dodik supports Putin and wants to separate the enclave.

News of the World • March 28, 11:00 AM • 23336 views