Tornadoes and heavy rains are destroying the southern and central US states: catastrophic floods are expected
Tornadoes and heavy rains have passed through the central and southern US states. Power lines were destroyed, buildings and trees were damaged in Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee and other states.
Powerful tornadoes and heavy rains swept through the central and southern US states on Wednesday, causing serious damage in several regions. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
According to the National Weather Service, at least 15 tornadoes have already been recorded, covering several states. The storm brought strong winds, hail and rain, which broke power lines, damaged buildings and trees.
Although there is no information about casualties at the moment, the storm has created serious problems for infrastructure in states such as Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Oklahoma. Meteorologists warn of a further threat of tornadoes and flash floods, which may continue until the end of the week.
The situation in Arkansas, Missouri and Tennessee is particularly important, where heavy rains are expected, which could lead to catastrophic floods. In some areas, rainfall may reach 38 cm, which raises serious concerns about possible flooding and rivers overflowing.
The situation is forecast to only worsen by the end of the week as storm systems continue to move east, bringing new dangers to numerous communities.
