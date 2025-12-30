$42.060.13
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
03:07 AM • 2056 views
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
01:10 AM • 6954 views
"We cannot simply leave our territories" - Zelenskyy on "peace talks"
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russian advance of 3,000 kilometers over the past year cost Russia hundreds of thousands of casualties. He noted that the number of mobilized in Russia now equals irreversible losses, indicating a halt in the growth of the Russian army.

Despite the advance of Russian forces in some sections of the front, Russia is suffering heavy personnel losses, which cannot be assessed solely by the area of captured territories. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Fox News, reports UNN.

Details

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, over the past year, Russian troops managed to advance approximately 3,000 kilometers, but this movement cost Russia hundreds of thousands of military losses.

He noted that Russia is not demonstrating real achievements: the growth of its army has stopped. If earlier up to 43,000 people were mobilized monthly, now for the first time the number of conscripts is actually equal to irretrievable losses.

If you look at kilometers - they win. If you look at people - they lose

- said Zelenskyy.

This indicates that the Russian army is no longer growing. The President expressed hope that the war will finally be stopped in 2026. Otherwise, Putin may resort to large-scale mobilization, but currently, due to public discontent, he is forced to rely on contract service.

The President of Ukraine also emphasized that conditions have now been created under which the United States is able to significantly accelerate the approach of peace.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with Fox News that without weapons from the United States, Ukraine will not be able to win the war, especially in air defense. According to him, Russian troops are massively using drones and missiles, and the existing air defense systems are not enough for complete protection.

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Fox News
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine