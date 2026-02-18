$43.260.09
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1110 views

Today, February 18, Muslim communities in many countries around the world begin celebrating Ramadan. This is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, dedicated to fasting, prayer, and spiritual self-improvement.

Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewal

Today, February 18, Muslim communities in many countries around the world are beginning the celebration of Ramadan - one of the most important periods of the Islamic religious calendar. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic (Hijri) calendar and is dedicated to fasting, prayer, charity, and spiritual self-improvement, UNN reports.

When Ramadan begins and ends in 2026

Because the Islamic calendar is based on lunar cycles, the exact start date of Ramadan is determined by observing the new moon (crescent) - the so-called hilal. Traditionally, Muslim communities announce the beginning of the month after the evening sighting of the Moon on the 29th day of the previous month of Sha'ban.

In 2026, Ramadan will begin on the evening of February 18, and the first day of fasting will be February 19, however, the exact start may vary slightly in different countries depending on local moon sighting.

The duration of the month also depends on the lunar cycle and can be 29 or 30 days. Approximately, Ramadan will last until April 2026, ending with Eid al-Fitr - the feast of breaking the fast, which marks the end of fasting.

The essence and meaning of Ramadan

Ramadan is not just a period of abstaining from food. It is one of the five pillars of Islam, obligatory for every adult and healthy Muslim.

Throughout the month, believers abstain from food, drink, and other bodily needs from dawn to sunset. Fasting is not only a physical restriction but also a time for spiritual purification, prayer, and reflection, during which increased attention is paid to reading the Quran, sincere prayer, and charity.

The first meal before dawn is called suhoor, and dinner after sunset is iftar. These moments often become an opportunity for family and community gatherings.

One of the most important days of Ramadan is Laylat al-Qadr (Night of Destiny) - a night considered to be a time of the most powerful grace and the moment of the beginning of the revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad.

Social and spiritual context in 2026

Ramadan 2026 takes place in various parts of the world under difficult circumstances. In regions such as Palestine and the Gaza Strip, believers perform prayer rituals and try to maintain community life, despite significant destruction of places of worship and residential areas caused by the ongoing conflict.

At the same time, in many countries, Muslim communities are preparing for Ramadan, upholding traditions, organizing iftar meetings, charitable initiatives, and special prayer sessions that strengthen social ties and the spirituality of believers.

Rituals and practice during Ramadan

Fasting during Ramadan is accompanied by a number of practices that contribute to spiritual development:

  • deepened prayer and evening tarawih prayers;
    • reading and reflecting on the meaning of the Quran;
      • charitable contributions, including zakat al-fitr - alms given at the end of the month;
        • increased attention to inner discipline, restraint, and empathy for the needy.

          Ramadan is a time not only for religious fasting but also for deep rethinking, spiritual improvement, and active charity. In 2026, this month once again united believers around the world in their desire to be closer to God, more open to compassion, and to support each other in difficult times.

          Andrii Tymoshchenkov

