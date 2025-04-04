Hamas rejected the Israeli ceasefire proposal, accusing Israel of thwarting mediators' efforts. Israel has announced the start of an expanded military operation in Gaza.
The Israeli Defense Minister announced the start of an expanded military operation in Gaza. The goal is to seize territories to create security zones and evacuate civilians.
The UN has refuted Israel's claims of sufficient food in Gaza, emphasizing a critical lack of resources. Programs have been suspended due to a lack of humanitarian aid deliveries.
The bodies of 15 humanitarian workers were found in the southern Gaza Strip. The UN is calling for an immediate investigation into the incident with the participation of the Israeli military.
The Israel Defense Forces is resuming hostilities in the sectors of Rafah, Al-Nasr, Al-Shawka and other areas of Gaza. Residents need to urgently move to the shelter in Al-Mawasi.
Israeli forces advanced deeper into Rafah, to the Al-Jneina area, destroying Hamas targets. At the same time, airstrikes continue on militant positions throughout Gaza.
Hamas announced its agreement to a ceasefire proposal that includes a transition phase and the weekly release of hostages. Egypt has received positive signals from Israel regarding the agreement.
Egypt is mediating ceasefire talks in Gaza. The new proposal involves Hamas releasing five Israeli hostages each week.
Hamas is discussing extending the ceasefire and exchanging prisoners with Egypt and Qatar. Resuming humanitarian aid to Gaza is also important, but there has been little progress so far.
The UN World Food Program reports a critical situation in Gaza, where food reserves are only enough for two weeks. Humanitarian aid has almost stopped due to the fighting.
Hamas spokesman Abdel-Latif Al-Kanua was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Jabalia. This is another blow to the Hamas leadership after the resumption of hostilities.
The Israeli military has developed a plan to re-invade the Gaza Strip to destroy Hamas and establish control over the territory. The plan envisages the relocation of the population to a "humanitarian zone".
On Monday evening, the Houthis and Hamas terrorists attacked Israel with rockets. Sirens sounded near Gaza and in other areas of Israel, rockets were intercepted.
As a result of an Israeli strike on the Nasser Hospital in Gaza, Ismail Barhoum, a Hamas official, was eliminated. Israel claims he was a key terrorist.
The Israeli army launched airstrikes on Gaza, destroying Ahmad Salman and Jamil Omar. They were involved in preparing for the October 7 attack.
Israeli forces are planning a new ground campaign in Gaza with a possible occupation. The decision depends on ceasefire negotiations and may include increased control and evacuation of civilians.
A demonstration took place in Tel Aviv demanding the immediate return of 59 hostages held in Gaza. Protesters are calling for a ceasefire and the release of prisoners, and are also criticizing Netanyahu.
Salah al-Bardawil, a senior member of Hamas, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, along with his wife. Israel has not yet commented on the incident.
Israeli Defense Minister says the army will continue to seize Gaza. This will continue until Hamas releases all hostages.
The Prime Minister of Israel fired the head of the SHABAK security service, Ronen Bar, due to his inability to foresee the Hamas attack. This caused outrage and anti-government demonstrations in Jerusalem.
The Israel Defense Forces are eliminating terrorist infrastructure in Gaza and striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. The operations are aimed at destroying terrorist cells and infrastructure.
The Trump administration accuses Hamas of escalating violence. Militants chose war instead of a truce and the release of hostages, which led to the resumption of hostilities.
The IDF has resumed its ground operation in the Gaza Strip in order to create a buffer zone. The operation is accompanied by airstrikes and the restoration of control over the Netzarim corridor.
The Prime Minister of Israel announced the resumption of hostilities against Hamas in Gaza. He stressed that Israel will continue to fight to achieve its military goals.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed concern about the new outbreak of violence in Gaza, which led to casualties. Kyiv calls for the restoration of the ceasefire and humanitarian aid.
The UN is calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza following the resumption of Israeli airstrikes. UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed shock and called for the release of hostages.
Five Hamas leaders and officials, including the Deputy Minister of Interior and the head of internal operations, were killed in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip. Hamas has accused Israel of escalation.
The Israel Defense Forces called on residents of eastern Gaza to evacuate immediately. This is due to the start of a powerful IDF offensive against terrorist organizations in the region.
Israel has launched a series of airstrikes on Gaza targeting Hamas facilities. More than 230 people have died, including women and children, making these bombings the most powerful since January.
Israel launched intense strikes on Gaza after consultations with the Trump team. The airstrikes were among the largest since the January 19 ceasefire, with Hamas accusing Israel of violating the agreement.