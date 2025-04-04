$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15885 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29054 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64952 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214049 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122742 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391991 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310869 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213777 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244245 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255116 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Hamas has rejected Israel's ceasefire proposal in the Gaza Strip

Hamas rejected the Israeli ceasefire proposal, accusing Israel of thwarting mediators' efforts. Israel has announced the start of an expanded military operation in Gaza.

News of the World • April 3, 12:50 AM • 3500 views

Israel launches major operation in Gaza - Israeli Defense Minister

The Israeli Defense Minister announced the start of an expanded military operation in Gaza. The goal is to seize territories to create security zones and evacuate civilians.

News of the World • April 2, 04:39 AM • 10339 views

UN: Israel's claims of enough food in Gaza are false

The UN has refuted Israel's claims of sufficient food in Gaza, emphasizing a critical lack of resources. Programs have been suspended due to a lack of humanitarian aid deliveries.

News of the World • April 1, 08:52 PM • 5104 views

The bodies of 15 humanitarian workers were found in Gaza: details of the tragedy

The bodies of 15 humanitarian workers were found in the southern Gaza Strip. The UN is calling for an immediate investigation into the incident with the participation of the Israeli military.

News of the World • March 31, 10:31 PM • 8266 views

IDF has again called for the evacuation of residents of Rafah in Gaza: announced the return to hostilities

The Israel Defense Forces is resuming hostilities in the sectors of Rafah, Al-Nasr, Al-Shawka and other areas of Gaza. Residents need to urgently move to the shelter in Al-Mawasi.

News of the World • March 31, 08:19 AM • 11430 views

The IDF has launched a ground operation in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip

Israeli forces advanced deeper into Rafah, to the Al-Jneina area, destroying Hamas targets. At the same time, airstrikes continue on militant positions throughout Gaza.

War • March 30, 03:43 AM • 21712 views

Hamas has agreed to a new ceasefire proposal in the Gaza Strip - Reuters

Hamas announced its agreement to a ceasefire proposal that includes a transition phase and the weekly release of hostages. Egypt has received positive signals from Israel regarding the agreement.

News of the World • March 30, 01:31 AM • 14416 views

Egypt sees positive signals on Gaza ceasefire talks - Reuters

Egypt is mediating ceasefire talks in Gaza. The new proposal involves Hamas releasing five Israeli hostages each week.

News of the World • March 28, 06:52 AM • 31427 views

Negotiations for a ceasefire between Hamas and mediators are ongoing

Hamas is discussing extending the ceasefire and exchanging prisoners with Egypt and Qatar. Resuming humanitarian aid to Gaza is also important, but there has been little progress so far.

News of the World • March 27, 10:02 PM • 11742 views

In Gaza, food reserves are left for 2 weeks: hundreds of thousands are at risk of starvation

The UN World Food Program reports a critical situation in Gaza, where food reserves are only enough for two weeks. Humanitarian aid has almost stopped due to the fighting.

News of the World • March 27, 08:52 PM • 11636 views

Hamas spokesman Abdel-Latif Al-Kanua killed in Israeli airstrike

Hamas spokesman Abdel-Latif Al-Kanua was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Jabalia. This is another blow to the Hamas leadership after the resumption of hostilities.

News of the World • March 27, 12:28 AM • 20708 views

Israel has developed a plan for the complete occupation of Gaza to finally destroy Hamas - media

The Israeli military has developed a plan to re-invade the Gaza Strip to destroy Hamas and establish control over the territory. The plan envisages the relocation of the population to a "humanitarian zone".

War • March 25, 04:23 AM • 22391 views

The Houthis and Hamas attacked Israel with rockets from Yemen and the Gaza Strip

On Monday evening, the Houthis and Hamas terrorists attacked Israel with rockets. Sirens sounded near Gaza and in other areas of Israel, rockets were intercepted.

War • March 24, 11:56 PM • 19663 views

A high-ranking Hamas official was eliminated in the Gaza Strip as a result of a hit on a hospital

As a result of an Israeli strike on the Nasser Hospital in Gaza, Ismail Barhoum, a Hamas official, was eliminated. Israel claims he was a key terrorist.

News of the World • March 24, 11:03 AM • 48996 views

Israel announces the elimination of the deputy commander of the Hamas brigade and the Shejaiya battalion

The Israeli army launched airstrikes on Gaza, destroying Ahmad Salman and Jamil Omar. They were involved in preparing for the October 7 attack.

War • March 23, 11:31 PM • 35331 views

WP: Israel considering military occupation of Gaza for several months

Israeli forces are planning a new ground campaign in Gaza with a possible occupation. The decision depends on ceasefire negotiations and may include increased control and evacuation of civilians.

News of the World • March 23, 06:16 PM • 111108 views

In Israel, tens of thousands of people are demanding the return of hostages from Gaza

A demonstration took place in Tel Aviv demanding the immediate return of 59 hostages held in Gaza. Protesters are calling for a ceasefire and the release of prisoners, and are also criticizing Netanyahu.

News of the World • March 23, 12:24 PM • 61752 views

A senior Hamas politician, Salah al-Bardawil, has been killed in Gaza

Salah al-Bardawil, a senior member of Hamas, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, along with his wife. Israel has not yet commented on the incident.

News of the World • March 23, 09:35 AM • 44460 views

Israel threatens to annex Gaza territory if Hamas refuses to release hostages

Israeli Defense Minister says the army will continue to seize Gaza. This will continue until Hamas releases all hostages.

News of the World • March 21, 02:04 PM • 13945 views

Netanyahu fired the head of Israeli security service due to "distrust"

The Prime Minister of Israel fired the head of the SHABAK security service, Ronen Bar, due to his inability to foresee the Hamas attack. This caused outrage and anti-government demonstrations in Jerusalem.

News of the World • March 21, 06:37 AM • 11791 views

Israel attacked terrorist targets in Gaza and Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces are eliminating terrorist infrastructure in Gaza and striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. The operations are aimed at destroying terrorist cells and infrastructure.

War • March 20, 11:19 PM • 14956 views

Trump accused Hamas of resuming hostilities in Gaza

The Trump administration accuses Hamas of escalating violence. Militants chose war instead of a truce and the release of hostages, which led to the resumption of hostilities.

News of the World • March 20, 04:39 PM • 14977 views

Israel has resumed its ground operation in Gaza to create a buffer zone

The IDF has resumed its ground operation in the Gaza Strip in order to create a buffer zone. The operation is accompanied by airstrikes and the restoration of control over the Netzarim corridor.

News of the World • March 20, 07:52 AM • 122776 views

"This is just the beginning": Netanyahu announced the resumption of hostilities against Hamas "until he achieves his goals"

The Prime Minister of Israel announced the resumption of hostilities against Hamas in Gaza. He stressed that Israel will continue to fight to achieve its military goals.

News of the World • March 19, 07:54 AM • 11149 views

Ukraine calls for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all hostages

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed concern about the new outbreak of violence in Gaza, which led to casualties. Kyiv calls for the restoration of the ceasefire and humanitarian aid.

Politics • March 18, 08:34 PM • 15915 views

The UN is sounding the alarm after new large-scale Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip

The UN is calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza following the resumption of Israeli airstrikes. UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed shock and called for the release of hostages.

News of the World • March 18, 10:24 AM • 11535 views

Five Hamas leaders and officials killed in Gaza due to Israeli airstrikes - media

Five Hamas leaders and officials, including the Deputy Minister of Interior and the head of internal operations, were killed in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip. Hamas has accused Israel of escalation.

News of the World • March 18, 08:59 AM • 10292 views

IDF called on Gaza residents to evacuate due to active hostilities

The Israel Defense Forces called on residents of eastern Gaza to evacuate immediately. This is due to the start of a powerful IDF offensive against terrorist organizations in the region.

News of the World • March 18, 08:00 AM • 8717 views

In Gaza, there are more than 200 dead as a result of Israeli airstrikes on Hamas facilities

Israel has launched a series of airstrikes on Gaza targeting Hamas facilities. More than 230 people have died, including women and children, making these bombings the most powerful since January.

News of the World • March 18, 04:49 AM • 10970 views

Israel attacked Gaza after consultations with the Trump administration - White House

Israel launched intense strikes on Gaza after consultations with the Trump team. The airstrikes were among the largest since the January 19 ceasefire, with Hamas accusing Israel of violating the agreement.

News of the World • March 18, 03:28 AM • 13685 views