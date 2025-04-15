A Ukrainian caused a large-scale accident in Krakow: 19 injured

A Ukrainian caused a large-scale traffic accident in Krakow (Poland). This is reported by UNN with reference to Onet Krakow.

Details

It is noted that the bus, driven by a 24-year-old Ukrainian, crashed into a pole, then into a tree, and then collided with several other cars. As a result of the incident, 19 people were injured, four of them in serious condition. The bus driver was also taken to the hospital.

Several fire brigades worked at the scene. Several ambulances and an emergency medical helicopter arrived - the report says.

According to preliminary data, the bus driver ran a red light. The examination showed that he was not intoxicated.

The Ukrainian may be accused of causing a traffic accident, which provides for a punishment of up to 10 years of imprisonment - the publication notes.

The authors add that the city authorities of Krakow assured that all circumstances of the accident will be thoroughly investigated.

We will remind

Recently, Polish law enforcement officers extradited to Ukraine a serviceman who was internationally wanted for a traffic accident with serious consequences. This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation.

