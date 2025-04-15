$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 15972 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 67766 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 37519 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 42753 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 50092 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 91275 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 83502 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35328 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60490 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109269 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

A Ukrainian caused a large-scale accident in Krakow: 19 injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13088 views

In Krakow, a 24-year-old Ukrainian, driving a bus, crashed into a pole and other cars. 19 people were injured, four in serious condition. The driver faces up to 10 years in prison.

A Ukrainian caused a large-scale accident in Krakow: 19 injured

A Ukrainian caused a large-scale traffic accident in Krakow (Poland). This is reported by UNN with reference to Onet Krakow.

Details

It is noted that the bus, driven by a 24-year-old Ukrainian, crashed into a pole, then into a tree, and then collided with several other cars. As a result of the incident, 19 people were injured, four of them in serious condition. The bus driver was also taken to the hospital.

Several fire brigades worked at the scene. Several ambulances and an emergency medical helicopter arrived

- the report says.

According to preliminary data, the bus driver ran a red light. The examination showed that he was not intoxicated.

The Ukrainian may be accused of causing a traffic accident, which provides for a punishment of up to 10 years of imprisonment

- the publication notes.

The authors add that the city authorities of Krakow assured that all circumstances of the accident will be thoroughly investigated.

We will remind

Recently, Polish law enforcement officers extradited to Ukraine a serviceman who was internationally wanted for a traffic accident with serious consequences. This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Crimes and emergenciesOur people abroad
Kraków
Ukraine
Poland
