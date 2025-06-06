$41.470.01
House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

02:30 PM • 8598 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

In summer, it is important to check the coolant level, the condition of the radiator and air conditioner. Protect the interior from the sun, ventilate it and do not forget to change the oil.

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

Due to the heat that may cover Ukraine this summer, car owners may face problems caused by high temperature. UNN tells you how to properly care for your car in the heat and provides up-to-date advice for drivers. 

Why it is important to pay attention to car care in summer

Summer is a time of active movement, travel and high temperatures. Car care is especially important this season for several reasons:

  • high temperatures affect the technical condition of the car;
    • the sun damages the paintwork;
      • change in tire pressure;
        • more insects and dust. 

          Checking fluids and car condition

          In summer, it is imperative to check the coolant level (antifreeze) to save the engine from "boiling" and expensive repairs. If possible, you can replace it. 

          It is also necessary to inspect the radiator, pipes and hoses for cracks or leaks. If necessary, flush the radiator. In addition, you should make sure the air conditioner is working properly and the freon level is optimal. To improve the air in the car, you can replace the cabin filter. 

          Summer Mix: Heat up to +30°C and Possible Thunderstorms Expected in Ukraine Tomorrow 05.06.25, 13:28 • 1858 views

          Protecting the car from heat, caring for the interior and body

          In summer, it is worth parking the car in the shade. In the absence of such parking spaces, it is necessary to protect the dashboard and car body with a special reflective curtain and a light-colored fabric cover. After all, due to the heat, plastic parts of the cabin may burn out or crack. 

          Another tip would be that after the car has been in the heat, you can open all the windows in the car to ventilate the cabin before starting to drive. At the same time, start the engine, turn on the air conditioning system, and wait 5-10 minutes. 

          If the car does not have air conditioning, then first you need to let the hot air out of the cabin. To do this, open all the doors. You can also open the trunk. But this is not enough, because there are still many hot elements - seats, torpedo with all the filling, carpet, door and ceiling upholstery. To cool all this down, you need more time and more or less noticeable air movement.

          The main thing to remember is that in the heat you should not leave your children and pets in a closed car. 

          The summer will be hot: the weather forecaster told what Ukrainians should expect from the weather22.05.25, 10:34 • 95136 views

          Common mistakes to avoid

          In the summer season, many drivers make typical mistakes that can lead to breakdowns or reduced safety. Here are the most common mistakes to avoid:

          1. Ignoring the coolant level. 

          In the heat, the engine overheats faster. A low level of antifreeze or its poor quality can lead to serious engine damage.

          2. Over-inflating tires. 

          Due to the high temperature, the pressure in the tires increases by itself. If the tires are already overinflated, there is a risk of rupture while driving.

          3. Refusal to use sunscreen screens. 

          Without protection, the interior quickly heats up to 60-70°C. This is harmful to electronics, upholstery and air conditioning.

          4. Late oil change. 

          In the summer, the load on the engine is greater, so old or low-quality oil loses its properties faster.

          Demand for used cars from abroad increased by 14%: top 10 popular models06.06.25, 08:31 • 2976 views

