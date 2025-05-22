The summer will be hot: the weather forecaster told what Ukrainians should expect from the weather
Weather forecaster Natalia Ptukha predicts a warm summer of 2025 with temperatures above normal by 1.5-2.5°C and uneven distribution of precipitation. The south will be the warmest, and the rains will become more intense.
The average monthly temperatures this summer may exceed the norm by 1.5–2.5°C, and precipitation will be distributed extremely unevenly. This was stated in a comment to UNN by Natalia Ptukha, a weather forecaster at the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
General climate trends for summer 2025
According to preliminary estimates, as Ptukha notes, the summer of 2025 in Ukraine will be warm with periods of intense heat.
Average monthly temperatures are expected to be 1.5-2.5 degrees above the climatic norm. It can be noted that June will be (warmer - ed.) by 1.5 degrees, and the hottest months are always July and August. They can reach average monthly temperatures of about 2.5° above the climatic norm
Weather forecast for the regions of Ukraine
The weather forecaster explained that the southern regions of the country will remain the warmest, while the western and north-eastern regions may be slightly cooler.
"That is, the synoptic period can last several days, and there are many synoptic periods during any season, so, of course, each of them must be monitored and watched. That's why weather forecasters work around the clock, because each situation is unique. And the development of synoptic processes, of course, can be unpredictable and distributed differently, both the temperature background and precipitation", - the expert noted.
Expected temperature anomalies and precipitation
According to Ptukha, summer, like in previous years, will not be without temperature fluctuations and uneven distribution of precipitation.
"Because in the warm period we always have an uneven distribution of precipitation, especially during an unstable atmosphere, when intramass convective processes occur. That is, it is the development, for example, of thunderstorm activity there during the day and in the hours after the earth's surface warms up, since it warms up unevenly, then, of course, we also have these thunderstorm rains, which are intramass, they are uneven. This is a clear example of when there may be rain in one district of the city, but not in another," Ptukha said.
The impact of climate change on summer weather
In particular, there are signs of climate change in Ukraine. According to Ptukha, most months of the year have a positive anomaly of deviation of the average monthly temperature from the norm.
"And what is changing is the nature of precipitation, the amount of torrential rain is increasing, that is, not the usual ones, but the torrential ones," the weather forecaster explained.
She noted that arid periods are increasing in some regions. "Somewhere there may be a more intense downpour, and in another area, on the contrary, more arid weather at this time," Ptukha added.
Recommendations from a climatologist for the population
Weather conditions can negatively affect people's well-being and worsen the living conditions of the population.
Therefore, Ptukha advises Ukrainians to be prepared for higher temperatures and adapt to new climatic conditions.
Prepare for the summer season as always. Well, and the only thing is, well, to take into account that the trend of recent years is that temperature indicators may be higher than the climatic norm. Well, in accordance with this, of course, you need to adapt
