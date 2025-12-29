Meeting of Ukrainian and US advisors expected in Kyiv in the coming days: Zelenskyy on next steps in negotiations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the next steps in peace plan negotiations: there will be a meeting of advisors, followed by a meeting with European leaders, and the final step will be a new meeting with US President Donald Trump, UNN reports.

Yesterday there was a meeting with the president (US Donald Trump - ed.) and he told me that our teams will now work. And then he will call me - said Zelenskyy.

He also announced that a meeting of advisors in Kyiv is planned for the coming days.

We agreed that all our advisors will come to Kyiv. Now we will gather everyone. In the coming days, not a week, but the coming days. We need to move quickly - emphasized the President.

Then, according to him, there should be a meeting with European leaders, and only then with the US president.

We will try to unite everyone somewhere in Europe. Gather everyone. It is important that you all are in context. Everyone who is a partner, everyone who helps. And after that, we will do everything to have a constructive meeting in the United States of America already at the level of leaders with the President of the United States - Zelenskyy summarized.

