David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn Skyler

World-renowned French DJ David Guetta has become a father again. Actress and model Jessica Ledon gave birth to his second son. It is worth noting that the DJ also has two children from his first marriage. The couple kept the upcoming addition to their family a secret for a long time and revealed the news only after the baby's birth. This was reported by UNN with reference to the celebrity's Instagram.

Details

The couple shared a series of warm and touching photos on social media. Interestingly, they first showed a shot where Jessica displayed a noticeable baby bump. They also delighted with a photo with their son Sayan.

In other photos, the family appears complete: they were joined by Guetta and Ledon's second son, named Skyler. The couple did not hide the newborn's face, so followers had the opportunity to be the first to see the photos.

By the way, David Guetta and Jessica Ledon have been together since 2015. Earlier, on March 17, 2024, the couple had a son, Sayan. In addition, the 58-year-old DJ is raising two adult children from his previous marriage with Cathy: 22-year-old Tim and 18-year-old Angie.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Ukrainian artist Vitaliy Kozlovsky published a series of photos of his son Oscar, who celebrated his second birthday. The singer thanked his wife and grandmothers for their support.