David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn Skyler

Exclusive
03:15 PM • 3626 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
02:14 PM • 9382 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
11:15 AM • 19953 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 22887 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 31446 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 48077 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 43502 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 38131 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 32618 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 52630 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Standard of barrier-free language to appear in Ukraine - ZelenskaFebruary 27, 06:53 AM • 9878 views
Russia's war machine under pressure, regions experience revenue decline - mediaFebruary 27, 10:09 AM • 8990 views
DNA of mother of kidnapped Ukrainian checked in Bali after body fragments found11:04 AM • 7958 views
Court case on the death of businessman Adnan Kivan postponed again: next hearing scheduled for March 12Photo12:25 PM • 13777 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructions02:16 PM • 8768 views
Publications
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signal04:38 PM • 1068 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for Ukraine03:45 PM • 3734 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecast02:39 PM • 5830 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructions02:16 PM • 9082 views
Court case on the death of businessman Adnan Kivan postponed again: next hearing scheduled for March 12Photo12:25 PM • 13929 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Robert Fico
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Ruslan Kravchenko
Vadym Filashkin
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
Slovakia
UNN Lite
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhoto04:49 PM • 132 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 22872 views
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania TrumpFebruary 26, 06:10 PM • 20170 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 50834 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 60330 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Google Play
The Times

David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn Skyler

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

French DJ David Guetta and actress Jessica Ledon have become parents to their second son, named Skyler. The couple kept the pregnancy a secret for a long time and showed photos of the baby after his birth.

David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn Skyler

World-renowned French DJ David Guetta has become a father again. Actress and model Jessica Ledon gave birth to his second son. It is worth noting that the DJ also has two children from his first marriage. The couple kept the upcoming addition to their family a secret for a long time and revealed the news only after the baby's birth. This was reported by UNN with reference to the celebrity's Instagram.

Details

The couple shared a series of warm and touching photos on social media. Interestingly, they first showed a shot where Jessica displayed a noticeable baby bump. They also delighted with a photo with their son Sayan.

In other photos, the family appears complete: they were joined by Guetta and Ledon's second son, named Skyler. The couple did not hide the newborn's face, so followers had the opportunity to be the first to see the photos.

By the way, David Guetta and Jessica Ledon have been together since 2015. Earlier, on March 17, 2024, the couple had a son, Sayan. In addition, the 58-year-old DJ is raising two adult children from his previous marriage with Cathy: 22-year-old Tim and 18-year-old Angie.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Ukrainian artist Vitaliy Kozlovsky published a series of photos of his son Oscar, who celebrated his second birthday. The singer thanked his wife and grandmothers for their support.

Stanislav Karmazin

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Musician
Social network
Marriage