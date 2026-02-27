$43.210.03
DNA of mother of kidnapped Ukrainian checked in Bali after body fragments found

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1892 views

In Indonesia, police are conducting DNA tests on human body fragments found on Ketewel beach. Investigators are checking whether the remains could belong to Ukrainian citizen I.K., who was previously reported as a kidnapping victim.

DNA of mother of kidnapped Ukrainian checked in Bali after body fragments found

In the Indonesian province of Bali, police are conducting DNA testing after human body fragments were found on Ketewel Beach. Investigators are checking whether the remains could belong to a Ukrainian citizen with the initials IK, who was previously reported as a kidnapping victim. This is reported by Kumparan News, according to UNN.

Details

Body parts - a head, a right leg, fragments of a rib cage, a thigh, and part of internal organs - were found by local residents on February 26 at the mouth of the Wos River. All remains were transported to RSUP Prof IGNG Ngoerah Hospital in Denpasar for forensic examination.

Bali police representative Kombes Ariasandi reported that DVI specialists, forensic services, and a criminal laboratory took DNA samples from the body fragments. In parallel, in cooperation with the Ukrainian consulate, a DNA sample will be taken from the mother of the missing Ukrainian IK for further matching.

According to Ariasandi, it is currently not possible to confirm that the found remains belong to IK. The police emphasize that conclusions will be made only after the completion of scientific examinations.

We must act solely on the basis of scientific investigation, the results of forensic examination, and other evidence

- said the police representative.

During the initial examination, a tattoo in the form of a clock with Roman numerals was found on one of the hand fragments. At the same time, due to the significant degree of decomposition, experts cannot even determine the sex of the deceased yet.

According to a preliminary assessment by a forensic expert, death could have occurred more than three days ago. The investigation is ongoing, and law enforcement officers continue to examine the scene in search of other possible fragments.

Recall

Indonesian police are investigating the alleged kidnapping of Ukrainian Ihor Komarov in Bali. The man in the video asks relatives to pay a ransom of 10 million dollars.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

