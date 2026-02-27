$43.240.02
Pakistan's Defense Minister announces the start of an "open war" with Afghanistan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3176 views

Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif confirmed that the conflict with Afghanistan has entered a phase of full-scale armed confrontation. The statement came after overnight clashes and airstrikes that resulted in significant casualties.

Pakistan's Defense Minister announces the start of an "open war" with Afghanistan

Pakistan's defense chief, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, officially confirmed that the conflict with the neighboring state has entered a phase of full-scale armed confrontation. The statement was made on Friday after a series of night clashes and mutual airstrikes, which led to significant losses on both sides and the de facto rupture of diplomatic agreements. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The minister's sharp address was a response to cross-border attacks that occurred over the past day, particularly after strikes on Kabul and Kandahar.

Armed confrontation on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border escalates - sides report significant losses27.02.26, 00:33 • 3340 views

Khawaja Muhammad Asif emphasized that the Pakistani side no longer sees an opportunity for restraint and diplomatic maneuvering, as aggression from Kabul has crossed a critical line.

Our patience has run out. Now an open war has begun between us and you (Afghanistan - ed.)

– he stated, emphasizing the irreversibility of the current military escalation.

Pakistan launched airstrikes on Kabul and several Afghan provinces in response to border conflict27.02.26, 05:38 • 2330 views

