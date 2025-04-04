The Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation is asking the Supreme Court to suspend the ban on the "Taliban"
movement. The issue will be considered on April 17, and the initiators were the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of
Justice of the Russian Federation.
Khalil Haqqani, an influential minister in the Taliban government, was killed in an explosion in Kabul. The Islamic State was
behind the attack, and the United States offered $5 million for information about Haqqani.
shoigu held talks with Taliban leaders on peace in Afghanistan and U. S. sanctions. The Taliban called on russia to help overcome
economic pressure from the United States, which they see as the cause of the crisis.
Afghanistan's Ministry of Virtue has banned women from reading the Quran aloud and talking in front of others. The authorities are
also gradually banning the use of images of living beings in the media.
Some European countries are considering reopening their embassies in Afghanistan, which would mean diplomatic recognition of the
Taliban almost three years after the fall of the previous government.
More than 30 people have been killed and 27 injured in flash floods across Afghanistan caused by heavy seasonal rains, affecting
20 provinces, including the capital Kabul.
Russia invited a Taliban delegation to participate in the forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum" in May 2023, despite the fact that the Taliban is a banned terrorist organization in Russia.