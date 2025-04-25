Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

A failed start due to a provocative performance. Rapper Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned in just 7 minutes. There is no official reason for blocking the stream, but the video created by the scandalous celebrity "hints" at it. This is reported by UNN.

Details

In 7 minutes of his "finest hour" on Twitch, Kanye West collected a full combo of prohibitions: he openly "zigged", insulted Jews, and filled the air with racist and homophobic statements.

During the performance, the rapper used numerous insults, staged an anti-Semitic tirade, and even performed a Nazi salute, shouting "Heil Hitler."

West's channel on Twitch was called yeezy_stream, but not for long. Because it was removed from the site. Now, when you try to access it, you will only receive the message: "This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of the Community Rules or Twitch Terms of Service." It is unclear when the account will be restored, and whether it will be done at all.

Addition

Let us remind you

Rapper and designer Kanye West, also known as Ye, in February of this year announced the launch of his own YZY cryptocurrency token, despite his previous critical statements regarding cryptocurrency projects and scandals surrounding his public statements.