Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 14015 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

10:48 AM • 27497 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

10:30 AM • 33176 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 09:10 AM • 30059 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 36506 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 71130 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 56583 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 90353 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 86747 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 98715 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

Rapper Kanye West was quickly banned on Twitch for anti-Semitic remarks, racist and homophobic insults, as well as a Nazi salute. The channel was removed for violating platform rules.

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

A failed start due to a provocative performance. Rapper Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned in just 7 minutes. There is no official reason for blocking the stream, but the video created by the scandalous celebrity "hints" at it. This is reported by UNN.

Details

In 7 minutes of his "finest hour" on Twitch, Kanye West collected a full combo of prohibitions: he openly "zigged", insulted Jews, and filled the air with racist and homophobic statements.

Kanye West fled to Spain to confess to a sexual relationship with his brother: the rapper's wife went with him23.04.25, 18:46 • 12824 views

During the performance, the rapper used numerous insults, staged an anti-Semitic tirade, and even performed a Nazi salute, shouting "Heil Hitler."

West's channel on Twitch was called yeezy_stream, but not for long. Because it was removed from the site. Now, when you try to access it, you will only receive the message: "This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of the Community Rules or Twitch Terms of Service." It is unclear when the account will be restored, and whether it will be done at all.

“Not ready to give up": Kanye West and Bianca Censorio repair relationship after high-profile breakup25.02.25, 12:08 • 129133 views

Addition

Twitch is an online video streaming platform owned by Twitch Interactive, a subsidiary of Amazon.com. Introduced in June 2011 as a spin-off from the general-purpose video streaming platform, the site primarily focuses on streaming video games, including esports competitions, creative content, "real life" content, and more recently, music broadcasts. Content can be viewed live or by searching for videos.

Let us remind you

Rapper and designer Kanye West, also known as Ye, in February of this year announced the launch of his own YZY cryptocurrency token, despite his previous critical statements regarding cryptocurrency projects and scandals surrounding his public statements.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the WorldTechnologiesUNN Lite
Kanye West
Spain
