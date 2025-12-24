$42.100.05
The number of Russians supporting the war has fallen to a historic low - CPD Head Kovalenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

The proportion of Russian citizens who consider it necessary to continue hostilities against Ukraine has decreased to 25%, which is the lowest figure since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. These are the data from the December survey by the "Levada Center", cited by the Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko.

The number of Russians supporting the war has fallen to a historic low - CPD Head Kovalenko

The share of Russian citizens who consider it necessary to continue hostilities against Ukraine has decreased to 25%. This is the lowest figure since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, reports UNN with reference to the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko.

Details

The head of the CCD refers to the results of the December survey by the "Levada Center", which is included in the register of "foreign agents" in Russia.

In fact, a core of Nazis who want to continue fighting remains around Putin, some of whom either earn money themselves or have relatives who profit from the war.

 - the post says.

Additionally

At the same time, according to the same "Levada Center", at the beginning of 2025, the number of Russians who support aggression against Ukraine was 78%. At the same time, more than 60% of respondents advocated a transition to peace negotiations (on Russia's terms - ed.), and more than 80-90% of older Russian respondents believe television propaganda and support the actions of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

According to Russian sociologists, in 2022, more than 74% of Russians supported the full-scale invasion. These same people blamed and continue to blame not their own state, but Ukraine, EU and NATO countries, and the United States for the start of the aggression.

And although there have been certain "cosmetic" changes in the moods of Russians in the period since 2022, the general mass of the population of the aggressor country advocates continuing the war not only with Ukraine, but also with other states.

Recall

According to a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, the absolute majority of Ukrainian citizens (over 90%) have a negative attitude towards the Russian Federation and its citizens.

Yevhen Ustimenko

