According to a KMIS survey, 73% of Ukrainians view Trump's election as a negative factor for Ukraine. In December 2024, only 21% of respondents thought so.
According to a KIIS survey, 69% of Ukrainians trust Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which is 2% more than in February-March. The highest trust in the president is in the center of Ukraine - 71%.
Most Ukrainians support a 30-day ceasefire to show Russia's unwillingness for peace. At the same time, Ukrainians are strongly against any concessions to the aggressor.
According to a KMIS survey, 50% of Ukrainians are not ready to give up territories for the sake of peace with Russia, even if the war lasts longer. Most believe that the goal of the Russian Federation is genocide.
87% of Ukrainians believe that Russia will not stop at the already occupied territories. 66% of respondents are convinced that the goal of the Russian Federation is the complete destruction of Ukraine and its citizens.
According to a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KMIS), only 23% of Ukrainians consider March 8 to be their favorite holiday, compared to 49% in 2017. The most popular holidays remain Christmas and Easter, which are celebrated by about 70% of the population.
The level of trust in President Zelensky increased from 57% to 68% after the escalation of relations with the USA. The largest growth occurred after the emotional meeting at the White House on February 28, 2025.
Donald Trump has denied calling Volodymyr Zelenskyy a dictator. A week ago, Trump criticized the Ukrainian president, calling him a “dictator without elections.
KIIS conducted a study of the personal well-being of Ukrainians using the British methodology. 25% are satisfied with their lives, 62% find meaning in their work, while 43% experience high anxiety.
Donald Trump said that he does not use the word “dictator” lightly in reference to Putin. Earlier, he called Zelenskyy a “dictator without elections,” which drew criticism from European leaders.
46% of Ukrainians prefer freedom to security, while 34% are willing to give up rights for security. The study shows an increase in the value of freedom compared to 2022.
A KIIS poll shows that 57% of Ukrainians trust President Zelenskyy, while 37% do not. The level of trust has increased by 5% compared to December 2024.
Trump calls for elections in Ukraine. Fox News reports that the US and russian delegations have agreed on a three-stage peace plan to end the war in Ukraine during talks in the Saudi capital Riyadh.
According to KIIS, 87% of Ukrainians faced at least one stressful situation in 2024. The most common causes of stress were bombings and shelling (39%), separation from loved ones (30%), and death of loved ones (26%).
According to the KIIS, 46% of Ukrainians consider joining NATO a top priority, while 22% support the EU. During the year, the number of those who do not support membership in any union increased from 12% to 22%.
The number of Ukrainians who are ready to endure the war “as long as necessary” has dropped from 63% to 57% over the past two months. The largest decline is observed in the west and center of the country, while in the south and east the figures have even improved.
45% of Ukrainians believe that Trump's victory in the US election will bring peace to Ukraine. A KIIS poll showed that 40% of respondents do not see any impact of his victory on the situation.
73% of Ukrainians support the restoration of Ukraine's nuclear arsenal. 58% are ready to do so even if the country loses Western support, if it has sufficient resources.
The poll showed that 80% of Ukrainians approve of the law banning religious organizations associated with Russia. 61% support the idea of a single Orthodox Church in Ukraine.
A KIIS poll found that 59% of Ukrainians trust President Zelenskyy. The level of trust fluctuated from 80% after the election to 37% before the invasion, rose to 90% in May 2022, and stabilized at 59%.
The draft law provides for a ban on communication in Russian in schools. The initiators believe that this will contribute to the development of the state language and the security of Ukraine.
The KIIS and NDI surveys showed low awareness of and trust in Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies. About 40% do not know anything about the NABU, only 30% trust its actions, and 25% consider it ineffective.
A poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology shows that 70. 4% of Ukrainians believe that LGBT people should have the same rights as other citizens, an increase over previous years, with more support among women and young people.
According to a survey by the Kiev International Institute of sociology (KIIS), as of May 2024, 59% of Ukrainians trust President Volodymyr Zelensky. Sociologists note that such results indicate a steady decline in the level of confidence since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.
According to a survey by the Kiev International Institute of sociology (KIIS), half of Ukrainians believe that President Volodymyr Zelensky has fulfilled a smaller part of his election promises or has not fulfilled any of them at all.
The local population in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine refuses to switch to Russian, which frustrates the occupation authorities, who are considering creating language courses to force Ukrainians to improve their Russian.
The overwhelming majority of Ukrainians (83%) support state intervention in the activities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, with 63% in favor of a complete ban and 20% in favor of state control and supervision of the Church.
The U. S. Department of State's 2023 Human Rights Report on Ukraine notes that the United News telethon, a platform for channels that follow the government line in covering the war, has provided an unprecedented level of control over prime-time television news.
The majority of Ukrainians (68%) believe that Ukraine retains its sovereignty and is able to make its own decisions, while 25% believe that Ukraine has largely lost its sovereignty and is under Western control, according to a poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.
The Prime Minister of Ukraine said that redirecting the funds allocated for the "Single Telethon" and the FreeDom TV channel is inappropriate, as the implementation of a unified information policy is a national security priority under martial law.