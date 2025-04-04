Kyiv International Institute of Sociology

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 2016 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 10511 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 53495 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 194293 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 112533 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 373562 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299275 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212123 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243318 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254679 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

73% of Ukrainians view Trump's election as US President as a negative factor for Ukraine - poll

According to a KMIS survey, 73% of Ukrainians view Trump's election as a negative factor for Ukraine. In December 2024, only 21% of respondents thought so.

Society • April 1, 09:51 AM • 19042 views

Zelenskyy's trust rating among Ukrainians increased by 2% - KIIS survey

According to a KIIS survey, 69% of Ukrainians trust Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which is 2% more than in February-March. The highest trust in the president is in the center of Ukraine - 71%.

Society • March 27, 11:45 AM • 28564 views

Most Ukrainians support a 30-day ceasefire, but reject concessions to Russia - survey

Most Ukrainians support a 30-day ceasefire to show Russia's unwillingness for peace. At the same time, Ukrainians are strongly against any concessions to the aggressor.

War • March 25, 01:31 PM • 20616 views

Half of Ukrainians are not ready to make territorial concessions - survey

According to a KMIS survey, 50% of Ukrainians are not ready to give up territories for the sake of peace with Russia, even if the war lasts longer. Most believe that the goal of the Russian Federation is genocide.

Society • March 14, 09:40 AM • 23067 views

87% of Ukrainians are convinced that Russia will not stop at the already occupied territories - KMIS

87% of Ukrainians believe that Russia will not stop at the already occupied territories. 66% of respondents are convinced that the goal of the Russian Federation is the complete destruction of Ukraine and its citizens.

War • March 11, 02:12 PM • 17864 views

Popularity of March 8 in Ukraine has fallen by more than half over the past 8 years - survey

According to a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KMIS), only 23% of Ukrainians consider March 8 to be their favorite holiday, compared to 49% in 2017. The most popular holidays remain Christmas and Easter, which are celebrated by about 70% of the population.

Society • March 8, 12:53 PM • 26637 views

After the dispute with Trump, the level of trust in Zelensky rose to nearly 70% - survey

The level of trust in President Zelensky increased from 57% to 68% after the escalation of relations with the USA. The largest growth occurred after the emotional meeting at the White House on February 28, 2025.

Society • March 7, 09:44 AM • 13809 views

Trump answers whether he still considers Zelensky a “dictator”

Donald Trump has denied calling Volodymyr Zelenskyy a dictator. A week ago, Trump criticized the Ukrainian president, calling him a “dictator without elections.

Politics • February 27, 06:40 PM • 42388 views

Only a quarter of Ukrainians are satisfied with their lives: new survey

KIIS conducted a study of the personal well-being of Ukrainians using the British methodology. 25% are satisfied with their lives, 62% find meaning in their work, while 43% experience high anxiety.

Society • February 26, 01:12 PM • 26776 views

Trump refuses to call Putin a dictator

Donald Trump said that he does not use the word “dictator” lightly in reference to Putin. Earlier, he called Zelenskyy a “dictator without elections,” which drew criticism from European leaders.

Politics • February 24, 07:46 PM • 25595 views

Poll: About 50% of Ukrainians prioritize freedom over security

46% of Ukrainians prefer freedom to security, while 34% are willing to give up rights for security. The study shows an increase in the value of freedom compared to 2022.

Society • February 20, 11:01 AM • 35994 views

Not 4%, but almost 60%: how many Ukrainians trust Zelenskyi

A KIIS poll shows that 57% of Ukrainians trust President Zelenskyy, while 37% do not. The level of trust has increased by 5% compared to December 2024.

Society • February 19, 09:53 AM • 105497 views

Trump on holding elections in Ukraine: it's not russia that says they are needed, it's an “objective” situation

Trump calls for elections in Ukraine. Fox News reports that the US and russian delegations have agreed on a three-stage peace plan to end the war in Ukraine during talks in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

Politics • February 18, 10:08 PM • 54061 views

Almost 90% of Ukrainians experienced stress in 2024: what affected the population the most

According to KIIS, 87% of Ukrainians faced at least one stressful situation in 2024. The most common causes of stress were bombings and shelling (39%), separation from loved ones (30%), and death of loved ones (26%).

Society • January 31, 02:05 PM • 50569 views

Ukrainians prefer joining NATO to EU membership - poll

According to the KIIS, 46% of Ukrainians consider joining NATO a top priority, while 22% support the EU. During the year, the number of those who do not support membership in any union increased from 12% to 22%.

Politics • January 14, 12:55 PM • 20624 views

The share of those ready to endure the war as long as necessary has fallen below 60% - poll

The number of Ukrainians who are ready to endure the war “as long as necessary” has dropped from 63% to 57% over the past two months. The largest decline is observed in the west and center of the country, while in the south and east the figures have even improved.

Society • January 2, 11:48 AM • 26959 views

Poll: 45% of Ukrainians believe Trump's victory brings peace closer

45% of Ukrainians believe that Trump's victory in the US election will bring peace to Ukraine. A KIIS poll showed that 40% of respondents do not see any impact of his victory on the situation.

Society • December 27, 03:37 PM • 23627 views

Poll: Almost 3/4 of Ukrainians support Ukraine's restoration of nuclear weapons

73% of Ukrainians support the restoration of Ukraine's nuclear arsenal. 58% are ready to do so even if the country loses Western support, if it has sufficient resources.

Society • December 23, 10:37 AM • 12809 views

Poll: 80% of Ukrainians support law banning religious organizations associated with Russia

The poll showed that 80% of Ukrainians approve of the law banning religious organizations associated with Russia. 61% support the idea of a single Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

Society • October 15, 09:16 AM • 11609 views

Poll: 59% of Ukrainians trust Zelenskyy

A KIIS poll found that 59% of Ukrainians trust President Zelenskyy. The level of trust fluctuated from 80% after the election to 37% before the invasion, rose to 90% in May 2022, and stabilized at 59%.

Society • October 14, 10:20 AM • 11580 views

Draft law banning Russian language in schools registered in Rada

The draft law provides for a ban on communication in Russian in schools. The initiators believe that this will contribute to the development of the state language and the security of Ukraine.

Society • October 3, 11:10 AM • 13294 views

Only about a third of Ukrainians believe that NABU is fighting corruption - poll

The KIIS and NDI surveys showed low awareness of and trust in Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies. About 40% do not know anything about the NABU, only 30% trust its actions, and 25% consider it ineffective.

Crimes and emergencies • August 6, 03:22 PM • 200029 views

The vast majority of Ukrainians support equal rights for LGBT people - KIIS

A poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology shows that 70. 4% of Ukrainians believe that LGBT people should have the same rights as other citizens, an increase over previous years, with more support among women and young people.

Society • June 18, 07:57 AM • 13518 views

Zelensky is trusted by almost 60% of Ukrainians, but the level of support is decreasing - KIIS

According to a survey by the Kiev International Institute of sociology (KIIS), as of May 2024, 59% of Ukrainians trust President Volodymyr Zelensky. Sociologists note that such results indicate a steady decline in the level of confidence since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Society • June 7, 10:49 AM • 15722 views

Half of Ukrainians believe that Zelensky has fulfilled a smaller part of his promises - KIIS

According to a survey by the Kiev International Institute of sociology (KIIS), half of Ukrainians believe that President Volodymyr Zelensky has fulfilled a smaller part of his election promises or has not fulfilled any of them at all.

Society • June 5, 11:32 AM • 15866 views

Locals in the occupied territories of Ukraine refuse to switch to Russian - National Resistance Center

The local population in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine refuses to switch to Russian, which frustrates the occupation authorities, who are considering creating language courses to force Ukrainians to improve their Russian.

Society • May 10, 12:53 PM • 53390 views

Over 60% of Ukrainians support complete ban of UOC-MP in Ukraine - KIIS

The overwhelming majority of Ukrainians (83%) support state intervention in the activities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, with 63% in favor of a complete ban and 20% in favor of state control and supervision of the Church.

Society • May 7, 01:16 PM • 19749 views

U.S. State Department adds "United News" telethon to report on human rights violations

The U. S. Department of State's 2023 Human Rights Report on Ukraine notes that the United News telethon, a platform for channels that follow the government line in covering the war, has provided an unprecedented level of control over prime-time television news.

Politics • April 24, 09:00 AM • 18104 views

The vast majority of Ukrainians believe that Ukraine retains its sovereignty - KIIS poll

The majority of Ukrainians (68%) believe that Ukraine retains its sovereignty and is able to make its own decisions, while 25% believe that Ukraine has largely lost its sovereignty and is under Western control, according to a poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

Society • April 17, 09:03 AM • 33582 views

Shmyhal calls it "inappropriate" to redirect funds from the telethon and FreeDom to the needs of the Armed Forces

The Prime Minister of Ukraine said that redirecting the funds allocated for the "Single Telethon" and the FreeDom TV channel is inappropriate, as the implementation of a unified information policy is a national security priority under martial law.

War • April 15, 09:17 AM • 26856 views